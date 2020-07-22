Rogue Sphinx V3 integrated amplifier

|Columns
Next HR is gonna review PS Audio Stellar Strata ($3,000) and NAD M33 ($5,000) integrated amps :-) ......
I chose the Sphinx because it was a hybrid tube–class-D design that, to my ears, blended French-wine tube flavor with the grip and authority of class-D solid-stateness. The Sphinx was proletariat, not patrician, but it still showed me the merry music of Paris during La Belle Époque. With the LS50s, a VPI Traveler turntable, Ortofon 2M Red phono cartridge, Oppo CD player, and some AudioQuest wire, the entire analog and digital system cost less than $5k but delivered pleasure like a good five-figure hi-fi.
The latest version of the Rogue Sphinx is called the "V3," and it looks exactly the same as the original (hallelujah!), but it costs $300 more ($1595) and includes a cool-cat clear-plastic "skeleton" remote with only three buttons: up and down volume, plus mute.
The Sphinx V3 is an old-school, 25lb, made-in-America integrated amplifier with three line-level inputs, an RIAA phono stage (with adjustable loading and selectable 44/60dB of gain), a balance control (!!), and a 12AU7-based mu-follower preamplifier stage driving a 100Wpc (into 8 ohm), class-D, solid-state power amplifier with what sounds to me like a substantial linear power supply.
I asked Rogue Audio's chief-of-everything Mark O'Brien to explain all the changes since I reviewed the original Sphinx in 2014. "The V2 saw an updated phono section, new amplifiers in the headphone circuit, circuit layout improvements that lowered the noise floor, and a DC offset filter . . . added to the AC power supply," he replied by email.
"The V3 got a completely new MM/MC phono section that is a somewhat scaled down version of what goes into our Triton II standalone phono. FYI, I think I must have tried twenty versions of this circuit before I got it to work the way I wanted it to. The V3 also got a completely new headphone circuit that is based on discrete MOSFET devices as opposed to the chip amps in the earlier version. We also upgraded some of the components and improved the power supply sections feeding the output modules."
Listening
La morte della ragione (24/176.4 FLAC Alpha/Qobuz) is my kind of music. I love the sensuality and mind-body connectedness of these early instrumental compositions by the likes of Josquin Des Prés, John Dunstable, and my favorite composer of all time, Anonymous. Using the HoloAudio May DAC, I streamed this recording through both the old and new Sphinx. The original Sphinx played these songs enjoyably but with an almost imperceptible slipping-clutch effect: Some of the bite of the flute's top octave disappeared, and the midrange blurred just slightly. In contrast, the improved Sphinx V3 is equipped with a no-slip competition clutch: It delivered a good amount of leading-edge bite and trailing-edge flow. Bass felt quicker and more articulate. The V3 displayed a fun, taut energy the original did not have.
The Ortofon 2M Red phono cartridge that I used in my original Sphinx report did not wear well with me—it played a little hard and generalized—but folks, when I installed the Ortofon 2M Black moving-magnet phono cartridge and played it through the V3's phono input, it was one of those "Wow dang! No way . . . this is not possible" moments.
That wow-dang moment was almost an accident. I woke up one plague-silenced morning in May and said, "Okay, today I listen to the Sphinx phono stage." I wanted to use a popular moving-magnet cartridge that most people know and that many Sphinx V3 owners might aspire to for their own systems. I chose the venerable, $755 Ortofon 2M Black. While fastening the Black to the Jelco TK-850M tonearm on the J.Sikora Initial turntable (see Gramophone Dreams, June 2020), I wondered, will this combo show a budding phonophile the true virtues of analog? I hope so. I knew of course that the 2M Black's Shibata stylus would excavate a tsunami of detail. I just needed the phono stage to deliver that tsunami without loss. The speakers were Harbeth M30.2s.
I wanted to try a record everybody knew, so I put on Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab's reissue of Miles Davis's In a Silent Way (MFSL1 – 377), which I think sounds more sparkly, spirited, and spatially coherent than the original. Before I could even sit down, the newly installed 2M Black was making Miles sound like he did on the horns in the Salt Cellar System: Think dense, vibrating air with a radiant energy—highly tactile and substantially present in my room. Images of performers had dense bodies. I never expected, nor had I experienced, this kind of horn-like vividosity from the normally staid, monitor-like Harbeth M30.2s—or from a $1595 integrated amplifier (including phono stage) and a $755 MM cartridge.
Then I asked myself, what moving-coil cartridges would the average Rogue Sphinx customer probably choose? The first one to jump into my head was the Hana EL. This overachieving, $475, low-output (0.5mV/1kHz) moving coil features alnico magnets and an aluminum cantilever with an elliptical stylus profile. It tracks at 2gm and has a 30 ohm impedance and a suggested load of " >400 ohms."
Changing the cartridge load and phono-stage gain settings is easy, but you must remove the amp cover to do it. Then, simply move the easy-to-spot slide switches from 44dB gain (for MM) to 60dB (for MC)—and then choose the load. The Hana EL specifies a load of greater than 400 ohms, but the two closest choices were 300 ohms and 1k ohm. I experimented with both and preferred the lower, heavier load: 300 ohms.
Next HR is gonna review PS Audio Stellar Strata ($3,000) and NAD M33 ($5,000) integrated amps :-) ......
