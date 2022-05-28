|Columns
- REVIEWS
Loudspeakers Digital Sources Accessories
- RECOMMENDED
- COLUMNS
- SHOWS
Consumer Electronics Show Miscellaneous
- NEWS
- FORUMS
- GALLERIES
- SUBSCRIBE
The Moonriver 404 Reference Integrated's new DACs
Jason Victor Serinus | May 28, 2022
When I reviewed the Moonriver 404 Reference integrated amplifier in the February 2021 issue, I noted that the then-recent fire in the AKM factory in Japan had left the company without chips for the unit's optional DAC. A year later, that issue has been resolved.
A visit with company founder George Polychronidis at the Moonriver display in the MOC's expo halls revealed the 404's two versions of the company's new optional DAC. Because the integrated has a sole digital input, one must choose between the S/PDIF version (approx. $600–$700) and that for USB input (approx. $700–$800). Both use the ESS Sabre 9010 DAC. S/PDIF supports PCM up to 24/192: USB supports PCM up to 24/384, MQA, and DSD up to 512. Guess which one I'd recommend?
- Log in or register to post comments
|Loudspeakers
|Analog Sources
|
Music
|Show Reports
|Show Reports Latest News
|
Recommended
Components
the Year
|
Shop
© 2022 Stereophile
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved