My Back Pages

Quackery, gullibility, and open-mindedness

Rogier van Bakel  |  Jul 7, 2022

Gullibility is a disadvantage in any business, but it's a cardinal sin in journalism. During my J-school years, I acquired the occupational deformity that afflicts most reporters: a degree of skepticism bordering on the cynical. In my professional circles, an adage holds that "if your mother says she loves you, check it out."

I internalized the lesson and became a lifelong doubter, fairly smitten with empiricism and evidence. If you say X, and X sounds the least bit unlikely to me, I may go looking for proof. If I don't find it, I'll be disinclined to believe you.

But sometimes there's crow for dinner. When I threw my back out years ago and found myself supine on the tennis court in agony, it took some self-convincing to go see a chiropractor, because most people in my tribe of agnostics and science venerators believe that chiropractors are quacks. But the professional back-cracker I visited realigned my spine with startling efficacy, producing such a wave of instant relief that I actually wept.

Which brings me to New York Times columnist Ross Douthat. Douthat suffers from Lyme disease. He too is by nature or training a hard-core empiricist. But he has gradually become a convert to Rife therapy, which involves a machine that emits a "mortal oscillatory rate" for various pathogens, a frequency at which they would vibrate and then shatter, somewhat like a wineglass exposed to a resonant pitch belted out by a skillful opera singer. This discovery was, alas, suppressed by powerful medical interests, or so Rife's admirers claimed. His work was taken up by entrepreneurs on the medical fringe who sold frequency-generating machines to rid the body of all kinds of pathogens.

Initially skeptical but in pain, Douthat ordered a Rife machine. Acknowledging that he "[fell] through the solid floor of establishment consensus," he quickly became a believer. His change of heart was the subject of a recent column, titled "How I Became Extremely Open-Minded." (He has also written a book about his transformation; footnote 1).

I scoffed the first time I read the column. But on the second read, I had to admit it took a brave man to write that article. Douthat, a poobah at a pedagogical newspaper whose middle and upper echelons think of themselves as supremely rational, is willing to be mocked for telling the truth—his truth, shaky and subjective though it is.

Why am I bothering you with all this? Because his experience strikes me as analogous to that of a lot of audiophiles, sans the physical illness. By insisting that swapping interconnects can make an audible difference—for which there is little if any rigorous scientific evidence—high-end aficionados invite ridicule, including allegations of deception, self- and otherwise. We spend a small fortune on vibration-reduction solutions, claiming that this will help focus the soundstage or confer other sonic benefits. In doing so, we swim against a tide of incredulity.

Cables are mild compared to some of the more bizarre audiophile tweaks: clocks in freezers, special creams, bottles of tiny rocks. Proponents of such products endure the stifled giggles of those who simply know this to be quackery. But there's a difference between unproven claims and unprovable claims. They shouldn't all be lumped together.

Please don't think I'm being flippant about the analogy between hi-fi woo and unproven medical treatments. In his columns, Douthat goes further than I'd be willing to go, stopping just short of advocating serious medical woo. (But, hey, it works for him.) When an audiophile tapes a piece of colored foil to his wall or paints the edges of his CDs with a special green marker, there's little risk. The worst thing she or he ever parts with is hard-earned cash, and always by choice. (Plus, often there's a money-back guarantee.) As far as I know, no one has ever died from indulging in audiophile tweaks.

But when Steve Jobs rejected surgery and turned to acupuncture and juices to cure his pancreatic cancer, it may have cost him his life, and it almost certainly shortened it. (Biographer Walter Isaacson said Jobs belatedly regretted his own "magical thinking.")

In his response to an early draft of this column, Stereophile Editor Jim Austin was spot-on in saying: "In medicine as in hi-fi, there are some seriously crooked entrepreneurs aiming to take advantage of human credulity. In medicine, they're also exploiting desperation. In hi-fi, people are spending their own money on entertainment—not on the very survival of themselves or a loved one."

That important distinction noted, Douthat's account very nearly knocked me off my show-me-the-data perch. He nudged me closer to audio's subjectivists, the brave (or foolish) folks who argue that if our senses can perceive it (whatever "it" is) but modern machinery can't measure it, it's the measuring machines that are wrong. To put it another way, maybe rigorous proof isn't always necessary—maybe it's okay to approach these things as a whole human being and not as a scientist. Maybe it's better, because doing so sometimes opens us up to experiences we miss out on if we cling to certainty, and there's little real risk.

In Joe Abercrombie's novel Before They Are Hanged, a character spits out this aphorism: "An open mind is like to an open wound. Vulnerable to poison. Liable to fester. Apt to give its owner only pain." I'd counter that possessing an open mind lets people develop an ability to steer clear of unshakeable dogma. I admire those who are truly open-minded. The human brain is forever on a search-and-destroy mission against ambiguity—some human brains, anyway. For some of us, it takes effort to tolerate some doubt and cognitive dissonance, keeping us safely away from what our gray matter craves: dead certainty.

