Why Not Listen to Everything?

They were spoken by Britisher David Toop (footnote 1), confirmed music-head, someone who has spent his life playing, listening to, and writing about music. Why would a person who amassed such a dragon's hoard of obscure releases that a documentary was made about it—who tried to listen to every darn thing ever recorded—at the end of the day prefer regular sounds that would not even fit the dictionary definition of music? I could see no possibility of ever coming around to his point of view, or ever wanting to, but Toop's words stayed with me, like a riddle I could neither solve nor forget.
Music is how I navigated life. I approached each album as a privileged view inside another person's mind. What had they learned, what had they seen, that I had not? I would be hijacked by a song, a band, an obscure subgenre, by the sound of a Hammond organ pouring like rainbow velvet magma out of a station wagon driven by an uncle. Looking back, my 30-year path seems clear enough: from Top 40 pop to grunge to indie rock to post rock. To IDM to anything electronic. To ambient, to the fringe of musique concrete, to questioning what music even is. To an empty field, a stainless steel mixing bowl accidentally struck while making breakfast, ringing like a temple bell. To the woods, an autumn beach, not worrying anymore but psyche dissolving in raw sound.
I swam toward the deep end, sinking into the most bizarre and powerful records and assembling an increasingly esoteric vinyl-based apparatus with which to hear them. But as my hi-fi system became more lifelike, as it became better at doing what a hi-fi system is intended to do, I was pulled away from it, as if caught in an alien tractor beam, toward real-life sound. Instead of being inspired to go see and hear live music, I was inspired to sit in city parks and listen to breezes rustling tree leaves, a crow, the unique Doppler-effect signature of each passing car. In comparison to the wide-open expanse of unrestricted bandwidth that is an outdoor soundscape, my precisely positioned boutique speakers started to sound canned and tinny.
I fought the process. I couldn't just sit in my living room with the window open on a quiet morning and lose myself in the gentle squeal of a garbage truck's brakes as my obsessively curated records sat unplayed in my dedicated, acoustically treated basement listening room—could I? Yet here it was, all around me, full-spectrum, 360° immersive surround sound, utterly real, more analog than analog, more fi than hi-fi, occurring in this precise way for a single moment then disappearing utterly. The perfect sounds I had been seeking were already there, more compelling than the painstakingly arranged and recorded music in my collection, the guitar players and singers and drummers so eager to showcase their talents, their songs heavily laden with human intent.
One afternoon, after I came to a stop in a parking lot, I cracked the car window and heard a hip-hop song from across the pavement, low-pass filtered by distance so that it was mostly kickdrum; I heard church bells from across an intersection, and the ticking of metal as my car's engine cooled—all melding into a tearjerkingly beautiful soundscape.
All I had to do was stop and listen. I could pull into the same spot in the same lot every day for 1000 years and never hear that same poignant trio. To imagine that any soundscape anywhere, in any moment, is the song of the universe playing itself is to open the door to a never-ending supply of stunningly beautiful—or horrific, or bittersweet—performances. As I kept listening—to cicadas, children's voices, guitars and synthesizers as I played them, footsteps in dry leaves, and closing doors—Nietzsche's contention that "Without music, life would be a mistake" slowly turned into "Life without music would be okay, but life without sound would be impossible." Heinrich Heine's statement that "Where words leave off, music begins" could be extended to, "Where music leaves off, silence begins." But aren't words sound, and isn't music sound, and wasn't the silence there before the words or the music?
A scientific explanation of sound excludes the subjective, psychological impact and ignores the fact that sound passes through the whole body. The quivering intestines of anyone listening at a SunnO))) concert, or to thunder or a passing train up close, will realize we experience sound through our bodies and not our ears alone. I am drawn, like Toop, to the experience of visceral sound in real time, sounds I'm not in control of: The blissful sound of light rain on concrete interrupted without warning by the vicious barking of a toaster-sized designer mongrel. A leaf blower can only whine so long before silence returns like water in the desert. Real sound in each flowing moment—may I hear it and love it before it turns into something else!
The trouble with reproduced sound is that it is reproduced. An infinite amount of time and money could be spent in a never-ending quest to flawlessly recreate what can never be flawlessly recreated. No matter how lifelike the hi-fi, it will never have the energy, the punch, the mysterious chi, the vibe of life itself, expressing itself in natural, constant, unamplified sound.
Why not listen to everything?—Casey Miller (footnote 2)
We have acoustic unamplified live music and we have electrically amplified music. Does this article, this thought and conclusion apply to both? And in equal measure?
Of course, recorded reproduced music remains recorded reproduced music. With our hi-fi set we only try to get as close as possible to the original within the available resources. I think that's what it's about, that's the fun of our hobby, getting as close as possible to the original with the available resources, knowing that it's never the original but only an approximation.
And for the rest, I don't listen to much music, just as I don't drink much wine. Wine only in company with a plate of good food. I listen to music 1 or 2 times a week and only if I really have the time / focus for it, then I listen for about one and a half to two hours. So I don't listen to music while working or traveling or whatever. Listening to music is an exclusive moment, or a "sacred" moment if you like.
And no I don't have to listen to everything, I don't stream either so my choice is limited to what I bought. Life is too short to be afraid of missing something (fear of missing something is in fact fear of death) and therefore, by not wanting to miss anything, to miss everything by wanting too much but losing sight of quality. Less is more. Select and limit yourself.
"...breezes rustling tree leaves, a crow, the unique Doppler-effect signature of each passing car..."
Life is a John Cage song.
The name is evocative for me. Sometimes the wind in the forest sounds just like a waterfall, or changing air pressure or wind direction changes the sound of something else.
It's all part of simply listening to stuff. There are probably loads of things most people can sit and enjoy the sound of without some composer having had to wrap it up for us. I took the author to simply be saying how interesting the sounds of life can be.
It's not being overly intellectual; more like being mindful.
How do people here feel about Brian Eno's ambient works?
Nice one, Anton, thanks!
..and I certainly feel your personal view. I never listen to headphones out in the street or nature where so much interesting sounds happen all the time. However I believe that it is our familiarity with music that shapes our appreciation of random noise, the same way that language and art allow us humans to attach meaning and beauty to waters and stones. It is also interesting that hifi experiences made you more sensitive to "real" sounds. Heidegger thought that art lets things be what they really are and hifi reproduction is definitely a form of fine art.
Thanks for that!
When you think of all the time us audiophiles spend listening to the "space" in a recording, or how we cue into spatial cues in what we listen to, it's not a big leap to comment on the sound of actual spaces, as well. This happens, probably, to all of all almost all the time.
Toop's "Ocean of Sound" is my favourite of his books, but "Haunted Weather" (also excellent) is the one that goes into great detail on notions of silence, appreciation of environmental sound, etc.