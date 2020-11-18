As We See It

An argument for measurements

Jim Austin  |  Nov 18, 2020

In my early years of writing about audio (footnote 1), I was known—to the extent that I was known at all—as something of an objectivist. I was, after all, working as an editor at a leading science journal at the time, just a few years out from a brief career as an actual scientist, still in recovery from the physics PhD I'd earned a decade or so before.

In those days, I was more inclined to rail against obvious snake oil (footnote 2) than to defend subjective listening. I even participated in a number of spirited online debates with major industry figures, such as the late, great Charley Hansen of Ayre and the great John Curl, who these days consults for Parasound, iFi, and AMR. Those industry insiders insisted that you shouldn't dismiss anything without listening to it first. I argued that it's okay sometimes to dismiss, without listening first, tweaks for which no plausible mechanism of action exists (colored foils, photos in freezers, electret creams, little plasticky chunks of stuff under CD players, supposed high-temperature superconductors operating way above their critical temperatures, and so on).

What changed? Has Jim gone soft?

My impulse is to take sides, as it were, against whichever extreme I find to be most destructive. Lately, that has been the narrow-minded objectivist extreme. But my beliefs don't align with those of the subjectivist fringe.

I believe it's foolish to claim hegemony for measurements when the goal of music is the conveyance of human emotion, which can be experienced subjectively but not measured. Hook up listeners to an FMRI machine as they listen, and we'll talk, but until then, beyond some basics (footnote 3), attempting to measure or predict emotion-conveyance via THD+N, frequency response, or other measurable parameters is a fool's errand.

There is, however, a—umsound argument in favor of a measurements-based approach to hi-fi, even if it's not one I often hear made by advocates of an objective approach.

Hearing is a complex phenomenon. Our ears connect (via nerves) to our brains, and neurons in our brains connect to a wild array of other neurons, some close, others far away, physically and in function. What we hear—and we do hear it; we don't just think we do, even if it doesn't correspond to any change in the physical world—is affected by what we see, think, smell, and have experienced, recently and in the distant past. Through long experience, we can learn to set those influences aside, partially but sufficiently. It's scarcely different from gaining expertise in any other field, like hitting a baseball or performing microsurgery: No, we reviewers (and other audio pros) don't have golden ears, but thoughtful, self-aware repetition builds sensitivity, competence, and some ability to seal out distractions and sources of bias.

The more compelling argument in favor of a quasi-objective, measurements-based approach to audio can be summed up by an exchange I had a while back with a loudspeaker designer of note, who is also CEO of a major speaker company:

Me: Is there any reason to believe that accurate reproduction is the best way to convey music's emotional message?

The Designer: Why wouldn't it be?

Why, indeed?

Music moves us. The gold standard for affecting music reproduction is live acoustic music—so surely music is most moving when it is presented as closely as possible to live, or to the musicians' intentions. What could be gained from deviations from the characteristics of live performance: changes in frequency response, added distortion, or whatever?

Many of the most subjective subjectivists prefer old-school tube amplifiers, which we know alter the frequency response, due to the interaction between their high output impedance and the complicated complex impedance of loudspeakers. Call this the "tubist" school of audio philosophy. Tubists insist that their tube amps make music sound more real, more live, even though we know that in measurable respects, their reproduction of music is less real, less accurate. Surely the tubists are falling victim to some kind of illusion—perhaps euphony resulting from a heavy measure of second- and third-harmonic distortion.

What is music? A dose of reality or an intoxicating drug? Maybe it's both at different times. Or at the same time.

This is a good place to remind people that all reproduced music is an illusion.

Measurements provide reliable, repeatable access to key aspects of the world as we know and experience it—to aspects of reality. If we love live music, shouldn't reproduced music move us more if it's demonstrably more like the real thing—that is, when it's conveyed with the highest fidelity? If not, then surely the universe is skewed.

I've heard people from the tubist school of audio philosophy argue that in the process of recording and reproducing music, something is lost that consequently has to be added back. The more advanced the technology behind the music reproduction, the more they claim there is to repair. Tube amps, they say, go at least partway to restoring what is lost. But tubists cannot say precisely what is lost, or what is added back. How does that tube amp know what's missing, anyway? This is the point at which the tubists start to get mystical.

