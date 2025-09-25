Digital Processor Reviews

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment Analog sources: SME Model 35 turntable with Series Vi tonearm and Lyra Etna λ Lambda phono cartridge.
Digital Source: Innuos Statement NewGen & Innuos ZENith Next-Gen server/streamers, Wattson Emerson Digital streamer, CH Precision C1.2 D/A processor.
Preamplification: Line: Pass Laboratories XP-32. Phono: Pass Labs XP-27, Sutherland Big Loco.
Power amplifiers: Pass Laboratories XA60.8 monoblocks, CH Precision M1.1.
Loudspeakers: Wilson Audio Specialties Alexx V.
Cables: Digital: AudioQuest Carbon, Cinnamon, & Coffee USB; CAD USB; Wireworld Platinum Starlight 8 Ethernet. Interconnect: AudioQuest ThunderBird (XLR and RCA). Speaker: AudioQuest ThunderBird ZERO. Power: AudioQuest Tornado High-Current C13, NRG-X3, and Monsoon. Nordost QBase 8 v.3 power strip with 20A Nordost Valhalla power cord.
Accessories: Melco S100, Silent Angel Bonn N8 Pro and Innuos PhoenixNET Ethernet switches; Butcher Block Acoustics Rigidrack, IsoAcoustics, and Magico footers.—Jim Austin
Digital Source: Innuos Statement NewGen & Innuos ZENith Next-Gen server/streamers, Wattson Emerson Digital streamer, CH Precision C1.2 D/A processor.
Preamplification: Line: Pass Laboratories XP-32. Phono: Pass Labs XP-27, Sutherland Big Loco.
Power amplifiers: Pass Laboratories XA60.8 monoblocks, CH Precision M1.1.
Loudspeakers: Wilson Audio Specialties Alexx V.
Cables: Digital: AudioQuest Carbon, Cinnamon, & Coffee USB; CAD USB; Wireworld Platinum Starlight 8 Ethernet. Interconnect: AudioQuest ThunderBird (XLR and RCA). Speaker: AudioQuest ThunderBird ZERO. Power: AudioQuest Tornado High-Current C13, NRG-X3, and Monsoon. Nordost QBase 8 v.3 power strip with 20A Nordost Valhalla power cord.
Accessories: Melco S100, Silent Angel Bonn N8 Pro and Innuos PhoenixNET Ethernet switches; Butcher Block Acoustics Rigidrack, IsoAcoustics, and Magico footers.—Jim Austin