For elegance of presentation, the separate but related companies of Siltech and Crystal Cable have few peers. Given such care, it was near-impossible to resist peering further and investigating the two companies' latest offerings.

First to catch my eye was Crystal Cable's new Future Dream 22 phono cable with TAC-5-to-RCA connectors (above). This line sits between the company's top-level Art Series and the middle-level Diamond Series. At the heart of this beauty lies hybrid silver/gold technology and the monocrystal conductors that were formerly only available in Crystal Cable's Top Art Series.

Siltech, in turn, offered the new Royal Double Crown from its top Royal Crown Series (above). Developed with computer simulation, this line features all monocrystal silver conductors, air insulation between conductors, and a new hexagonal construction that increases symmetry from all angles and that is said to more effectively cancel out magnetic interference.

Siltech's classic Legend Series (above) was introduced last year but was uncharacteristically forced into hiding due to the pandemic. (It had plenty of company until Munich High End 2022 allowed every eager debutante to finally show its face.) The latest offering in a series that dates back 25 years, it contains proprietary 9th generation silver/gold conductors.

What is the difference between silver/gold and monocrystal silver conductors, you may ask? I certainly did. It seems that silver, by nature, contains small microcracks that can potentially make silver cables sound harsh. Siltech addresses this problem by injecting gold into those microcracks. The monocrystal manufacturing process, in turn, eliminates all gaps between silver crystals.

I look forward to exploring the Siltech line further. Please stay tuned...