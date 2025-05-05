Room Correction, Swiss Precision, and Serious Scale: Von Schweikert, WestminsterLab, Rockna, LUMIN

New York–based dealer New Life Audio teamed up with California distributor Hear This—representing WestminsterLab and Von Schweikert Audio—to build a system around those two brands. On a Bach Violin Concerto, played with characteristic sweetness—if not period authenticity—by Belgian violinist Arthur Grumiaux, both tone and texture came through with striking fidelity.

At my request, we transitioned from Grumiaux in 16-bit/44.1kHz to Isabelle Faust in 24-bit/96kHz. I didn't scribble down what we played, but I suspect it was either the Ligeti or Britten Violin Concerto. Colors and textures were again excellent, and the system's ability to fill the space while maintaining complete control of complex material was noteworthy. The exemplary bass control I’d heard on the Grumiaux was there once again, this time matched by impressive orchestral dynamics.

Heard: Von Schweikert VR.thirty loudspeakers with Foundation Hybrid Bass System ($59,000/pair); WestminsterLab Rei class-A monoblocks ($39,900/pair) and Quest balanced preamplifier ($32,900); LUMIN U2 music streamer ($5000); Rockna Wavedream Reference Signature DAC ($26,900); PS Audio PowerPlant 20 and PowerPlant 12 ($16,000 total); MasterBuilt Reference II cabling ($30,000); a prototype bass correction system for analog room correction (TBD); and Solidsteel equipment racks.

What? Two different Foundation units? To quote Damon Von Schweikert, “We played our new VR.thirty loudspeakers with our Foundation amplified woofers. We also had two prototype Foundation.ten bass correction/room correction units at the back of the room. We used the Foundation.tens to cancel the standing wave at the back of the room; this enabled us to achieve tighter, deeper bass in such a small space. In addition, the full-range speakers didn't overload the room thanks to our bass cancellation or, perhaps better stated, equalization at the rear of the room.”

For more, see the accompanying video, complete with my last-day-of-the-show flub.