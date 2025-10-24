Stand Loudspeaker Reviews

Two-way, reflex-loaded standmount loudspeaker. Drive units: 7.1" (180mm) MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) NeoTec woofer with neodymium magnet system, 1.1" (28mm) Esotar 3 cloth-dome tweeter with Hexis inner-dome structure. Crossover frequency: 3.6kHz. Crossover topology: second-order. Frequency response: 50Hz–23kHz ±3dB, 43Hz–33kHz ±6dB. Impedance: 4 ohms. Minimum impedance: 4.6 ohms. Sensitivity: 86dB/2.83V/1m. IEC power handling: 180W.17.3" (440mm) H × 8.46" (215mm) W × 15.75" (400mm) D. Height on stands: 40.5" (1029mm). Weight: 32.2lb (14.6kg) each.Black High Gloss.10173252, 10173253, "Made in Denmark."$8000/pair. Optional stands, adapter plates $598/pair. Approximate number of US dealers: 50. Warranty: 8 years after registration.Dynaudio A/S, Sverigesvej 15, 8660 Skanderborg, Denmark. Web: dynaudio.com. US distributor: Dynaudio North America Inc., 500 Lindberg Ln., Northbrook, IL 60062. Tel: (847) 730-3280.