Stand Loudspeaker Reviews

Dynaudio Contour 20 Black Edition loudspeaker Specifications

Sidebar 1: Specifications

Description: Two-way, reflex-loaded standmount loudspeaker. Drive units: 7.1" (180mm) MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) NeoTec woofer with neodymium magnet system, 1.1" (28mm) Esotar 3 cloth-dome tweeter with Hexis inner-dome structure. Crossover frequency: 3.6kHz. Crossover topology: second-order. Frequency response: 50Hz–23kHz ±3dB, 43Hz–33kHz ±6dB. Impedance: 4 ohms. Minimum impedance: 4.6 ohms. Sensitivity: 86dB/2.83V/1m. IEC power handling: 180W.
Dimensions: 17.3" (440mm) H × 8.46" (215mm) W × 15.75" (400mm) D. Height on stands: 40.5" (1029mm). Weight: 32.2lb (14.6kg) each.
Finish: Black High Gloss.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: 10173252, 10173253, "Made in Denmark."
Price: $8000/pair. Optional stands, adapter plates $598/pair. Approximate number of US dealers: 50. Warranty: 8 years after registration.
Manufacturer: Dynaudio A/S, Sverigesvej 15, 8660 Skanderborg, Denmark. Web: dynaudio.com. US distributor: Dynaudio North America Inc., 500 Lindberg Ln., Northbrook, IL 60062. Tel: (847) 730-3280.

Company Info

Dynaudio North America Inc.
500 Lindberg Ln.
Northbrook
IL 60062
(847) 730-3280
dynaudio.com

ARTICLE CONTENTS

Dynaudio Contour 20 Black Edition loudspeaker

Radiant Acoustics Clarity 4.2 loudspeaker

Audio Note AN-E/SPx Ltd. Field Coil loudspeaker

Gramophone Dreams #96: Falcon 2024 Limited Edition LS3/5a loudspeaker, Lyra Delos phono cartridge

Technics SC-CX700 active loudspeaker system

Gramophone Dreams #95: The Voxativ Hagen2 Monitor loudspeaker

Philharmonic Audio BMR Monitor loudspeaker

Brilliant Corners #25: Devon Turnbull and the Klipsch-Ojas kO-R1 loudspeaker

Totem Acoustic Element Fire V2 loudspeaker

PS Audio Aspen FR5 loudspeaker

Quad Revela 1 loudspeaker

Bowers & Wilkins 805 D4 Signature loudspeaker

Franco Serblin Accordo Goldberg loudspeaker

Gramophone Dreams #86: Harbeth P3ESR XD loudspeaker and Nelson subwoofer/stand

McIntosh ML1 MkII loudspeaker

Wharfedale Heritage Series 90th Anniversary Dovedale loudspeaker

Dynaudio Contour 20 Black Edition loudspeaker

T+A Symphonia streaming receiver

Re-Tales #59: Natural Sound's Half Century in Hi-Fi

Brilliant Corners #32: the Air Tight ATM-2Plus amplifier, Tube Rolling, and Joni Mitchell's <I>Hejira</I>

Analog Corner #216: The Power of Vinyl and the NVO SPA-II phono preamplifier

Grado adds Signature S750 with new S2 driver and "B" cushion

In Defense of Sticker Shock

Recording of November 2025: Zack Lober: <I>So We Could Live</I>

Crystal Cable introduces Infinite Dream cable series

The Skating Force Phenomenon

October 2025 Jazz Record Reviews

October 2025 Classical Record Reviews

October 2025 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Analog Corner #217: AMG Viella 12 turntable and 12J2 tonearm, Teresonic Clarison Gold interconnect

PrimaLuna EVO 300 Hybrid power amplifier

Ossetra extends Mola Mola’s Trajectum platform in a half-size mono amp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement