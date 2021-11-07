VPI, T+A, DS Audio, EMM Labs, Nordost

|Columns
Very nice! KM
Good to see more CD/SACD representation via T+A MP3100.
I walked into the large Jefferson room, where VPI President Mat Weisfeld was doing something to a turntable while speaking, microphone in hand. He placed Ed Graham’s Hot Stix on the VPI 40th Anniversary HW-40 turntable ($20,000). Insane dynamics ensued, as did a stadium sized soundstage.
In this system, a T+A PA3100 HV integrated amplifier drove VPI founder Harry Weisfeld’s pair of JBL Project Everest DD67000 horn-loaded speakers ($75,000/pair). (Also in the system: the T+A MP3100 Multisource SACD player.) The turntable was using VPI's 12" Fatboy tonearm ($4500). The phono cartridge was DS Audio's [correction:] Grand Master cartridge ($15,000), serviced by the EMM Labs Ed Meitner DS-EQ1 Optical Equalizer ($12,500). Cabling was Nordost's Odin 2.
Harry then played the Analogue Productions reissue of Duke Ellington’s Blues In Orbit. This extroverted hi-fi played Duke with larger-than-life images, serious scale and depth, dynamics worthy of New Year’s Eve, and realistic tone. Despite the intense dynamics, the presentation was relaxed.
Stepping back to take a photo, I turned to Harry Weisfeld, we looked at each other and said, in unison, “Herb Reichert would love this system!” You can’t make this stuff up.
Very nice! KM
Good to see more CD/SACD representation via T+A MP3100.
That is the DS Audio flagship Grand Master cartridge at $15,000.