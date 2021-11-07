VPI, T+A, DS Audio, EMM Labs, Nordost

I walked into the large Jefferson room, where VPI President Mat Weisfeld was doing something to a turntable while speaking, microphone in hand. He placed Ed Graham’s Hot Stix on the VPI 40th Anniversary HW-40 turntable ($20,000). Insane dynamics ensued, as did a stadium sized soundstage.

In this system, a T+A PA3100 HV integrated amplifier drove VPI founder Harry Weisfeld’s pair of JBL Project Everest DD67000 horn-loaded speakers ($75,000/pair). (Also in the system: the T+A MP3100 Multisource SACD player.) The turntable was using VPI's 12" Fatboy tonearm ($4500). The phono cartridge was DS Audio's [correction:] Grand Master cartridge ($15,000), serviced by the EMM Labs Ed Meitner DS-EQ1 Optical Equalizer ($12,500). Cabling was Nordost's Odin 2.

Harry then played the Analogue Productions reissue of Duke Ellington’s Blues In Orbit. This extroverted hi-fi played Duke with larger-than-life images, serious scale and depth, dynamics worthy of New Year’s Eve, and realistic tone. Despite the intense dynamics, the presentation was relaxed.

Stepping back to take a photo, I turned to Harry Weisfeld, we looked at each other and said, in unison, “Herb Reichert would love this system!” You can’t make this stuff up.