Music is about conveying emotional truth—so isn't it better to listen on a system that tells the demonstrable, measurable truth, at least according to what factors psychoacoustics research tells us are most important? In audio, we talk a lot about emotion. The truth part should get equal time.—Jim Austin

Footnote 1: My first Stereophile contribution was published in the March 2003 issue.

Footnote 2: See, for example, "Chips for Chumps," from 2005.

Footnote 3: ... although substantial deviations in some easily measured characteristics can be linked to emotional resonance, such as high-order distortion and the quantity and quality of bass.

COMMENTS
davip
Submitted by davip on November 18, 2020 - 1:17pm

Well, if your argument is for pushing measurements, then there's a doozy that no-one has ever done systematically (or even randomly and occasionally for that matter) that is potentially one of the most needed in Audiophilia as it revolves around the highest quality, readily available source. Why no-one does it I don't know (Lord knows I've made enough noises about it on a few sites), but it should be a cinch to knock-off and the test-equipment would scarce cost a-few-100 bucks.

Accelerometer testing of motor-noise on turntables.

I would contend that the vast majority of the 'sound quality' differences between turntables is down to the isolation (or lack of) of the arm and platter (thus the transducer) from the motor. Set a tape-accelerometer on the plinth (or whatever stands-in for the plinth on today's skeletal-foamy cobblers TTs) with the motor running and the arm parked and see how much of the motor noise of the ~ 300 rpm belt-drive or 33.3 rpm direct-drive motor is picked-up.

It would then be relatively straightforward to see if those TTs that are Class A Stereophile-sound-wise are also those that have gone to the trouble of properly isolating the arm/platter from the motor and have the lowest detected noise, whether they be sprung-subchassis or pumped air. We could also see then if all the 'mass', foam', 'lightness-and-rigidity' etc. schools of thought have any objective, measurable basis to their performance claims (or if they just 'sing-along' to themselves, eh Roy?). It would certainly shine a much-need spotlight on all of the non-engineered TTs from the bolt-a-motor-to-a-piece-of-MDF-and-charge-$4K-for-it brigade...

Just an idea, (to the Editor... )

CG
Submitted by CG on November 18, 2020 - 1:51pm

Isn't that already built into every turntable system?

I think it hangs at the end of the pickup arm. (OK, a strain gauge is a little different.)

Conceivably you could examine the electrical spectrum output from "playing" an unmodulated groove in a record and get that information, couldn't you?

CG
Submitted by CG on November 18, 2020 - 1:46pm

Maybe the problem is one of understanding.

What I mean is that the popular explanation of why something affects the sonic character of a playback system the way it does might well be way off base. Or, maybe, misleading. Perhaps even deliberately misleading. That can be quite galling, and it might be difficult to separate the motivation or misunderstanding behind the myth from the actual product itself. But, that doesn't make the effect any less real. In other words, the product may not be "snake oil" but the explanation certainly might be male bovine droppings. (Of course, a fancy explanation doesn't necessarily equate to a product having a positive effect, either.)

Saying that tube based products make the sound better emotionally is not the basis of either myth or truth. It's just an observation that a number of people have made. Jumping to the conclusion that it's the tubes is a leap of faith. It could just as easily be that the kinds of circuits used in tube based products are less susceptible to RFI problems. I'm not saying that RFI is the reason or isn't - just offering one of many, many possibilities.

