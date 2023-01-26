Audio Note Meishu Tonmeister Phono integrated amplifier

|
The Audio Note M2 preamplifier was one of the most transparent audio products I'd ever heard, its single 6SN7 tube extremely sensitive to tube rolling. I spent countless hours researching RCA 5692s, Mullard ECC32s, RCA VT231s, and Sylvania 6SN7s and trying them out in the M2, each new, used, or new-old-stock tube producing stark differences in resolution, tone, soundstage, bass extension, and immediacy.
NOS tubes were cheap in the 1990s. I had boxes of them, especially of versions of the 6SN7 triode used in the M2. One frigid night, I rescued boxes of ancient radio tubes from an abandoned building on the corner of Mott and Houston in Soho, now a fashionable district with exorbitant rents, barely a 10-minute walk from Fi, Don Garber's fabled shop at 30 Watts Street. How times and real estate values have changed.
I've covered Audio Note rooms at several recent hi-fi shows. After one recent show, Audio Note owner/CEO Peter Qvortrup asked me if I'd like to review one of their most recently introduced products, the Audio Note Meishu Phono 300B Tonmeister. After a quick consultation with Editor Jim Austin, I said yes.
Heavy-duty hi-fi
The Meishu Phono 300B Tonmeister ($19,300) is a class-A, zero negative feedback, single-ended-triode (SET) integrated amplifier. It weighs about 65lb and started shipping in late 2019. I brought it up the stairs to my sixth-floor walkup listening warren with help from Audio Note confrere Robert Lighton. The Meishu Phono's new pair of Psvane Standard Hifi Series 300B tubes required 1–200 hours to hit their stride, advised NYC Audio Note tech Ben Jacoby. Burn-in commenced.
Lighton also brought along an Audio Note S4 SUT so that I could use the Tonmeister, which has a phono stage that's MM-only, with my MC cartridges.
Generating just 8Wpc into 4 or 8 ohms, the aluminum-encased Meishu Phono 300B stands a stout 18.1" wide × 20.9" deep, and 8.7" tall. Its weight is mostly in its transformer-bearing rear, which makes hauling it up stairs and moving it on and off my equipment rack a challenging and noisy exercise (grunts, groans, and other emanations). The Meishu's back panel is made of 3mm acrylic; its fascia, 10mm acrylic.
The Meishu Tonmeister's volume control—no remote control here—is designed in-house at Audio Note and manufactured by an outside contractor based in the UK. The amp's snazzy gold knobs are "made for us in Taiwan to our design, as are the RCA jacks, which are plated with 50 microns of silver. XLRs are by Neutrik," Qvortrup said.
Made for us, or by us, was a common theme in my conversations with Audio Note folks. All Audio Note products are assembled by the company's 28 full-time employees in the West Sussex Audio Note factory. "We make many of our parts in-house, [including] all signal transformers, signal capacitors, the top-of-the-range Pallas low-capacitance cables for digital, [and] attenuators," Qvortrup told me. "We make or commission all sonically critical parts, from the way our wires are drawn and the materials in our cables, to the manufacturing technology in our nonmagnetic tantalum and niobium resistors." Audio Note–branded electrolytic capacitors are made to the company's specs by Japan's Rubycon Corporation. "We make our MC cartridges in house from scratch, as well. We have about 4000 processes in our document library."
Audio Note's careful selection and control of critical parts is said to play a major role in the hallowed Audio Note sound, including its unerring naturalism.
"The output transformer, interstage transformer, and coupling capacitors are all made in-house at our factory in the UK," Audio Note transformer expert Andy Grove wrote in an email. "We use whatever materials and techniques get the performance we require, which means some of our equipment is quite traditional and hands-on but other pieces are very modern and high-tech, such as our CNC winding machines. We have large stocks of Kraft paper, Nomex, Kapton, Mylar, etc., in multiple thicknesses and widths; a transformer will always have several of those materials used within it.
