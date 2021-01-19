Analog Corner #306: Phasemation, DS Audio, Audio Research, Clarus

|Columns
When I first met Art Dudley he had been doing a series of interviews with bluegrass masters for Listener Magazine. Unfortunately, several of his interview subjects dropped dead almost immediately after the interviews. Art (jokingly) was starting to think he was a jinx. It suddenly occurred to him that he had just interviewed Tony Rice. "Gosh," he said, "I hope Tony is all right." Ironically, it was soon after this that Tony started to develop the health problems that would plague him for the rest of his life.
Thus began a long running joke between us. Every time I met Art at a high-end show, he would tell me without prompting, "I just checked. Tony is hanging in there."
And now they're both gone. Damn it.