Footnote 1: The column, which is the third part of a three-part series, can be found here. (There's probably a paywall.) The first two parts are here and here. Another relevant Douthat column is "Long-Haul Covid and the Chronic Illness Debate." Douthat's book, The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery, is at Amazon.

COMMENTS
Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on July 7, 2022 - 10:07am

"He nudged me closer to audio's subjectivists, the brave (or foolish) folks who argue that if our senses can perceive it (whatever "it" is) but modern machinery can't measure it, it's the measuring machines that are wrong. To put it another way, maybe rigorous proof isn't always necessary—maybe it's okay to approach these things as a whole human being and not as a scientist."

Arguing that lack of measurement is not lack of proof is fine.

That doesn't mean an issue can't still be examined with some rigor or that all claims are equally valid.

Heck, if rigorous listening itself is too off putting, just tell the wild side tweakers to simply change their grammar from "this applies to everybody because I say so" over to "I noticed this phenomenon, you may or may not."

As you say, " I admire those who are truly open-minded."

I do to, just not so open that their brains fall out. We should be challenging ourselves, as well...you say you want to avoid science, which is fine. Just don't willy nilly insist your own individual conclusion is universal.

I think all audiophiles can play together. Even the most dyed in the wool objectivist chooses gar by listening.

This isn't rocket surgery: You mention the clock in the freezer. Even a 'non-scientist' can likely figure out a way to test this hypothesis, right?

bhkat's picture
Submitted by bhkat on July 7, 2022 - 10:23am

The placebo effect is real and can account for subjective differences. In a analysis of 198 placebo control studies of Osteoarthritis pain, there was a statistically significant improvement in pain, functionality, and stiffness with placebo. In fact, injecting the joint with placebo worked as well as ibuprofen and other non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory agents.

Ann Rheum Dis. 2008 Dec;67(12):1716-23.

mns3dhm's picture
Submitted by mns3dhm on July 7, 2022 - 10:12am

The discussion between objective vs. subjective camps seems to devolve rapidly into a screaming match once an actual discussion takes place. While the measurements crowd has a valid point of view surely they must realize that not all things that are important can be measured quantifiably and that some things that are measured have little to no bearing on how an audio component actually sounds. Their belief that things that measure poorly cannot sound good is valid insofar as the measurements reflect things we can actually hear. Where this group, particularly Amir at ASR, have really made their point well is on audio products that are obscenely overpriced and indistinguishable performance wise from products costing several orders of magnitude less. Who actually buys an $1800 dollar piece of coaxial cable?

maxmelvin19's picture
Submitted by maxmelvin19 on July 7, 2022 - 10:23am

Hi,

This is a very interesting topic and something, as a aspiring rationalist audiophile, I've thought a lot about.

I think modern medicine has something to assist here. The definition of 'alternative medicine' is any medical treatment that has been demonstrated not to work better in any statistically significant way than a placebo. Crucially, it does not state that 'alternative medicine' is any treatment that *doesn't* have a provable hypothesis as to *how it works*. What does this mean? Basically, if one can show that hopping in a circle whilst singing the national anthem of Belgium *works better than a placebo* to improve the symptoms of eczema then *that is medicine*, i.e. we need not understand how or why it works.

So... audio. We *do not* have to have a theory for why, say cables, improve or degrade sound quality or even measurements to show that they do. We simply need a fair test for whether trained, talented audiophiles can tell the difference in a blind test. That's it. If they can't, all reason (such as Occam's Razor) and experience (also a form of inductive reasoning) will put the belief in such 'tweaks' down to the very well understood placebo effect.

Are the stakes as high as with health? No. But rationally speaking, that is a glowing red herring.

People pay their money and make their choices, as they do with water divining and astrology. But there is a straightforward way to find out: get your most experienced test subjects and see if they can really tell the difference. If they can, you need no further explanation.

I've heard the other argument - from Darko, for example - that since people question everything from cable risers to amplifiers themselves that if you accept some of it you must have an open mind to everything. More faulty reasoning. Clearly everyone can agree that somewhere between changing speakers and putting rare species wood dots at strategic points on the ceiling and walls, things stop being real and start being fake. The question is where? How do we test it? Well, easily. What do we call the real stuff? 'Hifi'. What do we call the not real stuff? 'Alternative Hifi'.

The other common objection - again from Darko - is: "how do you explain makers, sellers and consumers all believing that things like cables work? Is it all a conspiracy, then?" Do I need to pick this apart? Religion, ideology, astrology, homeopathy, crystals, etc., etc., etc.. We haven't evolved brains that direct themselves towards true beliefs, per se. Just beliefs that are helpful to survival, group identity and so on. I mean, obviously.

None of this is when related to hifi is life and death, sure, but that's a silly condition for when and when not to turn your rational brain on.

I don't actually have a dog in the fight and I don't assume I know where real tweaks stop and fake ones begin. But even if I did, that wouldn't affect the reasoning of the above, now, would it?

