AudioQuest Niagara 3000 AC power conditioner

This cost more than any of my systems. This is the point where I know when I don't belong.
I do have two, dedicated 20 amp duplex outlets and Furman conditioners on all my gear (4 systems). A start at least.
Another, newer problem is the proliferation of cheap electronic devices. Computers, computer components, and other electrical stuff is mostly powered by noisy switching power supplies; that noise can find its way back into electrical circuits. So can high-frequency hash coming from wireless routers. And ubiquitous power supplies, which charge their capacitors only above a certain voltage, cause those precious sinewaves to be lopped off at the peaks.
Audiophile-level systems require power for amplifiers, line and phono preamplifiers, multiple digital and analog sources, ancillary equipment, and perhaps a powered subwoofer or two. Sure, most electrical circuits are designed to filter noise and reject powerline distortions—but still, do you really want to connect all that gloriousness to a length of Romex of questionable origin, terminated with a 50-cent builder-grade receptacle, besieged with noise from inside and out? Exotic power conditioning units, which are intended to deal with at least some of those issues, are de rigueur in cost-no-object audiophile systems and come equipped with a multitude of high-quality power receptacles.
After living for 30 years in a modest home employing code-minimum electrical wiring, I built a new home 4 years ago and became seriously engaged in all aspects of my new home's construction. Before I got started, I'd stumbled across a Stereophile article by John Atkinson that extolled the virtues of having a pair of dedicated AC lines with hospital-grade electrical receptacles installed in his home listening environment;1 I wanted to have that in my new digs. But would my relatively modest system benefit from an expensive AC power conditioner?
Recently, I was talking with Stephen Mejias of AudioQuest—formerly of Stereophile—about my review of the Bel Canto e1X stereo power amplifier. I mentioned that the manufacturer had expressed a preference for AudioQuest power conditioning and AC cabling absent that, they preferred for the amp to be connected directly to the wall receptacle, which is how I auditioned the amp. Mejias offered to send the Niagara 3000 Low-Z Power Noise-Dissipation System ($2995) for review. AQ also sent along a pair of NRG Edison AC power receptacles and a selection of mid-tier AC cables for attaching my equipment stack.
Setup
I've installed a number of electrical receptacles, switches, and lighting fixtures over the years, but never in a setup that incorporated 10-gauge wiring, which is stiff, thick, and unforgiving. Installing the NRG receptacles was hard work (footnote 1).
A couple of years ago, I had a conversation with Gordon Rankin, the first person to apply asynchronous USB, the technology currently used in most USB DACs, to audio. Rankin designed AudioQuest's DragonFly series and has his own line of audio electronics under the Wavelength banner. I told him I was thrilled to finally have separate, dedicated AC lines for amplification and source equipment. He told me that my enthusiasm was misplaced and my approach, flawed: All system equipment should be connected to the same dedicated line to prevent ground loops. So, the two 15-amp NRG Edison receptacles were installed on the same dedicated 20-amp line.
Upon completion of the installation, the Niagara 3000 was connected to one of the receptacles with an AQ Blizzard AC cable; my source equipment and amps were then connected to the 3000. The dual subwoofers were plugged directly into the two Edison receptacles—although Mejias told me later that the two subs should instead be connected to the furthermost two receptacles on the 3000's bank of five receptacles intended for sources.
Design
AudioQuest states in their Niagara product literature that up to a third of a high-resolution, low-level audio signal can be masked, lost, or seriously distorted by poor-quality AC power—which is surely true as long as you're free to define "low-level" appropriately. The Niagara series has been designed to not only eliminate AC power noise but also to enhance the delivery of unhindered current to electronics. The Niagara 3000 is the base model in the line that features AQ's Transient Power Correction, which provides a current reservoir specified to provide more than 55 amps of "instantaneous" peak current. It also claims reduced line impedance for current-hungry power amplifiers.
