Fidelity Imports Demos Ruark Gear: British Bite on a Budget

At AXPONA, Steve Jain’s Fidelity Imports and UK-based Ruark Audio teamed up to present a stylish, musically satisfying system. Founded in 1985 on England’s south coast, Ruark is known for combining classic British design with forward-thinking engineering.

Ruark's room featured a full lineup, but it was the compact Sabre-R speakers ($899/pair) that stood out—surprisingly powerful and musically engaging.

Also on display: the Ruark R810 midcentury-style all-in-one console ($4499), an R410 integrated system ($1799), an R610 streaming integrated amp ($1599), and an R1 MK4 Bluetooth radio ($399), along with an Acoustic Energy subwoofer ($999).

Paired with the R610 streaming amp, the Sabre-R speakers delivered a bold, full-range sound that defied their price. Without a subwoofer, they handled everything from Daft Punk to Yello with weight, grip, and sparkle up top. Each recording retained its character, but the presentation was consistently compelling.

The Sabre-R makes use of a damped wood-composite cabinet, a 26mm silk-dome tweeter, and a 15cm treated natural-fiber woofer. Sensitivity is rated at 86dB/W/m into 6 ohms, with a claimed frequency response of 50Hz–20kHz. At $899/pair, they’re competitively priced and seriously capable.