It seems to be what I can only describe as a 'career preserving bias' that intelligent members of the hifi community (makers, sellers, reviewers and consumers) *will not* see the simplicity of the above reasoning. No, no one here is hurting any one but if you have a aspirations of moral and intellectual integrity then that hardly matters, does it?

Perhaps most importantly, especially since journalistic integrity has been evoked here, we are in a period of history when we are most at risk of the Enlightenment progress being rolled back. People on all sides of debates in the western world seem to see no reason *to make sure that they believe things for good reasons*. Cognitive dissonance is basically the conscience of the rational mind - it is an alarm bell that rings when our beliefs don't cohere with one another. It tells us that we need to think harder and jettison our irrational beliefs. It's never been more important to do so. To show that intellectual integrity and thereby moral integrity. So hifi might not be life and death but the slow creep of lax thinking in the educated West certainly is, don't you think?

Something to think about maybe. And I only write the above because it actually undercuts the debate between measurement objectivists and devil may care subjectivists. You're both wrong and there is a simple way to settle things. If someone else has made the above argument then good for them but I haven't seen or heard it articulated properly and so thought there was a good reason to post the above.

I would be interested in some thoughtful responses.

Best wishes,
Max

bhkat's picture
Submitted by bhkat on July 7, 2022 - 10:26am

And, there are a lot of "proven" treatments in allopathic medicine that aren't evidence based as well but they continue to be used.

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on July 7, 2022 - 10:31am
I wrote about this 30 years ago: www.stereophile.com/asweseeit/787/index.html.

"The problem with having an open mind," someone said to me recently over Tanqueray'n'tonics, "is how do you keep it clear of garbage?"

In a response to reader, published on the second page of that link, Richard Lehnert wrote "it is important to remember that, in the history of science, theories usually come after the facts to explain otherwise inexplicable events. If Peter Belt's tweaks work, then it is the responsibility of professional audiophiles to first investigate and report that fact (or, at least, that opinion as informed by experience, however subjective), then speculate as to its cause."

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 10:40am

"He nudged me closer to audio's subjectivists, the brave (or foolish) folks who argue that if our senses can perceive it (whatever "it" is) but modern machinery can't measure it, it's the measuring machines that are wrong."

Of course. But that sentence contains precisely the question-begging that is so often seen in the purely subjective audiophile domain (where most woo-woo occurs). That is, if they have the impression of hearing something, they assume it's true, and move from that to "I guess science just hasn't caught up with my perceptual abilities."

Which is exactly the mindset you will find in virtually every area of superstition, pseudo-science and "woo-woo" thinking the world over.

Anyone of course can believe what he wishes...but that's the company you are keeping if you question-beg like that. And it should be no surprise that skepticism will be justified in the face of those type of claims (particularly when they are based on dubious technical claims, and bereft of any objective evidence).

One would hope that the claim "my new USB cable greatly increased the fidelity of my system" wouldn't have essentially the same evidential status as prayer...but that's where lots of audiophile claims stand, unfortunately, in terms of evidence and inference from personal experience.

maxmelvin19's picture
Submitted by maxmelvin19 on July 7, 2022 - 10:42am

Agreed.

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 10:42am

"To put it another way, maybe rigorous proof isn't always necessary—maybe it's okay to approach these things as a whole human being and not as a scientist."

Agreed! No audiophile needs to be a scientist, or do science in buying his gear.

But some things to untangle: It's an unfortunate shibboleth among people - usually those who believe in dubious phenomena - to equate "science" with Absolute Certainty and being "close minded."

Nothing could be further from the truth. The scientific method is simply a way of vetting claims with skeptical rigor. And the reliable knowledge that has arisen from this has been astonishing in every direction! The proposition, for instance, that this entire universe arose from a relatively tiny state of high density, is mind bending. But this, as well as countless bizarre phenomena, are justified on the rigor of the evidence. Any scientist will accept that the world is weirder and wilder than most of us can imagine.
They are open to all of this. But confounding variables like human imagination and bias mean we need some way to filter the likely-real from error or imagination.

There is no reason why audio should be in it's own epistemic bubble from the rest of reality, in terms of grappling with these issues.

A more "objective" approach to vetting audio claims doesn't entail a closed mind. It's rather "I am willing to believe this, but depending on the claim THIS is the quality of evidence I'd like to see." So if someone is claiming amp A sounds different than amp B, evidence like measurable differences (known to be in the audible realm)...or even blind tests...can actually justify adopting the belief for the skeptical inquirer. There is an inherent "method of showing you were right, I was wrong" built in.

A purely subjective approach, on the other hand, offers no such method to settle disputes of opinion. The subjectivist's own interpretation of his subjective experience is the Ultimate Arbitor of reality. "If I heard a difference, it's true." And insofar as they reject measurements ("clearly you can't measure what I know I can hear!") or other controlled listening methods...the hold their conclusion as unfalsifiable. Even if someone uses the same method of subjective inference "I listened to those amps and there was no audible difference" the pure subjectivist can say "Well that only shows you don't have the required perceptive abilities, like I do."

