AVM Introduces the CS 8.3 All-In-One Streaming Receiver

Though a wild goose chase on the hottest day of Munich High End led me to AVM's across-the-street press conference just in time to discover that my only option was to stand in the doorway and sweat buckets or visit their MOC display later in the day, I eventually managed to photograph the innards of the new high-performance AVM CS 8.3 All-in-One (above). This baby offers Wi-Fi and network streaming with a CD player, DAC, class-A headphone amp, and a 250Wpc stereo amplifier. The quad DAC processes PCM up to PCM 32/384 and DSD128. Digital inputs include asynchronous USB and S/PDIF in/out with support for external drives and USB sticks. Roon-ready and open to Tidal, Qobuz, and UPnP, it handles web radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and multiroom sync. Control is via iOS or Android app as well as an optional remote control.

The new CD 8.3 Black Edition (approx. $19,995), which sports the same handsome, no-nonsense, well-organized look as other AVM components, uses a new Black Edition tube preamp stage, two quad DACs that process up to PCM 32/384 and DSD128, new silver-copper alloy internal wiring, and new WBT speaker terminals. Production began a week before the start of Munich High End.

My only personal contact with AVM gear so far has been with their now-discontinued 8.2 mono amplifiers. Please stay tuned for a review of the 8.3 mono amplifier, coming soon to a Stereophile near you. (below).