Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: Three-way, sealed-box floorstanding loudspeaker with sculpted aluminum enclosure. Drive units: two 10" (254mm) Graphene Nano-Tec Gen 8 cone woofers, 6" (152.4mm) Graphene Nano-Tec Gen 8 cone midrange unit, 1.1" (28mm) diamond-coated beryllium-dome tweeter. Frequency range: 20Hz–50kHz (in-room). Impedance: 4 ohms. Sensitivity: 88dB. Recommended power: 50W–1kW. Supplied accessories: vibration filtering feet; USB stick with manual and warranty card; white cotton gloves; polishing cloth.
Dimensions: 48" (1220mm) H × 19" (485mm) W × 19.3" (490mm) D. Weight: 262lb (118kg) each.
Finish: Six Softec choices and six High Gloss choices.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: 24226, 24227.
Price: $82,000/pair in Softec finishes, $91,300/pair in High Gloss. Approximate number of US dealers: 35. Warranty: 5 years from date of purchase.
Manufacturer: Magico LLC, 3170 Corporate Pl., Hayward, CA 94545. Email: Info@magico.net. Tel: (510) 649-9700. Web: magicoaudio.com/s-series.
