Toronto Audiofest 2022: Final Words and Observations

Went to the show on Sunday; not too crowded, great exhibits, great people and conversations from everyone and I was glad to see everything out for display and listening.
However....
The Toronto Westin is just a hideous place to have this type of show. Multiple floors with little to no directions - after an hour I had walked past the same booths 3 times and still couldn't find most of what I was looking for - because nothing was marked!
Next year if the organizers have a choice between the Westin or any number of Mississauga's fine homeless shelters and/or underground condo building garage parking lots in the Square One area I would ask that these options be given serious consideration.