Göbel High End Divin Marquis loudspeaker

|Columns
The Divin Marquis
Smaller it might be than the Noblesse, but at almost 4' tall, 16" wide, and 29" deep (with its binding posts), and with its high-gloss finish, the Divin Marquis still has a physically imposing presence. And at 330lb each, it is by far the heaviest loudspeaker I have had in my room. I asked designer Oliver Göbel via Skype why the Divin Marquis was so massive. "The front baffle is 75mm-thick polyurethane ... normally used in machinery shops for [supporting] the tools. This material is extremely rigid and has a high mass, but it also has a very nice damping behavior at certain frequencies. The rest of the [constrained-layer damped] enclosure is a melamine-bonded fiber material. It has a very high density of 1.1kg/liter (MDF has a density of 0.6kg/liter), and it's extremely rigid."
What strikes the eye first when you see the Divin Marquis is the relatively large (3.5" tall × 1.5" wide) AMT tweeter, which is acoustically loaded with a waveguide machined from aluminum. This waveguide is more than 2" deep and has what appears to be a Tractrix flare. "It's not a pure Tractrix curve progression," Göbel explained. "We tried a lot with different angles and different curve progressions [to best match the dispersion of] the midrange driver." The tweeter is sourced from Mundorf but is modified extensively for use in the Marquis to allow the crossover frequency to be set at a relatively low 1.6kHz.
Mounted below the tweeter is a fairly large, 8" midrange unit with a copper-coated aluminum voice-coil wound on a glass-fiber former and powered by a neodymium magnet. Oliver Göbel said that this is the key driver in the Divin line: "It was developed and enhanced based on our bending-wave technology and knowledge in order to better control resonances. ... It has a special cone geometry and dust cap, a special surround, special coatings on the membrane and surround/spiders, specific glues."
The midrange unit has a shallow, flared waveguide and is loaded with a subenclosure that has nonparallel walls to minimize air-space resonances. The driver's cone is made from paper impregnated with Kevlar fibers, with multiple surface treatment on both the front and back. It is terminated with a corrugated surround rather than the usual half-roll rubber type.
The 12" long-throw woofer takes over below 140Hz. It uses a treated-paper cone impregnated with carbon fiber and also uses a corrugated surround. I asked Göbel why he had chosen this kind of surround. "With the right coatings, the lossless behavior is much better for this kind of surround," he responded. "Normally, the disadvantage of this surround is that you have resonances, especially for the midrange driver." (Such resonances are due to the reflection from the surround of the wave traveling through the cone, due to the mechanical impedance mismatch.) "We solved this with coatings on the surround [to get] a progressive damping behavior."
The woofer is loaded with four triangular ports symmetrically placed around its circumference. "We put a lot of work into our bass-reflex alignment of the bass enclosure," Göbel explained. "We came up with a symmetrical arrangement of the bass reflex ports and a symmetrical internal enclosure design ... in order to provide a symmetrical air load on the back of the [woofer cone, which] prevents the membrane from wobbling." He went on to explain that he was not a fan of using a lot of damping material in the enclosure. Instead, he uses an internal Helmholz resonator, heavily stuffed with damping material to control the first standing wave in the woofer subenclosure. The Helmholtz resonator is coupled to the internal volume with a 3cm-thick layer of ceramic foam—"this tightens up the bass."
All three drive-units are made exclusively for Göbel High End. The crossover uses high-quality parts from Mundorf and Duelund, with multiple in-house, epoxy-resin vacuum impregnation steps, and is mounted in its own sealed subenclosure. This is sealed with epoxy resin and mounted to the enclosure on decoupling "silent blocks." The internal wiring is based on Göbel High End's Lacorde Statement cables, and electrical connection is via two pairs of WBT binding posts. (A single-wired version with one pair of binding posts is also available.)
Setup
Bending Wave USA's Elliot Goldman assures me that he will require Göbel dealers to commit to delivering and setting up the speakers in order to be able to sell them. This was not possible with the review samples, however, as we were still in Phase One of New York's COVID-19 lockdown. I was on my own.
Once the Divin Marquises had cleared customs at Newark Liberty airport, I reminded the shipping company that the driver of the delivery truck needed to have a pallet jack. He did, thank goodness, but once he had deposited the pallet with two huge flight cases strapped to it, the total weighing 836lb, outside the vestibule to my listening room, I was stuck. I couldn't even move one of the flight cases onto the wheeled dolly I had ready for it.
