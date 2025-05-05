The Major Buzz Around Pearl Acoustics

|
Two words that make me cringe
Even though Pearl Acoustics [pearlacoustics.com/aboutus] was absent from the show guide, the buzz around the English company was huge. Perhaps its relative isolation, at the very end of the fourth floor, added to the reputation the company has built via its YouTube channel. For whatever reason, I soon learned that the Pearl mystique extends far beyond Schaumburg, Illinois. While we were setting up for our video shoot, a Pearl owner stuck his head into the room for a brief hello. If memory serves, he was an oboist for the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.
Pearl Acoustics, yet another firm trying to run the four-minute mile with the increasingly clichéd descriptor “bespoke,” has created a 4" single-driver loudspeaker that treats its driver as a “microphone in reverse.” There’s far more about the loudspeaker’s unique design—and the design of Pearl’s electronics—in the accompanying video.
Because it was after show hours when we dropped by, I had time for only a brief listen before the camera began to roll. On a track by the inescapable Diana Krall, colors and imagery were superb. In addition to capturing every aspect of Krall’s inimitable voice and her piano, the system rendered both with a warm, irresistible pearl-like finish. I left the room eager to hear Pearl Acoustics’ speakers and electronics again.
As a longtime audiophile/DIYer, I often find show "sales" pitches pretty boring and predictable. But the enthusiasm shown here is infectious and reminded me that at the end of the day, our hobby is supposed to be fun and enjoyable. I have owned several single driver speakers over the years, I hope to hear the Pearl's at some point.