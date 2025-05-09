Tube Power Amp Reviews

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment Digital sources: Aurender A20 streamer and DAC, Grimm Audio MU1, Evernote DMP-A10, Sony S9000ES SACD player, 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max running Roon 2.0, Lenovo ThinkCentre running Roon ROCK.
Preamplifier: Unison Research Reference Pre, Benchmark HPA4 line stage.
Integrated amplifier: Pathos InPoL Legacy.
Loudspeakers: Focal Utopia Scala Evo, Estelon X Diamond Mk II.
Cables: Speaker: AudioQuest Thunderbird Zero and Bass. Interconnect: AudioQuest Black Beauty RCA, Clarus Crimson XLR. Digital: WEL Signature AES3; AudioQuest Coffee S/PDIF; AudioQuest Vodka TosLink.
Accessories: Townshend Seismic Podiums. Finite Elemente Pagode HD-10 amplifier stand. AudioQuest PowerQuest PQ-707 power conditioner.
Listening room: Custom-built 21' × 15' space with 10'-tall walls and a 16' cathedral ceiling. Hardwood floor over gravel and concrete. Rubber subflooring. 16' × 12' wool rug on felt pad. Four bass traps, two skyline diffusers, and a dozen absorption panels including four clouds.—Rogier van Bakel
Preamplifier: Unison Research Reference Pre, Benchmark HPA4 line stage.
Integrated amplifier: Pathos InPoL Legacy.
Loudspeakers: Focal Utopia Scala Evo, Estelon X Diamond Mk II.
Cables: Speaker: AudioQuest Thunderbird Zero and Bass. Interconnect: AudioQuest Black Beauty RCA, Clarus Crimson XLR. Digital: WEL Signature AES3; AudioQuest Coffee S/PDIF; AudioQuest Vodka TosLink.
Accessories: Townshend Seismic Podiums. Finite Elemente Pagode HD-10 amplifier stand. AudioQuest PowerQuest PQ-707 power conditioner.
Listening room: Custom-built 21' × 15' space with 10'-tall walls and a 16' cathedral ceiling. Hardwood floor over gravel and concrete. Rubber subflooring. 16' × 12' wool rug on felt pad. Four bass traps, two skyline diffusers, and a dozen absorption panels including four clouds.—Rogier van Bakel