Fortunately, my youngest niece's husband could come over later that afternoon, and with both of us suitably masked, we managed to get each flight case through the vestibule and down the two steps to the listening room. And there I blessed Oliver Göbel both for the ingenuity of his packaging and for having emailed me a detailed pdf on how to unpack the speakers.
With a flight case lying horizontally on its feet, we could remove the end cap. Carefully rotating the case upright onto its now-exposed end meant that the speaker inside was now resting on its feet. The remaining two halves of the case could then be unfastened and removed. Included in the case were four Delrin coasters; placing these under the speaker's four feet allowed us to slide the speaker close to where it would be used. We repeated the procedure for the second speaker, my nephew-in-law went home for dinner, and I decided to wait until the next day to start laboriously but carefully sliding the speakers around to optimize their positions.
I am always careful with large, heavy amps and speakers: wearing a brace, keeping the weight close to me and my back straight, lifting with my knees etc. But these speakers almost did me in. I'm reviewing minimonitors for a while now, starting with the Bowers & Wilkins 705 Signatures in the December issue.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
I seem to recall that Pearson - probably in his forties - had Frank Doris (once referred to as "Frank 'n' Doris) as a setup guy. A young(er) strong(er) back (or two) seems to be indicated.
I'm looking forward to the B&W review.
I know you don’t normally do it, but these speakers measure so well I wonder what their distortion is like ?
I only investigate distortion when the listening has suggested that there is something wrong. The half-step/semitone-spaced tone bursts spoke very cleanly with this speaker, with no audible "doubling"" - second harmonic distortion - even at high playback levels.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
350 lbs each ? Egads.
How old did you say you are ?
On top of all your other superlatives, you can heft 150 Kilograms without damaging the darn things.
I'd have thought Linn Isobariks would be over the top.
Did you get paid Milwright Scale ? ( about $65/hr )
Well, I guess, you can now accept those big MBLs with all their electronics. ( single handedly )
and...
no more weakling excuses from fragile review staff. Hmph!
I have an elevator in my new Florida Home, I could handle 600 lb. loudspeakers ( although I'm not going to contemplate it )
Dear John Atkinson,
I imagined you drifting into the Lazyboy but you continue to surprise & impress, just like all these long Decades past.
Thank you,
Tony in Venice
ps. I could suggest a nice little electric Hi-Lo with a 4,000 lb. capacity.
... presently on sale (in the walnut finish) for $14K - down from $20K.
In his review, JA1 characterized them as exhibiting "a neutral, uncolored midrange; weighty but well-defined lows; sweet, smooth highs; and superbly secure, stable soundstaging."
If, as JA1 concluded, "I very much enjoyed my time with the KEF Reference 5" and the "KEFs gave me all I need for musical and sonic satisfaction", then what more might the Göbel speakers offer that would justify their purchase at 4-5 times the price of the KEFs?
... by JA1 back in January (maybe again somewhere else - I did not look at all of his reviews): "It's been a long time since I had the big KEFs in my room, and value, of course, is in the ears of the listener."
Why do you keep asking the same question?
... to make it more general.
Suppose that you already enjoyed listening to a given pair of speakers and found that they gave you all you needed for musical and sonic satisfaction. Are those speakers still lacking in some regard? If so, what then might you possibly expect a much more expensive pair of speakers to offer that would justify their purchase?
Is that better?
I think the answers to your questions are completely up to you!
These are beyond my reach. Plus, they lack a rear firing tweeter (or 'ambience' tweeter on the MBLs,) so they aren't quite in the front rank yet.
Without a rear firing tweeter, the speaker will rank down there with the Tidal Audio Akira or Marten Coltrane 3.
Until they get those rear firing drivers, Von Schweikert, Wilson, and MBL will rule.
... deemed to be an essential feature of any speaker, ought we to conclude that you would reject a product such as the Dutch & Dutch 8c, cited below by the "anonymous internet troll" as something of a high-performance speaker engineering paradigm?
KR found listening with them to be a "pure delight" and JA1 summed up their measured performance with one word: "Wow!"
They are clearly a beast of speakers.
What preamp did you use with the Linn ?
Channel D Seta L (followup review in the November issue) feeding the Ayre A/D converter at 24/192. (Don't tell Mikey!)