The 3000 also features AQ's Ground-Noise Dissipation System, a patented technology that claims to reduce ground-borne noise without compromising safety or creating ground loops. AQ's Level-X Linear Noise-Dissipation Technology is said to ensure consistent, wide-bandwidth noise dissipation. The NRG Series AC power inlets and receptacle used on the 3000 are said to utilize both high-purity red copper and beryllium copper; beryllium copper is used in springs and other applications where shape-retention under repeated use is required. Connecting surfaces are coated with a thick layer of silver. AQ's Niagara Series offers nonsacrificial surge protection, which can protect equipment from power surges or spikes up to 6000 volts or 3000 amps without sustaining damage.
The Niagara 3000 is designed for shelf-, floor-, or rack-mounting; rack-mount hardware is included in the box. It has only two switches: a power switch on the front panel and another switch on the back panel that controls the activation of the Transient Power Correction Circuit. The default position for this switch is "energized"; otherwise, any connected power amplifiers won't be getting the full benefit of the circuitry. The supplied manual describes connection scenarios where it might be beneficial to disengage this switch, but those situations seem rare.
... so, as editor of Stereophile, a quasi-official position, I'll stand in and adjudicate: There is no price criteria for being a member--just a genuine, sincere love of music and sound. You can keep your card.
Jim Austin, Editor
Stereophile
I want to start by saying that the newest issue of "Phile" Jan 2021 is one of the best ever. A great mix of gear, industry news, music, reviews of affordable products, and commentary by you and others. I loved the Bob Katz piece (more from Bob if possible) and wonder why I worry about what MY room adds to the sounds I hear.
With the pandemic and too much time I have moved two systems into my main room, 14' x 22' x 8 foot ceilings (suspended). One is all Denon: DRA 397; DRS 810 cassette deck as I still have about 200 commerical cassettes here; and a DN-300cn MK2 slot cd player; and my refurbished Dual 502 with a Rega 202 arm installed with a Q-Up. It all drives my old AR-58's (the last remake of the fames AR-3a) 30+ years old with refoamed woofers twice.
The other is a 21 year old Pioneer Elite VSX 21, Yamaha S-1800 SACD/DVD player; Sony DTC-690 DAT (my first digital recorder); Sony MDS JE330 mini disc recorder. That Pioneer drives a 5.0 home theater system that is used in 2 channel mode 90% of the time into JBL 3-way bookshelf speakers.
My computer is to the right, a gaming set up my son built for me for better recording work, audio out into a Yamaha MG10XU mixer with 24/192 USB IO into a pair of JBL P305 powered speakers using balanced cables. All of these systems are fed AC through 4 Furman M-8LX power rack mount power strips, even the computer and recording systems I have.
The smaller speakers are sitting on top of the AR's so the presentation spot is nearly the same for everything. Computer recording and editing is done with Sony Sound Forge 14. What I have missed all this year is the ability to go out and record local schools and civic music organizations (for free) which is a great hobby for me. I have about 14 mics in my mic cabinet. You never really realize how much fun you have doing the recording work for others when you can't for nearly a year. I miss it so. It allowed for them to hear themselves as the audience does and then work to improve their live performances. It works every time.
This all came to be when I lost my Yamaha M1 amp and C2 preamp to an upstairs shower drain leak right over my gear. No parts were available to repair the M1, so....luckily I had the other systems to fill in for a long while.
I gave my 3 sons a Thorens TD 160, a Yamaha PF 550, and an Sony DD fully auto turntable to get them started. They are now all collectors of lps.
I am now using my newest Project S2 dac in a headphone station by our bed for late night listening on a pair of Audio Technica ATH-50X's. My AKG K701's bought from a review by the late Wes Phillips was a great recommendation and used off the main systems. 2 pair of AKG K-271s are in full use in my studio. I started spending more in my studio than replacing the Yamaha M1, which has turned out well, just another direction for recording purposes.
