Solid State Power Amp Reviews

Hybrid tube input/solid state output, dual-mono class-AB amplifier. Tube complement: six 12AU7s. Analog inputs: 1 pair balanced (XLR), one pair single-ended (RCA). Outputs: Stereo and mono loudspeaker binding posts, 12V Trigger. Frequency response: 10Hz–80kHz ±3dB. Output power (rated at 0.2% THD), stereo: 100Wpc (20dBW) into 8 ohms, 150Wpc (18.75dBW) into 4 ohms. Power output, mono: 220W (23.4dBW) into 8 ohms, 300W (18.75dBW) into 4 ohms. Input impedance, stereo: 32k ohms single-ended, 49k ohms balanced. Input impedance, mono: 18k ohms single-ended, 50k ohms balanced. Output impedance, stereo: 0.026 ohms. Voltage gain: 30dB (High setting), 24dB (Low setting). S/N ratio: 105dB (A-weighted). Power consumption: 104W (no input), 645W at rated output. Supplied accessories: remote control.15.2" (385mm) W × 15.9" (405mm) D × 8.1" (205mm) H. Weight: 68.3lb (31kg).Black, silver, or pink brushed-aluminum front panel. Blueish-gray chassis siding.XA855S4026BL, XA994S8721BN. Designed in the Netherlands; manufactured in China with components hand-selected in the Netherlands.$7195 stereo, $14,390/monoblock pair. Approximate number of dealers: 60. Warranty: 2 years.PrimaLuna, Durob BV, P.O. Box 109, 5250 Vlijmen, The Netherlands. US distributor: Harmonia Distribution, 1712 Corrigan Ct., La Verne, CA 91750. Tel: (909) 310-8540. Web: primaluna-usa.com.