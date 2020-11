JA gets ready for a close encounter of the Zoom kind.

“Pints With Ayre,” the series of videos produced by Colorado manufacturer Ayre Acoustics, has been regular viewing chez Atkinson during these pandemic times. Covering subjects like volume control design, amplifier gain stages, audio transformers, and listening tests, the conversations between Ayre’s sales and marketing director Brent Hefley, chief engineer Ariel Brown, and CEO Ryan Berry, and special guests like Jim White of Aesthetix and Twittering Machines’ Michael Lavorgna, present sometimes esoteric technical subjects in an easy-to-grasp manner. Each episode’s discussion is fueled by the presenters each choosing a favorite beer to sip or perhaps occasionally nervously gulp.

In the latest episode of “Pints With Ayre,” I was invited to talk about a subject close to my heart, the how and why a review magazine’s reviews should be accompanied by measurements, which was triggered by Jim Austin's "As We See It" essay in the December 2020 issue. I have also discussed this subject before in Stereophile’s pages, first in 1989 and most recently in 2014.

You can find my current thoughts on beer and audio at the link below. I don’t think I gave too many secrets away!

For those wanting to try the beers I recommend in the video, they are Raging Bitch Belgian-style IPA and a brew from Long Island, Montauk Wave Chaser IPA.

Cheers!