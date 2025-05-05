The Major Buzz Around Pearl Acoustics

“Do you know where the room with Pearl Acoustics Sibelius loudspeakers is?” That question, which greeted Jim Austin and me as we navigated the stairs, grew increasingly common as AXPONA unfolded.

Even though Pearl Acoustics [pearlacoustics.com/aboutus] was absent from the show guide, the buzz around the English company was huge. Perhaps its relative isolation, at the very end of the fourth floor, added to the reputation the company has built via its YouTube channel. For whatever reason, I soon learned that the Pearl mystique extends far beyond Schaumburg, Illinois. While we were setting up for our video shoot, a Pearl owner stuck his head into the room for a brief hello. If memory serves, he was an oboist for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Pearl Acoustics, yet another firm trying to run the four-minute mile with the increasingly clichéd descriptor “bespoke,” has created a 4" single-driver loudspeaker that treats its driver as a “microphone in reverse.” There’s far more about the loudspeaker’s unique design—and the design of Pearl’s electronics—in the accompanying video.

Because it was after show hours when we dropped by, I had time for only a brief listen before the camera began to roll. On a track by the inescapable Diana Krall, colors and imagery were superb. In addition to capturing every aspect of Krall’s inimitable voice and her piano, the system rendered both with a warm, irresistible pearl-like finish. I left the room eager to hear Pearl Acoustics’ speakers and electronics again.