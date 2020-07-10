Stereophile's Products of 1996

|Columns
I still have my Dunlavy SCVIs but would disagree with JDs philosophy regarding not spending the money on better wire and crossover components - what JD considered "Floobydust"....
I owned the SC V, SC VI, HRCC and two pair of the Alethas and found the copper wire in all of them to severely oxidize [bleeding green] over time. And the Solen capacitors used in the crossovers sounded mid-fi at best - The Humble HomeMade HiFi Capacitor Test rankings were very useful in finally settling on the Duelund CAST to rebuild the crossovers. Several steps up in SQ from the original product release.