"It's a fine art, understanding differences of various transformer core materials and different winding designs/strategies, both on a scientific level and in [what we call] 'Kung Fu mastery,'" Audio Note engineer Darko Greguras told me by email.
"The phono, filament, power board, and the PSU board are all point-to-point wired in the Meishu Tonmeister," Greguras added. "This technique allows us to control the board material (FR4, Tufnol, Permali), the thickness of the board material—copper or silver—which can be from 0.5mm to 1.2mm. We achieve solid electrical connection by twisting a wire around resistor or capacitor leads and valve bases so a board can even work without a solder. Then the components are soldered in position. We use printed circuit boards in our amplifiers up to [but not including] level 3, because it is definitely much easier to populate them; but even then, we pay special attention to a copper thickness, FR4 board thickness, and the width of the traces." This Meishu Phono 300B Tonmeister is a level three component, with no printed circuit boards.
"The standard Meishu Tonmeister"—including this Phono version—"uses copper wire throughout," Grove continued, "but everything in the Meishu is balanced and aligned with exactly the same care as it is in our silver-wired uber-products. We select gauge, configuration (stranded or solid core), insulation (for example, PVC, PTFE, silicone, polyurethane, silk) and supplier to provide dimensional freedom in voicing a given product."
The Meishu Phono 300B Tonmeister uses several tubes to get its mojo working. Audio Note doesn't make those. The input/ driver stage utilizes a Psvane Hifi Series 12AU7/ECC82 and a NOS Philips ECG 5687WB, which drives an interstage transformer. The output stage is powered by two Psvane 300B tubes. An Electro-Harmonix 5U4GB takes care of rectification. The phono stage uses Psvane Hifi Series 12AX7/ECC83 and either Sovtek/Electro Harmonix 6922s or Russian ECC88s. Grove laid out the topology. These are common tube types, making tube-rolling easy and rewarding.
"In –> Volume control > Input valve –> RC coupling –> Driver valve –> Transformer –> Output valve –> Transformer –> Out," he wrote. "The input valve is to provide a bit more gain so that the input signal can be line-level. RC coupling is used here because we don't need a lot of voltage swing and because it allows some flexibility to shape the tone and bandwidth of the system and to avoid cascaded stages of similar nature—which is another advantage of using transformer coupling; it's kind of like amplifier-stage genetic diversity. Next is the transformer-coupled stage, then the output valve and output transformer, which is common to most amps of this type."
Greguras then described the Meishu Phono 300B's tube-rectified moving magnet phono stage, which I used extensively in my listening.
"We call our ECC83 and ECC88 phono stage a classic with good reason," Greguras wrote. "It's single-ended with no feedback. ... It has the best sonic blend of the ECC83 and ECC88, both in anode followers, with RIAA correction between the stages, optimally biased for a good dynamic transfer, yet sweet transients.
"In the M1 phono preamp, Oto and Soro integrated amplifiers," Greguras continued, "the [power supply] is based on solid state diodes. But ... the Meishu Phono 300B Tonmeister benefits from valve rectification and chokes." Those chokes, too, are made in-house. "This means less mechanical sound, closer to real life, and richer harmonics."
The parts in this model are upgraded, from metal-film Beyschlag resistors, standard electrolytic capacitors, and Audio Note tin caps to "a mix of 0.5 and 1W Audio Note tantalum film resistors, Audio Note Standard and KAISEI Electrolytic capacitors, [and] an Audio Note copper coupling capacitor. As we move up on the ladder of parts, there is less sound of its own."
I asked Qvortrup about the manufacturing philosophy behind Audio Note products.
"We strive for our equipment to have no sound at all but the sound of the recording itself," he continued. "We use an evaluation method we call 'comparison by contrast.' When we audition new equipment, we do not use known recordings. We pick five or ten recordings at random, listen to each of them, and then make a judgment as to whether one or the other piece of equipment individualizes the sound of each recording, and the one that does can then be considered to add/subtract the least from the recording."