Now, which of these approaches ACTUALLY mirrors incontestable religious dogma? The one offering ways to change one's mind and settle questions? Or the one that remains steadfastly unfalsifiable, and balkanizes claims in to competing subjective beliefs?

I fully agree that we regular joe audiophiles needn't go about vetting our gear choices with scientific rigor. Most of us aren't scientists, and it would be impractical in any case.

Personally, the way I make my way through these general problems are via a pretty simple heuristic: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The more technically plausible the claim, the less rigor I need in order to reasonably accept the claim on face value. The more implausible, the better quality evidence I want. Someone auditions two different speakers and talks about the sonic differences? No problemo. Totally plausible given what we know about the level of sonic differences between speakers.

Someone auditions two different USB cables and claims one transformed various sonic aspects of the sound? Sorry...that's implausible given the nature of the technology, and since people can imagine these things, I'll want more than an audiophile say-so. I'd like to see measurements indicating something is changing in the audio signal, etc.

maxmelvin19's picture
Submitted by maxmelvin19 on July 7, 2022 - 10:51am

I agree with all of this except "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence." - generally a good rule of thumb to live by but as I explain above in my comment, ''Alternative medicine' and hifi', above, the claim can be as extraordinary as you like. The evidence, however, can remain quite mundane. Can it be shown to statically depart from the effect of a placebo? That's it. No measurements and no explanations need. They have a role obviously, but only if you want to *do something* (like understand, and expand) extraordinary findings. For example, if we could show that wooden dots on walls increased soundstage better than placebo (painted wood effect dots, say) then we would want to find out why.

That brings me onto another point. Psycho acoustics. In food if you dye something with a flavourless green dye it provably tastes different to the original because of the multi sensory, subjective and socially constructed phenomenon of taste. Sound quality might be similar and so there may well be plenty of *inherently unmeasurable* but provably effective tweaks that function in a similar manner!

Nonetheless, easy to show they work or don't.

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 11:33am

"The evidence, however, can remain quite mundane. Can it be shown to statically depart from the effect of a placebo?"

Yes that's absolutely true in a sense.

But only so long as it doesn't dispute the "extraordinary evidence" part of the heuristic.

So for instance if you claim to have just bought a 4K TV from Best Buy, it's such an inerehtly plausible claim (and one that people don't tend to like about) that a simple receipt would suffice as justifying belief in your claim.

If you had claimed to have just bought a living T-Rex from the pet store, that same level of "ordinary evidence," a receipt for "one Tyrannosaurus Rex" would hardly suffice to justify belief in the claim. It would require a much higher standard of evidence. And any evidence you did produce would be extraordinary, GIVEN the nature of the claim. (For instance, actually showing us the living T-Rex).

But take another claim: Fred claims that he has the power to lower people's blood pressure - simply by pointing at their photograph, while they are not there. We study this with scientific controls and find, indeed, that when Fred points at someone's photo it reliably lowers higher blood pressure readings in to a healthier zone.

Now...one could point to the fact the evidence is in the form of "ordinary" type evidence - simple movements in blood pressure readings. Which in of itself is true. But it is the combination of that evidence WITH the claim - that makes the evidence still "extraordinary." In other words, given what we seem to know about the world, it would be extraordinary to see the claim that someone pointing at photographs would be substantiated by blood pressure tests.

Similarly, if an audiophile is making a claim that is "extraordinary" GIVEN what seems to be expected based on current knowledge of physics and engineering, then it would be in that sense "extraordinary" to expect the scientific/engineering evidence to end up supporting the claim when tested. Even if through "mundane" tests for signal integrity, distortion etc.

So there is still a sense in which "ordinary" evidence becomes "extraordinary" GIVEN the prior probability expectations for such evidence.

Cheers!

maxmelvin19's picture
Submitted by maxmelvin19 on July 7, 2022 - 12:51pm

‘Now...one could point to the fact the evidence is in the form of "ordinary" type evidence - simple movements in blood pressure readings. Which in of itself is true. But it is the combination of that evidence WITH the claim - that makes the evidence still "extraordinary." In other words, given what we seem to know about the world, it would be extraordinary to see the claim that someone pointing at photographs would be substantiated by blood pressure tests.
Similarly, if an audiophile is making a claim that is "extraordinary" GIVEN what seems to be expected based on current knowledge of physics and engineering, then it would be in that sense "extraordinary" to expect the scientific/engineering evidence to end up supporting the claim when tested. Even if through "mundane" tests for signal integrity, distortion etc.
So there is still a sense in which "ordinary" evidence becomes "extraordinary" GIVEN the prior probability expectations for such evidence.’

Ah I think I see. We (respectfully) part ways here.