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
"and I decided to wait until the next day"
That is some real self control. That is like seeing the present under the tree on Christmas and then going "maybe after dinner tonight I'll play with it"
Is it due? Been refreshing the page all day lol.
The October issue's Recommended Components will be posted to the website next week.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
Thank you John. The list is what I most look forward to every 6 months. Cannot wait :-)
there's a volume knob somewhere?
I set the A/D converter's level control so that the LP signal peaks around -6dBFS, then adjust volume with the PS Audio DAC's control.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
"It’s a refreshing approach, particularly considering that - contrary to popular opinion - listening is not the best way to judge how well a speaker/monitor reproduces the source material."
Stereophile could save a considerable amount of ink if all they published were specs and measurements. I'd rather read about how it sounds, thanks.
I stand by that comment.
The ears tell you what sounds nice and not so nice.
But sounding nice isn’t necessarily retrieving/reproducing the (source) information faithfully.
Sounding nice doesn’t tell you how wide/symmetrical the BL curve is.
Measurements are far more revealing about how well a speaker is designed than simply listening alone.
And the reason for that is;
A) A speaker can measure quite poorly, retrieve information poorly, but still sound nice.
B) 2 different speakers in the same room can sound more similar than the same speaker in different rooms.
There's a reason that each transducer that gets designed by a reputable driver manufacturing organization has about 20 - 30 engineering parameters attached to it.
And a part of that reason is because it’s not rigorous/good enough to design a transducer, listen to it, say it’s nice, and leave it at that.
That’s how mistakes creep into the design approach.
Ideally you want to do both; test and listen.
Jim, do you have an industry affiliation? If so, you must identify yourself and your affiliation. House rules.
Let me encourage everyone in this thread to be respectful. This is a completely appropriate topic, so far managed fairly well, but in the past similar discussions have become heated and personal.
Indeed, ideally you want to do both: Test and listen. Or perhaps, listen and test.
One thing I feel quite strongly about, and have often stated: The purpose of hi-fi is music delivery. It is reasonable to measure ultimate success in human terms: by how effective the system/component is in delivering music's emotional message. Measurements may or may not be a decent proxy for this. But the notion that one should prefer a system that measures well but leaves one cold over one that is engaging but measures poorly--well, that's a difficult position to defend. Are we defective if we respond more strongly to a component that measures poorly? I think not.
One can argue that a system that measures well should be more successful at delivering music's message than one that measures poorly. Certainly it's a reasonable premise. But it's a case that must be made, not merely assumed.
Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile
I agree that the purpose of audio equipment is to communicate music, and that measurements clearly don't tell you everything. I also agree with Michael Lavorgna that people should be able to like what they like. But I do take measurements as or more seriously than my ears in some cases because I'm interested in how the audio equipment will reproduce sounds I've never heard before. And I don't want the system to make it sound like something I already respond to emotionally if it's not intended to sound that way. I could, and have, responded emotionally to new music precisely because it is allowed to sound really different (I'm thinking in particular of electronic music).
That is a reasonably good position to hold.
So, is the fact that for the price the Gobel loudspeakers demand, the manufacturer could have done a much better job where it counts; the design stages including in the time domain.
Hi Jim,
Whilst I have contracted out (at arm’s length) to some organisations the fact remains that I don’t have any industry affiliation at the moment.
I am fully aware of the sensitivities associated with raising a (valid) discussion that points out how poorly equipped the human ear and cognitive system is when it comes to; (i) evaluating the distortion figures of an amplifier and/or loudspeaker with precision; and (ii) comparing (the human ear and cognitive system) with a typical set of bench tests whose objective is to achieve point “(i)”.
That is why I raised the subject within the context of information retrieval and what sounds nice.
As, Hi-Fi is usually more interested in what sounds pleasing to the ear, as opposed to what is an accurate electroacoustic representation of the source material.
And, there’s nothing wrong with that as most Hi-Fi enthusiasts (understandably) don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a loudspeaker that might make music sound unappealing - yet that is precisely what the manager of a recording studio will want if making the music sound unappealing is in itself an accurate representation of the source material.
And, it is with my last/above sentence that I defend how/why one might (to borrow your words) prefer a system that measures well but leaves one cold - in comparison to a loudspeaker that is engaging but measures poorly.
That discussion sits right at the coalface of the perceived disparity between Pro-Sound and Hi-Fi.
