Vanatoo for You? Absolutely.

There's nothing more to say about Seattle-based Vanatoo's superb-sounding Transparent One Encore ($599/pair) and little Transparent Zero ($399/pair) active loudspeakers that hasn't been discussed in detail in my Stereophile review . Gary Gesellchen's little babies deliver astoundingly mellifluous, all-of-one-piece sound from tiny cabinets.

John Atkinson's measurements validated everything I said in my review. These well-designed speakers perform at a level so far above their price as to bring into question many things that shall remain unnamed. If you don't believe me, find a way to hear them. Of course, the bigger baby delivers more of everything it can deliver.

I have a friend in Port Townsend who, to this day, is kicking herself because after I arranged for her to buy my review pair, she instead impulse-bought an Apple speaker that she detests. If you're in the market for a simple cost-effective sound system, and the speaker's options work for you, by all means.