I think your argument is: any supporting evidence for an extraordinary claim is de facto ‘extraordinary evidence’. Which takes:

P1 ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’

To mean:

P1a ‘evidence for extraordinary claims is by association extraordinary’

Which would make it a bland truism. You’ve essentially smuggled the extraordinary status of the claim into that of its supporting evidence making it a property of both, automatically. I think the popular phrase almost certainly means something more like:

P1b 'Extraordinary claims require *different* (i.e., a higher quality or threshold or larger critical mass of) evidence than ordinary claims.'

I think that’s more charitable to the intentions of the claim we’re discussing. So in the sense of *simply deciding whether or not a tweak works* (regardless of its apparent battiness) in precisely the way we (that is, members of the accredited medical community) distinguish medicine from ‘alternative medicine’ as per my original argument, then extraordinary claims may rely on functionally (and actually!) mundane evidence (i.e, simple significant departure from the placebo effect). Crucially, the size of that departure need not change depending on the extraordinary-ness of the claim. And in that sense, it is less confused to assess the ‘extraordinary-ness’ of the claim as *separate* from that of any *convincing* evidence. In the case of assessing the efficacy of hifi tweaks at least!

Did you study philosophy too? Either way, thanks for the work out!

Best

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 1:30pm

Thanks for the pushback, max.

(Yes, I do enjoy studying philosophy...though not on a professional level).

>b> I think the popular phrase almost certainly means something more like:

P1b 'Extraordinary claims require *different* (i.e., a higher quality or threshold or larger critical mass of) evidence than ordinary claims.'

Absolutely. Or another way of putting it: our demands for the quality of evidence should scale to the plausibility (or implausibility) of the claim.

But this still leaves unaddressed as to why the heuristic (by Sagan) was coined "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."

Now in one sense that COULD be seen as a slightly misleading coinage, for the reasons we both have acknowledged. But on the other hand, the phrase seems to strike an intuitive cord for a reason. So insofar as one can roughly define "extraordinary" - e.g. well outside normal experience or the expectations based on current understanding of the relevant phenomena" then I think my general train of argument holds.

So for instance, if I claim to own a living T-Rex, that would be "extraordinary" in the sense of being far removed from normal experience and/or being seen as extremely improbable based on the current science of evolution, biology and paleontology.

I could present as evidence to scientists an actual T-Rex romping around in my backyard (which they can examine). That would be "extraordinary evidence" for the same reasons the claim was extraordinary. It's so far outside of our experience and/or scientific expectations.

The same would apply to any other claim that is "extraordinary" for the same reasons. If someone claimed to lower blood pressure by pointing at people's photos, that's an extraordinary claim, given what we think we know about the world. Yet if upon testing this claim we observe that people's blood pressure does reliably drop when he points at their photo, surely that scenario would rate as "extraordinary." This isn't because it took a mundane blood pressure examinations to test the claims: it's because the results are so outside what we would expect, given how we currently think the biological world works. Someone pointing at photos, followed by reliable lowering of the subject's blood pressure, would reasonably be seen as "extraordinary."

So "extraordinary" in this sense is always relative to the current status of the relevant probabilities, based on what seems to be "normal" everyday experience, or what we deem scientifically plausible or not, at the time.

Of course "extraordinary" remains a bit squishy - one could give examples of claims that are clearly "extraordinary" and others that would seem to be in a more ambiguous gray area of plausibility.

But, that's often the nature of heuristics.

But for AV gear, for instance, I would regard the claim that a boutique super expensive HDMI cable improved the contrast, color saturation, resolution etc of an image, when compared to a less expensive HDMI cable (where BOTH cables meet basic HDMI spec and are employed properly in a system). Given how HDMI works, that's so improbable as to warrant the "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence" heuristic. And if the boutique HDMI cable was actually demonstrated through objective measurements to alter the signal in such an unexpected manner, whether to call that result "extraordinary" will amount to a semantic discussion. But it's still invoking the heuristic meant by "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence," IMO.

Cheers.

Valter's picture
Submitted by Valter on July 7, 2022 - 10:48am

listening to musical sound is an exercise that involves the human brain, the human brain has a very complex functioning.
Over the years we have developed measurement techniques to try to explain what our brain hears without being able to explain what happens to sound.
Those who deny the possibility of a different sound because they do not have the measure that explains it, are usually people who have studied old books .. and at the same time this person refuses to listen, this person is proving that he has not understood the meaning of research and progress, if this person needs to find written in another book that the sound of cables exists, this technician is a failure.
The measures are used to investigate and try to give meaning to what our brain perceives and processes when listening to a musical sound.
No microphone connected to a computer has the ability to hear what our brains hear.
Yes, the computer can say many things presise that a person cannot say, for example the precise frequency of a note, the cascade, etc., for these things the computer is absolutely accurate and efficient.
If you want to be a serious person you have to use a scientific method, first of all you have to listen without any prejudice and you have to be humble and ready to learn new things, things you can't find written in your old electrical engineering book.
Everything has an explanation if you want to learn it you have to study and apply the right research method.
Denying the existence of the sound of cables because you don't have a measure that explains it?
Switch hobbies and go for something less technical.
With this I don't approve of the price of cables and I'm not willing to spend too much on cables.
In my setup the cable costs between 5% and 10% of the cost of each single device.
If your hifi does not sound it is not with the best cable that you will solve the problem, worry about the acoustics of your room and how it interacts with your speaker, when you have solved it then as icing on the cake you can decide if it is justified to spend a little more for the cables.

ok's picture
Submitted by ok on July 7, 2022 - 10:54am

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 11:07am

The original vaccines DID work essentially as advertised AGAINST THE ORIGINAL STRAIN.