Personally, I think you might downplay the importance/relevance of measurements, but that is your right to take that view.
In my experience I am yet to see any reputable Hi-Fi or Pro-Sound loudspeaker manufacturer arrive at a decent performing 3 way design without using engineering design principles, measurements, and testing; and this is one reason why there are 20 - 30 engineering/electroacoustic parameters associated with almost ever transducer that is manufactured.
Listening alone will not reveal how well the electromagnetic circuit and/or the suspension of the transducer is designed; with any kind of reliable precision.
Furthermore, it will not tell you how well that transducer is integrated into the remaining system either; with any kind of reliable precision..
Also, I am yet to see any reputable Hi-Fi or Pro-Sound loudspeaker manufacturer arrive at a decent performing 3 way design via listening alone.
Whereas it is not uncommon to solely rely upon measurements and testing (no listening) right up until, say, some of the final design stages.
As such I feel quite comfortable in my views of how much weight should be placed upon listening and measurements/testing.
Put simply, even though both listening and measurements/testing is better than just one of them individually, a manufacturer won’t know (where their ROI is heading and/or) whether the levels of performance (including distortion and/or time-smear) are acceptable for the market they're competing in if all they do is listen.
And, I suspect that is why Sterophile take the time/effort to do the tests/measurements that they do.
Finally, I stand by my comments about how benevolent Mr. Atkinson was to the 3 way system Gobel presented. I am at a loss as to how he found the tweeter’s cumulative spectral decay graph to be relatively clean from 1.6Hhz - 20Khz.
Thanks for your post.
Kind regards.
Jim.
"Gobel spent very little meaningful time/budget on the design of their 3 way system ensuring that their speaker had accurate time coincident behavior"
I'm not sure that's evident. I believe the treble driver's substantial physical setback makes alignment all but assured to the driver below it, which is the only place such depth would be meaningful concerning time.
Put another way, what do you base your speculation on? I'm also not aware of any attendant requirement the design *be* time-coherent, or did I miss something in the article?
Hi JHL,
Not only is it (in my opinion) wrong to assume all that you have stated.
JHL - “I believe the treble driver's substantial physical setback makes alignment all but assured to the driver below it, which is the only place such depth would be meaningful concerning time”.
But also, doing so merely reveals the value of testing and how easily measurements/testing is misunderstood.
Contrary to your claims, alignment is not all but assured (by the treble driver's substantial physical setback) and this is a fact that is revealed by the step response test (figure 8) Mr. Atkinson performed.
That (step response) result alone - let alone when combined with the cumulative spectral decay plot - indicates that;
A) The entire set of transducers (tweeter, mid, and bass) are all poorly integrated in the time domain. (I’m not going to explain the virtues of why time coherency is relevant to speaker design, as that subject already has acres of web-space devoted to it).
B) The time smear between the tweeter and mid-range driver is considerably greater than, say, that of the Golden Ear Triton Reference (and/or the below-mentioned Dutch & Dutch). Yet the Golden Ear Triton Reference costs hundreds of thousands of dollars less than the Gobel.
https://www.stereophile.com/content/goldenear-technology-triton-reference-loudspeaker-measurements
C) The time smear and/or time-delay between the tweeter and woofer is not only almost appalling - but also has not been saved by the physical set back you refer to.
Furthermore, one of the reasons why the tweeter horn is as recessed as it is (it’s not solely to try an offset the shortfalls of a passive crossover design) is because of the (reasonably low) upper cut-off frequency of the mid range driver (which looks very much like a Pro-Sound Lavoce driver). I suspect the AMT tweeter would not match the dispersion characteristics of the midrange driver and the tweeter at their crossover frequency if the tweeter was not loaded with a horn/waveguide that provides some pattern control.
Although there are other design issues associated with the Gobel than that mentioned here it would not surprise me to learn that some of the tweeter’s questionable performance as shown by the cumulative spectral decay plot is associated with both its crossover and the tweeter BW being too wide.
For the purposes of clarity please see Stereophile’s test/measurements of Dutch & Dutch’s 8c Active Loudspeaker.
https://www.stereophile.com/content/dutch-dutch-8c-active-loudspeaker-system-measurements
The Dutch & Dutch 8c Active Loudspeaker is far superior (at least in terms of information retrieval and resolution) to the Gobel.
Furthermore it exhibits a near perfect step response and a far better cumulative spectral decay plot.