Until all the possibilities are fully investigated, you can't say what the underlying mechanism is. Up to that point, you only have observations, not explanations. I think this is where things go awry. It's always hard to discuss dogma rationally.

barrows
Submitted by barrows on November 18, 2020 - 1:56pm

Jim,

"Hook up listeners to an FMRI machine as they listen, and we'll talk"

Are you not aware of much of the recent research in this area? I was particularly interested in one study out of China where they measured the brainwave activity of both musical performers (a string quartet if I am remembering correctly) and the audience. The most interesting outcome of this experiment was that when the music was subjectively deemed to be "good", the brainwave activity of the performers and the listeners synched up, showing similar patterns of activity in the same regions of the brain.
With the advent of brain imaging, there is a lot of very interesting research going on in this area-as the editor of Stereophile, I think you owe it to yourself and your readers to do some googling and become familiar with the research.
As one working in audio (product development and production) I am very interested in measurements, but I also realize that the measurements we commonly use are inadequate to describe all elements of sonic performance. This does not mean that we cannot measure everything, it only means that we do not. I am certain that we have the capability, technically, to measure everything which matters, the problem appears to be that we are not sure what measurements we really need to do.
We totally agree in the assessment that audio systems cannot possibly add back in "what was lost" during the recording process, as that idea is clearly nonsense. Yes, tubes may add "something" in, but what they are adding is certainly not what was lost during recording! Although I do believe, sometimes, that microphone placement can, sometimes, compensate a bit for what is lost in the recording process, especially close miking, sometimes...
BTW, I tend to prefer components which both measure well, and sound subjectively "good".

laxr5rs
Submitted by laxr5rs on November 18, 2020 - 2:02pm

The first thing I want to say is, it's been a long time since I commented, and I wasn't nice. I've appreciated Mr. Atkinson's measurements over the years, and I felt bad about being unnecessarily mean. I'll try not to do that again. This is a very prickly topic for me. In every single other scientific endeavor, we use strict measurements to achieve knowledge regarding systems which can be tested. Human hearing is very frail, and studies have clearly shown that the human hearing system is very complex and given to strong non-linearity. On top of this, humans, including me, have a strong penchant for believing those things that happen to go through our minds, about our senses, without question, true or false. False is often the case and we don't like to admit that to ourselves. If measurement does not support subjective belief, then it is subjective belief that must bow, regarding the measurement capabilities we have now. If I tell you I believe that a car has 300 horsepower at the wheels, and we put it on a dynamometer, and it only has 200, and I tell you, "but it has 300," do you believe me, or the dynamometer? Say we calibrate the machine so we know it's error is within .05% and it again comes out to 200? Obviously you should believe the machine. Subjective beliefs are important in audio because music and sound are something people respond to and love. But mere belief based on very flawed human hearing to achieve a definitive understanding of performance is not even worth betting on. Yet, we apparently have this wide chasm between "The Subjectivists," and the "The Objectivists," pertaining only to audio. Subjective claims, are not objective claims. We can put a speaker in an anechoic chamber and measure distortion - at all frequencies, in a very short period of time, down very close to the noise floor. Of course, this measurement says, "this is how things differ compared to what was going in to what was coming out - very close to exactly." There isn't one human on the planet that can do that. Some listeners have more experience than others, then they get old and their ears fail. We should be less subjective, and more objective in our audio proclivities if we actually want audio quality.

cgh
Submitted by cgh on November 18, 2020 - 2:04pm

I can't recall the citation, and I was having this discussion in my classical guitar / violin luthier circles a while back - where fighting about these things easily rivals audio - but there's this study, if I recall using imaging, that showed that people enjoyed certain wine more when they knew how much it cost. We expanded the argument to knowing your hearing a Strad, or seeing Brazilian rosewood, etc. The conclusion was meaningful because the imbibers objectively subjectively enjoyed the wine more. By extension didn't the Strad sound better, truly? Even though we've shown through double blind that people can't tell the difference between a strad and a new violin built well (e.g., Zyg) By further extension, if someone spends days gluing crystals to their walls and golden ratio'ing their monoblock stands, why couldn't their music actually sound better.

cgh
Submitted by cgh on November 18, 2020 - 3:03pm

I was working while writing that before... quick google and here's that reference

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170814092949.htm

I think this applies to my luthier arguments (which are identical to these audio arguments). Said differently, even though we know that some of these unmeasurable things are bull$hit, the perception of "better" is totally real.