The real world data that poured in during that early period, once the vaccines were introduced, was quite consistent with the trial results. The real world data for the protective effect for severe disease and death especially was extremely high.

But...in case you missed it...the new strains evolved NEW characteristics that made them more resistant to the effects of the vaccine (particularly for reducing infection, though still retaining good protection from severe disease).

Not that this information, freely available to anyone throughout the pandemic, will make a dent at this point to someone choosing to believe otherwise...

ok's picture
Submitted by ok on July 7, 2022 - 11:28am

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 11:35am

It comes as no surprise, given your first post, that you don't seem to understand the difference between personal anecdote and scientific data.

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on July 7, 2022 - 11:41am

He was in a car wreck and was wearing his seatbelt and had air bags and was still gravely injured.

I conclude seat belts and air bags are science mumbo jumbo. Don't try arguing.

;-D

ok's picture
Submitted by ok on July 7, 2022 - 11:48am

I won't.

johnnythunder1's picture
Submitted by johnnythunder1 on July 7, 2022 - 3:29pm

ok's picture
Submitted by ok on July 7, 2022 - 3:46pm

butch.bond's picture
Submitted by butch.bond on July 7, 2022 - 11:51am

In at least one aspect of his life Douthat is not "... by nature or training a hard-core empiricist": He's a devout Roman Catholic.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on July 7, 2022 - 3:24pm

...are Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, residents of the most ostensible urbane, metropolitan, secular, and thus "scientific" frame of mind in modern society.

butch.bond's picture
Submitted by butch.bond on July 7, 2022 - 3:34pm

Yup. I'd have mentioned them, too, if van Bakel had used them to illustrate his point in the article we're commenting on.

bhkat's picture
Submitted by bhkat on July 7, 2022 - 12:40pm

The real question is: how much is a (possibly)placebo induced improvement in sound worth to an individual.

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on July 7, 2022 - 2:19pm

Did not JA1 once tell a story about how Enid Lumley had him fleetingly convinced that a pizza box 'holder upper' tripod act as an acoustic tweak in a room?

It can happen to the best of us!

So, I guess one way to audition tweaks is to see if they stand the test of time over repeated listening sessions instead of the effect going to extinction.

Archimago's picture
Submitted by Archimago on July 7, 2022 - 3:04pm

As a doctor, I am a bit concerned about all this stuff around alternative medical practices, beliefs in all kinds of things that probably make no difference (even if some people feel strongly about them), etc...

We are talking about electrical devices created by engineers, right? Digital music is based on mathematical sampling theorem, right? Streaming and playback devices, networks, are based on technologies developed from computer science, right? Vinyl LPs are products of the material sciences, phono cartridges and turntables were invented by someone based on engineering principles, and can be evaluated using certain standard metrics, right?

If the origin of the audio products we buy came forth from human ingenuity, based on the laws of physics, developed using engineering principles, why are we using medical science examples around not-fully-explained medical conditions or idiosyncratic responses using atypical treatments (like Rafe) into the discussion here? Are we that desperate to keep minds "open" in this hobby!? Do we not trust that audiophiles have a level of understanding already about audio science and that common sense prevails; recognizing that there's a lot of nonsense in this hobby?

In principle, we can at least say that biological processes came from millions of years of evolutionary change (or divine inspiration if one believes - that works just as well in my argument). So the medical sciences still have much to learn about diseases, infectious processes, the immune system, treatment options, etc. which we as humans did not design but can observe, and empirically test. Amps, DACs, speakers in contrast were not the result of natural processes but created "artificially" by us using understood principles, and also can be empirically tested with controls in place. Those audio products created by "alternative" principles (eg. much of Machina Dynamica, Synergistic Research), should by right be met with skepticism, awaiting evidence.

Why not keep this simple when it comes to unexplained "subjective" phenomena which have not been verified by measurements (eg. after all these decades, some claiming that expensive cables make significant audible differences)?

IMO, here are a few items I hope audiophiles can generally agree on:
1. We understand and accept that the placebo effect happens. This is the nature of our brains and the fact that we're all psychologically affected by the multimodal perceptual systems and shaped by our own internal schema of the world. In the capitalistic world of consumer products, the intent of advertising is of course to affect psychology.