So, the question then becomes; if the Gobel 3 way is the product of a rigorous design approach then how can the Dutch & Dutch 8c Active Loudspeaker (and also the aforementioned Golden Ear Triton Reference) outperform it (particularly in the time domain) whilst costing a sum of cash that is exponentially less?
Kind regards,
Jim.
...but incorrect. The facts are self-evident:
There is no requirement whatsoever that impulse perfect response is a benchmark of the vast majority of speakers on the market. Efforts, however objectively questionable they may be, to remove both time and phase perfection from speaker design have been far more popular of late than have any to make either or both a requirement. S'Phile alone has an entire library of measured responses that demonstrate this rejection beyond any doubt. This speaker is absolutely no different.
Second, the speaker in this review could just as easily use a standard, non-time-coincident filter to the tweeter, giving it that familiar non-coincident response. The drivers are physically aligned far better than most, the crossover is not, and this is *entirely* customary. Again, see S'Phile's library.
Nothing in the above whatsoever reveals a flaw, and it certainly does not indicate shoddy design.
Neither the waveguide angle or the crossover filter would strictly affect the CSD - CSD of such tweeters can look like that regardless.
A completely competent, typical, and high performance speaker such as this *obviously* can never be compared to an active speaker using measures only active speakers deploy to perfect time performance.
The entire armchair argument is specious and uninformed. If you're going to continue with it you'll have to apply it to virtually all passive speakers. To single out one is preposterous.
Incidentally, your rhetoric above takes liberties. The use of "nice" as a sly pejorative on presumably design-casual sound, and the foregone assumption that hifi is fundamentally fraught with it are obvious fallacies and indicate a bias not at all borne out in technical data across the speaker field. The whole presumption smacks of handwaving and showmanship the kind of which comes from inadequate objectivity and technical chops. This too crashes to the ground with the other unfounded assumptions, which are technically wrong on their face, and the argument looks more and more like a drive-by hit and not a technical analysis, which we see it isn't.
...to other arguments that do not follow:
1. It is surely not incumbent on the measuring protocols whether a speaker exhibit impulse-correct response or not. That one in fifty designs exhibit impulse-correct response is obviously not an argument against measuring impulses of the other 49 that do not. In fact, without testing for the step response we will never know either type from the other!
2. Conflating the technician's language about optimal crossover design - that regarding both types - with his language about impulse response is fallacious. They're two different things and two different designs. Obviously optimal crossover design is found in both types, as every PhD of electroacoustics must know and S'Phile tests the step for nearly every speaker, regardless.
3. Here again, what an *active*, DSP-corrected speaker evidences in the step has absolutely no bearing on the steps of the sea of *passive* (or active) designs that do not step the same, they being seen almost uniformly in the industry as optimal but yet conventional designs.
4. A design is therefore not flawed by dint of an imperfect step. Opinions may vary, but there is no standard whatsoever wholly in favor of impulse-correct steps.
5. Highpass filters are attenuation devices that contain a combination of band-limiting and attenuation. No aspect of their behavior, save for a potential narrow lift in both amplitude and CSD responses indicating non-flat amplitude, which is not seen in the Gobel's very linear response through the roughly 2kHz crossover region, can possibly add to CSD in any general sense evident in the visible data. In fact, such limiting and attenuation almost universally *lowers* CSD hash. Whether the tweeter intrinsically exhibits CSD, which all must, is a completely different matter that obviously falls outside of filter design. (Furthermore I strongly doubt that the amplifier has much of any control over a weak field, surface driven, low impedance tweeter with minimal resonance, those characteristics being reasons to use the film driver in the first place. Current delivered from a good amplifier will be load invariant as well. There is therefore virtually no argument, from armchair distance and in this example, that validates that this speaker's filters are faulty. From what I can see, quite the opposite, which JA noted.)
6. Because of all this, these typically displayed CSD and impulse behaviors - together with amplitude behaviors which together all convolve mathematically - in no way indicate faulty filter design per se, and certainly in no way support the assumption that because impulse response does not step perfectly the speaker is shoddily designed. That would be another specious, backwards-forward argument.
Hi JHL,
Other then what I write here I am not going to respond to each/every utterance within your lengthy post as it is obvious to me that you’re
A) Posts on this subject amount to a zero sum argument.
B) Introduce more oversights than they resolve - all whilst overlooking those oversights that came before it that were authored by yourself.