Thanks, I will keep my card, but still bemoan the loss of my Yamaha M1 amp. 20 watts of Class A and 200 watts of AB did sound very sweet.
Strongly suggest you audition the modern Yammy integrateds as well as a Luxman, or even a Rogue integrated.
... considering that their top 'o the line model, the 7000 tops out at $9.5K!
Kidding aside, you have done more with your setup than most "audiophiles" - a nice start indeed!
With an AQ Niagara 1200 and an AQ Niagara 3000, plus the two NRG Edison outlets, along with a variety of upgraded AQ power cords, I have about $8k worth of power conditioning ahead of a $30k system. That was essentially the premise of my review -- would a relatively modest system like mine benefit from somewhat "exotic" power conditioning and accessories. I can answer that with a resounding YES! The noise floor in my system has never been so very low, and one of the principal benefits of good power is that everything attached to it will perform at much closer to its peak potential. It's a win-win!
Quite a few "audiophile" receptacles are not available in 15 amp models.
People should know that it is illegal to install a 20 amp receptacle on a 15 amp circuit. (There are many wrong answers to this question online.) Such an installation is a violation of the NEC (National Electrical Code). In most places, the NEC is adopted as a matter of law, not as a matter of suggested reading, so violations of it are illegal. I have yet to see any vendor selling 20 amp "audiophile" receptacles online mention this.
Another issue is the gripping strength of the electrical contacts in the receptacle. Hubbell told me years ago that "hospital grade" receptacles should not be used for appliances that are frequently plugged and unplugged. The equipment used in hospitals has plugs that can withstand the higher stress. Ordinary plugs can be damaged by the repeated stress of being plugged and unplugged into a hospital grade receptacle. It is not pleasant to have a plug disintegrate in your hand, an event that may leave one or more live electrical contacts sticking out of the receptacle.
All are hospital grade 20 amp. 20 amp breakers are used with 12 GA wire. An electrician did it, so I believe it is rightly done. If mine are plugged and unplugged once a year that would be alot. Set and forget. all of my unplugging is into my Furman M-8LX rack mount strips. They have made a difference as my recording set up has a noise floor of near -80db. Once you open the mics the ambient room noise does come into play, but I am starting off on a good note.
I have also used the FFT display in NCH WavPad to see where the noise is located frequency wise, and what abnormalities there are in recordings I do in Sound Forge. I use SF as I think it sounds better.
I have a Furman Elite-15 DM i in my bedroom.
My Furman unit is not intended for audiophile use, but for closely monitoring the voltage and amperage at one of my very ordinary receptacles. I have fuses in my main panel, and I do not want to blow fuses. After repeatedly noticing that the voltage was very close to the legal upper limit, I called the electric utility company. They said the problem I was reporting was very rare, but does happen, and they would send someone to service the transformer on the telephone pole. No more high voltage.
Anyone planning to buy a Furman product should buy it from an authorized dealer. There is no warranty otherwise. I bought mine from Natural Sound, in Framingham, MA.
Two 15-amp AudioQuest NRG Edison outlets were installed on a 20-amp dedicated circuit. Not vice-versa. That is within code, and is very common practice in a lot of new home construction. Even when installed on a 20-amp line, a 15-amp receptacle will never draw more than 15-amps, and most equipment rated for 15-amps draws considerably less current. 20-amp circuits are generally employed with 15-amp outlets to reduce the instances of "nuisance" circuit tripping -- which is a very real problem with current electrical code requirements. The two AQ NRG 15-amp outlets on the 20-amp dedicated circuit to my listening room replaced two 15-amp hospital grade outlets that were installed by the builder four years ago on the very same 10-gauge Romex-wired 20-amp circuit. As Jim Austin noted, electrical wiring isn't for the faint of heart, and I would definitely concur that when in doubt, get professionals involved! My electrical training came from shadowing my brother-in-law -- who was a master electrician -- for years of home renovation work throughout our extended family.