2. Given (1), empirical testing is needed if we are to claim that something is indeed audible. Let's make sure to isolate sound quality by itself. In order to do that, we must do blind testing since the human visual system is our primary sensory modality (for example the power of the McGurk Effect as an obvious example) before accepting something as "fact". This is especially important for subtle differences since IMO, obvious changes would not be controversial after all this time! "Blind testing" doesn't just mean "double blind" - single blind or ABX techniques likely would be just fine. The nice thing about measurements is that it provides evidence that a difference exists - but often the differences are not audible.

3. We accept that each of us has a right to own and like whatever device we desire. Emotions are relative. Price is relative. I can say whatever I want about a product being "right for me", but if we are to make a general claim about sound as if the difference is audible for others, I think we each have the responsibility of making sure that items (1) and (2) have been seriously weighed.

Alas, broad comments like "This $3000 cable sounds so much better than 12AWG OFC speaker cable..." is an example of a controversial statement that should be confronted with some skepticism unless basic evidence is available. (Or specifically qualified as "This might only sound good to me".)

IMO, vague, unexplained, often empirically unsupportable medical treatments should have nothing to do with this.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on July 7, 2022 - 3:18pm

...with the assumption that common, retail Objectivism is scientific and objective.

-First, extraordinary claims require no more or less evidence and no greater or lesser evidence than mundane claims. Sagan was wrong and there's no physical or metaphysical or logical thread connecting the magnitude of a claim with the magnitude of evidence;

-Likewise, there's nothing extraordinary about saying you heard the same thing a hundred other listeners have (which you commonly learn by comparing notes after the fact). It's common, not extraordinary;

-Thus, hearing a thing is sufficient. That's what this is for. The fact that sound is invisible and graph paper isn't doesn't change that. Like has been said a thousand times, everything sounds exactly like what it is;

-Objectivist metrics have not been shown - "proven" - to deliver musical authenticity. If Objectivism is honest with itself its core hinges on the axiom of the fallibility of all audio components and stacks. From there it's all *relative*;

-Objectivism is, by strict definition, a belief system. It deals not in sound but in epistemic closure - the belief that measured data is a sufficient facsimile or proxy;

-The trope that the "ear" is so poor - the mind so flawed - that seeing a device hopelessly and irreparably ruins the "objective" sound is risible: Then why do audio? The obvious answer is that it's become a belief system and not a sensory experience;

-Which brings us back to how because sound is invisible there's a constant demand to produce something *other* than sound or be nullified. When all you have to do is go experience it. Proof of sound quality *is* relative quality of sound. There is no substitute and there is no predictor.

It all boils down to one thing: If you require something other than the sound, then you've incapable of hearing the sound itself.

Either you're in it to physically strive toward some meaningful degree of truer, more authentic music or you're in it to verbalize about it. And of the two camps, the one making those better sounds is obviously the one *trying* to make them. This is a practice. This is not a belief system.

Decrying that pursuit because in 2022 there isn't yet a developed applied science that translates its results down to the street doesn't change that.

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 4:19pm

-First, extraordinary claims require no more or less evidence and no greater or lesser evidence than mundane claims. Sagan was wrong and there's no physical or metaphysical or logical thread connecting the magnitude of a claim with the magnitude of evidence;

I'm sorry, but that's, to put it politely, an untenable claim.

If I claim to have bought a TV at Best Buy, it is rational to accept this claim based on my telling you this. Or even seeing a receipt for the TV.

If I claim to have a receipt for a living Tyrannosaurs Rex, it is not reasonable to accept this claim simply because I told you I had one. Or even if I produced a receipt that purports to be the sale of a living T-Rex.

If you think it's reasonable to believe I have a pet T-Rex because I say so, you have lost your mind. If you can't see the difference between the two claims (owning a TV or a T-Rex) and how skepticism demands far more robust evidence for the latter, you may as well join whatever local cult suits your fancy. You have no principled way of dividing the implausible from the plausible.

The fact is, as social creatures, we do more by exchanging information. The problem is two pronged:

1. We are also prone to error.

but also:

2. We can not put our every belief and inference, or every claim someone makes, to rigorous scientific tests. We'd never get through the day.

That's why we need some sort of guiding heuristic to help justify beliefs in some claims, but not others. Roughly speaking, "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence" is the heuristic we tend to use.

If my wife, phoning from the supermarket, mentions she bought some milk on sale, I don't need to rush there and check her story, or perform rigorous tests on the claim. It's an entirely routine, plausible claim, something that routinely happens in our experience, and there is no reason to expect she is likely lying. It would therefore be an irrational use of limited time and resources to demand more rigorous evidence in each such trivial claim.

Whereas...it DOES make sense to put extra rigorous resources towards vetting a claim when you want to have much stronger confidence, especially insofar as the claim is dubious.

If my wife claimed to see a living T-Rex at the supermarket, I'd hardly be rational to accept this claim on the same level of evidence for her claim of buying milk on sale. If she started claiming to be able to turn wood into gold, again, I'd want far more rigorous, empirical evidence for such a claim, beyond her say-so. As anyone else ought to demand.