C) Shooting from the hip.
D) Not objective; and instead are subjective and emotional.
I have made my point and it does not bother me whether someone that authors the oversights you do disagrees with me or not.
As they say you can take the Donkey to water but you can't make him drink.
Stay thirsty then my friend.
I am comfortable with what the science and my experience tells me.
If you do want to have a professional debate and are prepared to address your oversights then please let me know and I may reconsider.
Take care.
Jim
...That's just gaslighting. You can call a pig an airplane, cite the science you wish were associated, declare victory, and ride off in a cloud of hubris but the points have been addressed probably more than any reply in the thread. Spare me the transparent appeal to great wisdom as yet not bestowed.
They are, point by point by point, *exactly* per your rather unfounded assertions.
You are a Pro-Audio , are you not?
and... you have something to say with the ability to say it.
I would value your opinions on Formats if you dare go there.
Thank you for your insights, so far.
Tony in Venice
ps. I too am an engineer
Hi TIV,
I am probably more pro sound than Hi-Fi.
But that’s not to say I don't appreciate a well designed Hi-Fi speaker.
So long as the design is good and it performs well; I’m in.
I do believe that active monitors - when designed properly - offer way too many advantages over passive to ever meaningfully go back to playing with cables and bi-amping.
Cheers.
I prefer Active Designs.
However...
Audiophiles have DIY, Neurotic, Psychotic and Insecurity spiced buyer's remorse Syndromes.
So, this Germanic fellow builds transducer systems for a tiny group of admirers with Stereophile giving us something to ponder and talk about. He gets to join Goldmund and the other pricy exotics exhibiting at Munich.
Tony in Venice
ps. what will these devices sell for on eBay, in 10 years? ( presuming the outfit is still in business and replacement drivers are still available )
ps 2.) Cheers ? are you a Brit?
Hi Tony,
Who knows what they’re going to be worth in 10 years?
It’s probably safe to say that whomever buys them will not know too much about what measurements mean.
Because if you did then that should set the spider sense tingling whenever the Gobels are associated with a price that’s over $10K - $15K.
There are plenty of 3ways out there that perform and will sound - if not better than the Gobels - then just as good.
That said, they do look imposing/nice.
To your question; no, I am not a Brit.
Cheers,
Jim.
>>It’s probably safe to say that whomever buys them will not know too much about what measurements mean.
No, that's not safe at all. Consider: On the one hand, we've got a 50-year veteran of the hi-fi industry who has been measuring loudspeakers for the majority of that time, and who was selected by the Audio Engineering Society to deliver their 2011 Heyser lecture--three years after Floyd Toole won the honor.
John concludes, about the Divin Marquis, "If it has any problems, they are minimal."
On the other hand we have an anonymous Internet troll.
So who are we to trust?? Especially in light of the fact that many of your statements, while made to sound authoritative, are inconsistent with even a technical--let alone musical--understanding of what makes good sound.
I believe in open discussion, but I cannot continue to allow an anonymous poster to denigrate good people and good products. Cut it out or be banished.
Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile
Having spent my share of hard-earned money on hi-fi gear, modulo the logarithmic utility of my personal dollar, I know it's a fool's errand to equate a dollar of today's investment with x% of tomorrow's potential sale price. It's probably safe to say that hi-fi depreciates much like cars. I have a closet's worth of speakers and amps, all well-known names. I know I am allocating enough capital to my current rig because I don't feel the need to re-coup 30 cents or so on the dollar trying to re-sell. Of course there are less risk-averse people than myself, and to each their own, but I think it's safe to say, especially in modern times, that if you care deeply about investment return or re-sale value of hi-fi or recent purchases, that perhaps you should just keep that money in the bank, or buy a lesser model.
That being said, good thing there's still new speakers being made to talk about. It's not like people are in this business for the money.
p.s., anyone want to buy some focals, wilsons, cary monoblocks, or a shindo?
Good! Popcorn at the ready...
The more I see them, these speakers bear a startling resemblance to 70s and 80s boombox speakers...
Picture these as 18 inches tall and connected to a tuner/cassette/8 band equalizer section between them and it becomes uncanny.
Perhaps they could even flank one of those 'stereo stacks' from the early 80s that came with the stand included.
It measures pretty damn well compared to a lot of other ultra expensive speakers from boutique manufacturers(Like Goldmund). I was expecting much worse.