Next HR is gonna review PS Audio Stellar Strata ($3,000) and NAD M33 ($5,000) integrated amps
Kal Rubinson reviews the NAD M33 in the October Stereophile. Don't know what the plans are for a review of the PS Audio Stellar amplifier.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
PS Audio Stellar Strata offers 3 user selectable digital reconstruction filters in the built-in DAC ..... It also offers headphone output ..... NAD M10 doesn't offer those :-) ......
Great .... I know KR is gonna do a great job reviewing the NAD M33 ..... Hope he tries the Dirac Live ...... Dirac Live is available for full audio frequency in M33, unlike the M10, where it is only available up to 500 Hz ...... Looking forward to reading KR's review .......
You (JA1) could review the Stellar Strata and compare it to NAD M10 :-) .....
The Sphinx still has abominable bass rolloff and doesn't meet claimed power specs. Why this amp continues being lauded throughout the audio press is a mystery.
I think that statement is a bit extreme. 1dB down at 20hz is likely to not be noticeable in a regular listening room.
I owned the V2 and the lack of extension is quite obvious with any full-range speaker. $300 integrateds can do much better. It didn't sound anything like a tube amp either. It's not the value proposition that reviewers allege. The Yamaha A-S801 is far and away a better amp and priced lower. I dare Stereophile to put a Yamaha on their test bench. The results will embarrass many of the four-figure amps that have graced these webpages.
I'm as curious as you are why Yamaha amps are not reviewed in Stereophile. While I have never owned the Sphinx I still don't think 1dB is a big deal. What speakers were you powering?
I'm as curious as you are why Yamaha amps are not reviewed in Stereophile.
Jason Victor Serinus reviews the Yamaha A-S3200 integrated amplifier in the September issue.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
If I had a choice, I would spend $1k more and buy a Mark Levinson 5805 (reviewed by Stereophile) instead :-) ......
... I'd spend 1K less and buy the Yamaha: It has tone and balance controls, which Mark Levinson could easily do, but won't because they just aren't cool enough for the stuffy purists who like to spend that much money, and who have made it politically incorrect to expect them
That review will be something to look forward to.
If I had more money, I probably would buy the Yamaha NS-5000 speakers ...... NS-5000 had received many favorable reviews :-) ......
...and the Dutch & Dutch 8C will exhibit better control over directivity, will exhibit a more smooth horizontal polar response, with radiation toward latteral first reflection regions being more similar to direct response, taking advantage of the psychoacoustics, physical psychology of human hearing perception in helping human listeners ignore those latteral first reflections regardless that the reflections exist within the sound field at the listening position.
Also, the D&D 8c is designed to be placed in close proximity to the room boundary behind the loudspeaker, allowing easier placement in modest sized listening rooms.
If I want to use my beloved 300B single ended, class-A, triode tube amp, I can use it with the Yamaha speakers ...... I can't do that with D&D 8c ...... Just kidding ....... I don't own a beloved triode tube amp :-) .......
... $1,599 Denon PMA-1600NE.
http://www.novial.sk/documents-denon/denon-pma-1600ne-hifi-choice-2017.pdf
I've had to expand the sources of information I rely on. It's unfortunate that Audio Excellence Canada, What Hi-fi, Audio Bacon, and others don't have measurements, but that's the way it goes. No, you won't be seeing that review here.
... can be found elsewhere:
https://audio.com.pl/testy/stereo/wzmacniacze-stereo/2855-denon-pma-1600ne#laboratory
https://www.i-fidelity.net/testberichte/high-end/denon-pma-1600ne/seite-6-labor.html
Audio Science Review is also a good source for measurements of miscellaneous gear submitted by readers.
Distortion on the Denon looks a little too high for my tastes. Although that doesn't always tell you everything.
Their recent 'review' of the AQ Victoria cables were rife with bias and prejudice. Negativity abounded before he even tested.
Moreover, he physically broke into the product and tried to make some silly generalizations, which I found offensive and presumptuous. In fact, all of the posters in the site come off like flat-earthers and sycophants and only further the agenda of their lead tester.
It would also appear that they never listen to their products under review- only test. This is a huge disservice and dishonest to respective buyers of gear under test. They create implications that 4-figure gear is on par with sub-$200 gear sound-wise, when the only data they have are measurements and no listening experiences to support or refute that data.
"The Sphinx V3 is an old-school ... integrated amplifier with ... balance control (!!), ..."
The inclusion of a balance control doesn't deserve exclamation points. It should of course be there. Tone controls don't deserve them either.
The Parasound New Classic 200 integrated, at around this same price, has them all. Regardless of this rave review, I'd be more likely to buy the Parasound.
Wonderful writing as always.
One of the best Debussy recordings I've heard is Children's Corner, Debussy Orchestrations by Orchestre Symphonique De Quebec (ATMA Classique). It ticks all the boxes: material, performance and recording quality. Absolutely gorgeous in all respects.
Recently replaced my 80s Levinson (ML-11/ML-10a) with a Sphinx V3. I also swapped the stock JJ's with Brimar cv4003's from Upscale Audio (more low end). It's absolutely amazing and I'm going to enjoy this for years (assuming it holds up). This is a perfect workhorse amp for intermediate audiophiles and/or someone that wants to dip their toes into tubes. I don't know why people keep saying a $1600 amp is entry level or affordable, but this is neither of those. This is a serious, thoughtful, piece of equipment and you can tell right out of the box (The Brimars take it to the special level IMO).