Is fig.6 into 4 ohms or 8 ohms? The main text says one thing, but the image says another.
It's 4 ohms. Sorry for the error. I have corrected the fig.6 caption.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor Stereophile
An embarrassing set of measurements. This is an effects box, nothing more. It’s audio alchemy, not audio engineering.
...who's dabbled in things such as this component will immediately pick up at least half a dozen specific references in Ken's review as absolutely indicative of it's musical truthfulness. They connect and it connects.
We call this direct confirmation of the form and type and the very reason they exist.
How precious of you - commenting as Bonsai, ironically - to miss every last one of them. Back to your $499 cookie-cutter import.
Is this a free service you offer, this remarkable ignorance of not just that sonic form and style but somehow too its Japanese provenance, and is there a monthly newsletter? LOL.
The component is exactly like a bonsai tree in it's meticulous parts choice and placement, and it has been clearly 'trimmed' over time to produce beauty in several definitions of the word.
But nope, just the measurements matter. lol.
Is a wonderful description for such a magical musical sounding amplifier. ;)
...why do high-end analog electronics still have Balance controls?
Why do audio purists that will spend 6-figures on cable upgrades and wooden grounding blocks insist on inserting these silly, signal-bastardizing, non-indexed RARELY USED mechanical devices into thoroughbred, minimalist gear like this?
A case can be made for their existence in mid+ range gear in rooms where a party or poker game might change the way you want to temporarily and non-precisely adjust the left right balance. But at this level most owners have, dedicated, calibrated listening areas and speaker/furniture placements are measured in millimeters
"I want to listen to each channel separately", ...some recordings werent mixed properly and I need to adjust for that....etc"? Really? Be honest, fortunate few, how many hours have you listened to your $ix-$even-figure systems when the balance wasn't set dead-center?
I'd think removing ANY kind of switch, much less a mechanical, whirry thing, would be a no-brainer for those seeking purity and 'honesty'...what am I missing?
not the equipment. Live recordings sometimes have this issue, especially field recordings or older live classical or jazz releases.
Agreed that additional switching would degrade signals, but not really the case in digital switches like Benchmark preamps, for example.
Keep in mind that many very high-end audio components have very high parts quality and the addition of a balance switch, if properly implemented as above, won't drastically effect the sound as cheaper components.
Components of this type, carefully balanced to their loudspeakers, have an uncanny transparency all the way back to the original mix. The mind deciphers their sound as essentially being there, and in that context, everything that happened there reoccurs.
With this a historical context is invoked in which there virtually is no such thing as "inaccuracy". The recording is a sonic time capsule. It's not perfect but it's sufficient or we wouldn't do all this to get to it.
That degree of reconnection easily allows for trimming relative levels between channels and while taking the control out could add a subtle degree of scope and transparency, maybe AN determined that having it aboard was a worthy tradeoff. I'm speculating but I don't see a reason to ding the amp because it has a channel trimmer.
Besides the occasional need to balance speakers for asymmetrical room placement, single-ended triode amplifiers have balance controls because they have no feedback, and typically only two stages of gain. This means that the odds are against both channels having the same exact gain all the time. In contrast, solid-state amps have more gain stages, push-pull operation, and some number of paralleled output devices, plus at least 20dB of feedback. These features work in concert to average gain/channel balance; which is critical for focused sound. Similarly, if loudspeakers and headphones are not closely matched, they will have different sensitivities/gain causing imbalance and reduced focus. I use and appreciate balance controls. Even my Parasound A21+ has them.
Fig 3: is it a square wave @1 Khz (text) or @10 Khz (graph)?
Curious: this is perhaps the worst ever measured integrated I have seen in Stereophile,... but at the same time the word's best integrated according Ken. Clearly there is something measurements are not capturing... are you listening... err.. reading, Amir?
... it could replace my old Ibanez Screamer, probably my old strat would not feel the difference
I see the faithful have rushed to defend this product. Clearly I seemed to have touched a nerve.