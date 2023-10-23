Make America Old Again: Remembering Robbie Robertson and The Band

|
Great write-up Sasha. I was just up in Bearsville last week and listening to music in the theatre for a couple of days straight you can't help but think of them often. I woke up a quick walk from the Midnight Ramble. I drove the backway to dinner at the Red Onion Friday night and thought of Big Pink as I drove by what I thought was the general area of its location. Back in PA I pluck Ungar's Ashokan Farewell on the guitar and can picture the water from the shores, Overlook, and Indian Head. It's a place with a great musical history that's still very strong to this day.