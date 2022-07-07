Quackery, gullibility, and open-mindedness

|Columns
"He nudged me closer to audio's subjectivists, the brave (or foolish) folks who argue that if our senses can perceive it (whatever "it" is) but modern machinery can't measure it, it's the measuring machines that are wrong. To put it another way, maybe rigorous proof isn't always necessary—maybe it's okay to approach these things as a whole human being and not as a scientist."
Arguing that lack of measurement is not lack of proof is fine.
That doesn't mean an issue can't still be examined with some rigor or that all claims are equally valid.
Heck, if rigorous listening itself is too off putting, just tell the wild side tweakers to simply change their grammar from "this applies to everybody because I say so" over to "I noticed this phenomenon, you may or may not."
As you say, " I admire those who are truly open-minded."
I do to, just not so open that their brains fall out. We should be challenging ourselves, as well...you say you want to avoid science, which is fine. Just don't willy nilly insist your own individual conclusion is universal.
I think all audiophiles can play together. Even the most dyed in the wool objectivist chooses gar by listening.
This isn't rocket surgery: You mention the clock in the freezer. Even a 'non-scientist' can likely figure out a way to test this hypothesis, right?