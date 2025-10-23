Integrated Amp Reviews

T+A Symphonia streaming receiver Associated Equipment

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment

Digital sources: Aurender A20 streamer and DAC. Grimm MU1. HiFi Rose RS520. Evernote DMP-A10. Sony S900ES SACD player. 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max running Roon 2.0. Roon ROCK (Lenovo ThinkCentre).
Preamplifiers: Benchmark HPA4 linestage. Quad 33 (2024).
Power amplifiers: Audia Flight FLS10, T+A R 2500 R integrateds. McIntosh MHA100 (headphone). Quad 303 monoblocks (2024).
Loudspeakers: Focal Utopia Scala Evo. Estelon X Diamond Mk II.
Headphones: Audeze LCD-4, HiFiMan Susvara Unveiled.
Cables: Loudspeaker: AudioQuest Thunderbird Zero. Interconnects: AudioQuest Black Beauty RCA. Digital: AudioQuest Vodka Ethernet. Power: AudioQuest High-Current Tornado and Blizzard.
Accessories: Townshend Seismic Podiums. AudioQuest Niagara 5000 Low-Z power conditioner. Puron plug-in AC enhancers. Nordost QKoil, QSine, and QWave plug-ins.
Listening room: Custom-built 21' × 15' space with 10'-tall walls and a 16' cathedral ceiling; volume roughly 4000 cubic feet. Double-thick drywall over Rockwool and mass-loaded vinyl. Hardwood floor over gravel and concrete. Rubber subflooring. 16' × 12' wool rug on felt pad. Four bass traps, two skyline diffusers, and a dozen absorption panels including four clouds.—Rogier van Bakel

Company Info

T+A North America
2800 St. Marys Rd.
St. Marys
GA 31558
hello@tahifi-na.com
(912) 576-7000
ta-hifi.de/en

