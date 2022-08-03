Sonner Audio, LKV Research, iFi DAC, and Small Green Computer/Sonore

Uh oh. It had to happen someone. But did trashed-in-shipment karma really need to strike New Hampshire's Gunny Surya, whose excellent Sonner Audio Legato Duo loudspeaker ($9500/pair) had to make do, not with the intended SW1X Audio Design DAC III SPX ($7500), but rather with an iFi DAC2 ($400)?

Even with that compromise, the fabulously recorded duo of Ella & Louis (or is it Louis & Ella?) sounded very smooth, with a fine midrange. The top was toned down, and intense colors as well as transparency were not the DAC's to deliver. Nonetheless, the system threw a huge soundstage on Khachaturian's Masquerade, and flattered the voice of Amber Roth. All in all, a fine showing from a system that also included LKV Research's Line 1 line preamplifier ($3500) and Veros Power+ power amplifier ($10,000), Small Green Computer's sonicTransporter i9 optical ($3000) and Signature Rendu SE optical ($4800), and a cable stew of PranaWire, Luna Cables, and Nordost Valhalla 2 and Tyr 2.