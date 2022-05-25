Dynaudio's Focus Series of Wireless Loudspeakers

Danish audio company Dynaudio launched a new trio of Focus wireless speakers in Munich. The company's show presence encompassed a larger-than-average-sized room, with another off to the side. There, Dynaudio Technical Trainer Otto Jorgensen (below) gave a presentation on the new Focus active speaker series: the 3-way Focus 50 floorstander ($11,000, presumably for a pair), the 2.5-way Focus 30 floorstander ($8250/pair), and the 2-way Focus 10 stand-mounted speaker ($5500/pair). This series supersedes the previous Focus XD speaker line.

The new Focus speakers all contain Danish-made class-D amplification that Dynaudio co-developed with Pascal in Copenhagen—and that originated in their Core studio reference system. The modules output 110W for the doped soft-dome Ceratar tweeters and 280W (one or two modules) for the woofers, which have MSP diaphragms set in aluminum baskets. The speakers' sealed MDF enclosures use DSP to control bass. They come in four finishes: black or white (both high-gloss), walnut wood, or blonde wood.

These Focus speakers serve as complete systems, save a source, which can be digital or analog. Digital inputs (besides network) include coaxial and optical (TosLink); there's an RCA analog input pair with user-selectable sensitivity via the control app, and a subwoofer output. The speakers support any streaming services you'd want: Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify Connect. Control is via an include Bluetooth remote or the Dynaudio app.

The Focus speakers can work with Dirac Live for room correction (a Dirac subscription is required). The "primary" speaker controls the "client" speaker via a WiSA-certified connection that enables up to 24-bit/96kHz transmission. It operates between 5.2 and 5.8GHz to eliminate Wi-Fi interference, according to the presentation. Even the magnetically attaching grilles are smart: They "sense" when you attach them and automatically adapt EQ to compensate for the material's presence in front of the drivers.

The new speakers are available now in selected stores in Europe and are due to hit the US market later this year. (Watch for a forthcoming review from Jason Victor Serinus.)

Jorgensen demo'd a few Qobuz tracks on the top Focus 50 floorstander. Just out of the box and without "legit" setup as described, they delivered pure and clean sound on strings, and seemed quick and nimble on transients' starts and stops. Low end was fairly rich and textured on the Fairfield Four's "These Bones." Harmonies were clear. These Focus speakers should suit a wider audience of "real world" listeners who want a cut above the entry level. If you aspire to higher, there are other lines for that, too: the Confidence, for one.

In addition to many new and current Dynaudio products, a passive display some of the company's older model speakers held court along one wall—almost like a mini museum exhibition (above). The idea was to highlight both the consistency of certain design elements—such as their 28mm dome tweeter and use of polypropylene in woofer cones—and the evolution over the decades since Dynaudio's first speaker circa 1978; the company began in 1977. It was a nice touch that recalled a similar showcase from Nagra—which has recently been celebrating its 70th anniversary—at the Munich High End show a few years back.

An unexpected display: a Dynaudio Delorean car—ie, with a Dynaudio system inside—in a hallway between the atria and halls.