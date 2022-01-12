Quicksilver MS190 power amplifier

|Columns
I hadn't realised how few were made, now I realize that not many more than 85, hmm.
It's ultra rare, I wonder what closets are hiding them and how many survive.
It'd be nice to have Mr.JA do his standard testing on one of these.
Back in it's day it was the darling of the reviewing press and one of my local Acoustat Dealers that had an exclusive on the brand : Audio Threshold & Tom Houghton .
Mr.Holt reports this amp should do well with the Thiel CS3 ! I don't think so , I was a dealer for Thiel and can report that no Tube Amp could handle the impressively low impedance and Currant demands of the Big Thiels.
Tony in sunny Florida