MontanaMontanaDana
Submitted by MontanaMontanaDana on November 18, 2020 - 3:18pm

We can't agree on restaurants, movies, Scotch, or what constitutes truth. What are the chances we'll agree on accuracy in music reproduction? What does it matter?
Let's record as accurately as possible, and let the consumer spice the playback to taste.

georgehifi
Submitted by georgehifi on November 18, 2020 - 4:11pm

To put it another way, "without measurements in audio" you'd have snake oil, voodoo and mayhem, wouldn't that be nice, back to banging a hollow log with two sticks, while the missus cooks your dino steak.

http://www.cavemenworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/three-cavemen-are-doing-music-with-a-drum-and-singing-the-origins-of-music.jpg

Cheers George

Doctor Fine
Submitted by Doctor Fine on November 18, 2020 - 4:11pm

Playback of recorded music is an artistic PERFORMANCE in and of itself.

If the way your stereo plays the piece moves you, sounds "juicy and alive" and is intoxicating---mission ACCOMPLISHED.

If your stereo is precise, clear and accurate but DOES NOT put on a performance that moves you---then it is a fail.

This is why testing is not the end-all of "what is good."
You can have "special sauce" in your set IF it moves you and nobody can tell you different.
This is why measurements only tell you what makes sense being measuresd.
The rest of our hobby is "Art."
I personally try to own non-distorted equipment in a well planned and acoustically supportive room that has been check for frequency response and listening performance.
I like measurements for assessing power requirements and the like.
But there is more to life than you find in your philosophy my dear Horatio.

Ortofan
Submitted by Ortofan on November 18, 2020 - 6:35pm

... performance that moves you, then where lies the fault?
Is it because the system needs to be made even MORE precise, clear and accurate or does it need a helping of "special sauce", which would make it LESS precise, clear and accurate?

tonykaz
Submitted by tonykaz on November 18, 2020 - 6:10pm

...hobby magazine ! Phew!!! ( or in the last few years )

"Reviewers are not Golden Ears" ? Hmm, can I quote you ?

"Live acoustic music is the Gold Standard". It should be ( I'd suppose ) but who gets to hear Live acoustic music? Seems like everyone has a guitar and little Amp. Tuba Skinny in New Orleans is always worth finding and paying, bring a folding chair. Live String Quartets, sitting up close, are electrifying no matter what they are playing.

"Tubest School of illusion" I quoted wrong but nailed the meaning. I love this wonderful phrase. I'll quote you and give you credit. I'm in that dam School and have been since the old Round Tube TV days of horizontal & vertical adjustment controls. Tubes make a Singing Voice sound much better! Tubes improve sound. If Tubes are wrong, I don't want to be right! Dam good wire is in that same category: Brissom Cable interfaces make all gear sound better, as does one of those PS Audio Power Plants!

"Intoxicating Drug". Absolutely! Audiophiles are addictive personalities, Music brings the High! ( why else would we want to see a $250,000 record player write-up?, we're chasing a bigger high.

"Reproduced music is an illusion" Hmm If I have it in my head and it moves me, is it an illusion? This needs thinking and pondering and wondering.

There are things that I feel are "Mystical" nonsense but part of the "hair shirt audiophile" superstitions and obsessions, I don't have to yield priority to most of them.

"Equal time for truth". I don't know enough to contemplate something like this.

This piece is a gigantic Statement for AWSI !
You jammed up my mental gears as I started to read this piece one week ago, a day after it arrived in my mail.
"As we see it" , it doesn't read like the WE of the Magazine's many contributors.

Is this a statement for the Magazines's Policy? I don't think so.

So, just who is the we in AWSI? I think its Gordon Holt. Holt wrote with the Royal We, he might've even spoken with the same Royal We ( or Soverign We ). I did a bit of research about this. It dates back Centuries when Sovereigns ruled with God and spoke of We as deciders of things. As We See it: "Reviewers are not Golden Ears" ! ( one of Stereophile's writers writes and seems to behave as if he is and has a Golden Ear ).

Anyway, I'm powerfully impressed with this AWSI and it's writer. If I was ever worried about Stereophile's guidance, I now realise the whole thing is in good hands. They chose well, thank all y'all .

Tony in Venice

