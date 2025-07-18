Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Magico S5 2024 loudspeaker Specifications

John Atkinson Jul 18, 2025
Sidebar 1: Specifications

Description: Three-way, sealed-box floorstanding loudspeaker with sculpted aluminum enclosure. Drive units: two 10" (254mm) Graphene Nano-Tec Gen 8 cone woofers, 6" (152.4mm) Graphene Nano-Tec Gen 8 cone midrange unit, 1.1" (28mm) diamond-coated beryllium-dome tweeter. Frequency range: 20Hz–50kHz (in-room). Impedance: 4 ohms. Sensitivity: 88dB. Recommended power: 50W–1kW. Supplied accessories: vibration filtering feet; USB stick with manual and warranty card; white cotton gloves; polishing cloth.
Dimensions: 48" (1220mm) H × 19" (485mm) W × 19.3" (490mm) D. Weight: 262lb (118kg) each.
Finish: Six Softec choices and six High Gloss choices.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: 24226, 24227.
Price: $82,000/pair in Softec finishes, $91,300/pair in High Gloss. Approximate number of US dealers: 35. Warranty: 5 years from date of purchase.
Manufacturer: Magico LLC, 3170 Corporate Pl., Hayward, CA 94545. Email: Info@magico.net. Tel: (510) 649-9700. Web: magicoaudio.com/s-series.

Company Info

Magico LLC.
3170 Corporate Pl.
Hayward
CA 94545
Info@magico.net
(510) 649-9700
magicoaudio.com/s-series

ARTICLE CONTENTS

Magico S5 2024 loudspeaker

Pathos InPoL Legacy integrated amplifier

Audio Note AN-E/SPx Ltd. Field Coil loudspeaker

Boulder 1151 monoblock power amplifier

dCS Var&#232;se Music System D/A Processor

Innuos ZENith Next-Gen Streamer-Server

J.Sikora Standard Max Supreme turntable, KV9 Max Zirconium tonearm

Grimm Audio LS1c active loudspeaker system

Stromtank S-4000 ProPower MK-II XT computer-controlled battery power source

Focal Diva Utopia Wireless Streaming Active Loudspeaker

EMM Labs DA2i D/A processor

Soulution 727 preamplifier

Wilson Audio Specialties The WATT/Puppy Loudspeaker

Audia Flight FLS10 integrated amplifier

Moon 891 streaming preamplifier

Gryphon Audio Designs Diablo 333 integrated amplifier

Magico S5 2024 loudspeaker

Kimber Kable Carbon Series speaker cable and interconnect, PK10 Palladian power cable

Aaudio Imports

Manley Labs Changes Hands

Audiophiles Behaving Badly

Recording of August 2025: Rachel Podger: <I>Just Biber</I>

Final Delivery: a System Upgraded, a Life Cut Short

It's On Tape

July 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

July 2025 Jazz Record Reviews

July 2025 Classical Record Reviews

Spin Doctor #26: The Sorane TA-1 tonearm and the Ortofon MC 90X phono cartridge

Best of the Blues—from Kansas

Focal Diva Mezza Utopia Active Wireless Loudspeakers Unveiled

Audio Café and Hear This

Pathos InPoL Legacy integrated amplifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement