Göbel, Kronos, and TLA Shine

No doubt that flux capacitor in that Kronos Discovery turntable. Nice to see some new tech on an old design.
This is one major subwoofer. Pairing two of them, I was told, is ideal, but the impact of a single sub will hardly go unnoticed.
When I entered, the Divin Sovereign Referenz Subwoofer, paired with Göbel's Divin Marquis loudspeakers, was producing superb sound. After playing a Kronos LP of Ikuyo Komija playing a Bösendorfer piano, Louis Desjardins of Kronos Audio cued up the Analogue Productions issue of Chet Baker's Chet. Heard through the Kronos Discovery turntable ($100,000, below) with Discovery RS tonearm ($24,000) and Zyx Universal cartridge ($9000), Kronos phono preamplifier ($45,000), TLA (True Life Audio) preamp ($40,000) and monoblocks ($80,000, presumably for the pair), and Göbel cabling—I did not hear the Wadax digital front end—sax sounded fabulous and horns excellent. "Gets the force and size of the trumpet," I scribbled in my notes. On very different fare, soprano Birgit Nilsson, performing music she was not born to sing, sounded superb.
Greek manufacturer TLA may not yet be distributed in the United States, but what I heard needs to be heard by more folks. On analog, which is all that I auditioned, this system was great.