Thanks for your reply. I understood what the author wrote, and was making a general statement about something relevant, important, and not generally known.
Thanks, too, for explaining why anyone would install a 15 amp receptacle on a 20 amp circuit. I was puzzled by that. There is an article about wiring in dedicated listening rooms at The Other Magazine!, but their website is not working well at the moment.
The fine print on a Hubbell receptacle box to which I do not have access at the moment states that the UL approval for the product applies only if the terminal screws are tightened to a torque in a specified range.
To give an example:
From https://hubbellcdn.com/installationmanuals/WIRING_PD2615_INSTALLINST.pdf
TERMINAL CAPACITY
15A : 14 – 10 AWG
20A : 12 – 10 AWG
Tighten terminal screws securely to 12 - 14 lb-in.
It seems clear that if the terminal screws are loose, the electrical resistance at the point of contact would increase, but it is not intuitively clear why the electrical resistance would also increase if the screws are too tight.
Equipment like this would be a great candidate for carrying out measurements on, not just to verify the manufacturers claims, but also to reassure the sceptics that their money is well spent. Testing would also be great to show whether power delivered from a solar inverter needs/benefits from conditioning.
I’ve seen a few reviewers state that the Niagara gear provides solid improvements, but sadly they're not available in 230v/Australian plugged versions.
Personally, I haven’t had any noticeable improvements when using power conditioners, and using amplifiers even with conditioners designed with high-current outputs (Isotek Aquarius EVO 3) still diminished dynamics, resulting in an overly smooth sound- not what you want when listening to Prodigy-style stuff! Same with either class AB amps (Krell integrated) or D class (Hypex NC500). Admittedly, my experience with conditioners was at a much lower price point than the Audioquest,
Still, I use a conditioner for my source gear for protection purposes, and also to provide a stable voltage/frequency too. Our local power is specified at 230V, and delivered to the premises at 250V.
My new home is less than four years old and was built to current exacting electrical codes using -- especially in my listening room -- dedicated, heavy-gauge Romex wire circuits with hospital grade outlets. I didn't think it could get any better, but I was wrong: the combination of the AQ NRG outlets, the Niagara 3000 unit, and a selection of high-quality AC cords has transformed my listening, and reduced AC line noise substantially. YMMV, but in my situation, the improvements were dramatic, to say the least.
That's great to hear. Convenient as well to have all your gear plugged into the one unit, instead of into various wall outlets and power strips.
This would be a great item to buy from a retailer that allows returns, as I imagine that power supply varies considerably from place to place so try-before-you-buy would be pretty important.
An interesting study into THD was carried out in Australia, and might be useful for showing what might be expected (THD-wise) at a regular household outlet (in Australia, at least).
https://ro.uow.edu.au/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?referer=https://www.google.com/&httpsredir=1&article=8313&context=engpapers
edit- the study was carried out on New Zealand power, by an Aus university.
I was referring mostly to the power supplied TO a premises, rather than the quality of installation of an existing premises.
Having had the same electrical utility for over thirty years, I can't say that I've ever had the quality of the power evaluated, but I've never really had any issues, either.
Nice device and interesting ideas.
I'd suggest you audition replacing the PCB's under the inductors with point to point wiring. It may cost a little more to manufacture, but large copper lands under an inductor will couple in bad and unpredictable ways.
Just... try ... it. :)
Those music systems needing giant amplification will benefit from proper wiring receptacles instead of cheap 120 Volt Duplex designs.
And
Every serious reviewer should have a PS Audio Power Plant regenerating reliable AC power.
Conditioners don't cut-it from an Engineering perspective.
Assured, consistent, reliable, clean AC energy is the foundation of a wonderful Music system.
HighEnd gear is generally available in 240 VAC . ( even cheapo Schiit Gear is available in 240 VAC )
110vac is rather entry/beginner level ameteurish.
Tony in Venice
ps. where are the measurements from Mr.JA? Where are the specifications, if there are any?