So to say "logical thread connecting the magnitude of a claim with the magnitude of evidence"...is utter nonsense.

Life would literally be untenable without a heuristic like the one I've described, the logic of which Sagan captured in his expression.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on July 7, 2022 - 6:06pm
Quote:

If I claim to have bought a TV at Best Buy, it is rational to accept this claim based on my telling you this. Or even seeing a receipt for the TV.

If I claim to have a receipt for a living Tyrannosaurs Rex, it is not reasonable to accept this claim simply because I told you I had one. Or even if I produced a receipt that purports to be the sale of a living T-Rex.

It may be *reasonable* to assume that you are a truthful individual who claims to own a television. Obviously it's not reasonable to believe you have a dinosaur.

I certainly hope Sagan didn't mean the degree or value of evidentiary quality - where a positive always equals a positive, dinosaur receipts and all. I think he indicated instead the magnitude of the evidentiary *impact*, two much different things.

It's a pertinent point that goes to the problem with audio Objectivism and its demands. There's nothing *extraordinary* about claiming something has a sound so if that's Sagan in a nutshell, either he's wrong or the application to audio is. If we want to reconstruct Sagan in semantic or linguistic terms, that's another matter. Have at it.

Of course, you'd never strawman the living hell out of any of this.

Quote:

If you think it's reasonable to believe I have a pet T-Rex because I say so, you have lost your mind. If you can't see the difference between the two claims (owning a TV or a T-Rex) and how skepticism demands far more robust evidence for the latter, you may as well join whatever local cult suits your fancy. You have no principled way of dividing the implausible from the plausible.

And yet there it is.

Anyway, apparently what Sagan meant is that plausible claims require credible evidence, assuming you're dealing with living dinosaurs in 2022 and cosmology and such.*

Quote:

2. We can not put our every belief and inference, or every claim someone makes, to rigorous scientific tests. We'd never get through the day.

True on face, but clearly not applicable in this context where audio goes. In audio there are at least two motives at work. The first is sound. I wish to experience it and I experience it.

The second is this odd need to demonstrate that it has some automatic, indebted, and "scientific" basis transferable to others - like receipts for televisions - which per your #2, it rationally (but subjectively) cannot have. In other words, it need absolutely no "guiding heuristic" to produce anything to anyone, unless the goal is to do that and not to do sound.

You've conflated the nature or quality of evidence with the subjective need to know it. If by "extraordinary" we include subjectively relative to an arbitrary demand to know - a commenter heckling folks who listen to audio for them to improve it - the nature of evidence is irrelevant.

The same is true of your wishes:

Quote:

Whereas...it DOES make sense to put extra rigorous resources towards vetting a claim when you want to have much stronger confidence, especially insofar as the claim is dubious.

And by now we've veered off into wants, rigor, strong confidence, and the dubious claim. Maybe we're about to be led to believe that per Sagan, a power cable is a living dinosaur where evidence is concerned.

This is one of the problems with the subjectivity of the Objectivist belief system. You can't expect that a capable, listening audiophile with no less credibility than your claim about televisions, provide material to satisfy an inquisition as to what sounds like what into the typical gale of negativity, and even *if* one provide this work, that you won't expect that there must be a science, complete and fully-formed and reliable, that comes with it.

There actually happens to be a mountain of good work in the field ranging from power cables to loudspeakers and everything in between that I've yet to see any objectivists cite. It doesn't fit that system of belief and so this and that must be snake oil.

And that is an falsifiable claim and unscientific. A belief system.

Quote:

Life would literally be untenable without a heuristic like the one I've described, the logic of which Sagan captured in his expression.

The liberties taken in this context are even less impressive than Sagan's showy facade. Let's not quote Bill Nye next.

*Obviously there are degrees of wisdom. Threads like this tend toward the smug notion that accepted conventions are sufficiently comprehensive that the so-called science is settled. But this is rarely true in practice. Cosmology itself is in crisis as scores of accepted theories are coming part. The same is true for the current vaccine sciences, mentioned upthread, where enormous research reveals a deeply divided and credible alternative field. The raw statistics alone are damning. The list goes on.

Reproducing sound is not exempt from this problem. Not only is there a vastly more formed and coherent science involved than convention allows, it directly refutes that conventional belief. It's not a particularly extraordinary field, but it's lent itself to an extraordinary degree of poor thought. And like so much of modern society, as a conventional wisdom it's philosophically barren and epistemologically flawed.

It doesn't require evidence, extraordinary or not. It wants for simple clarity.

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on July 7, 2022 - 6:11pm

I am pretty sure you meant to say "And that is an unfalsifiable claim and unscientific. A belief system."

Not meaning to pick nits because I agree with you on this!

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on July 7, 2022 - 6:24pm

Thank you.

(And "improve" above should be "prove").

RH's picture
Submitted by RH on July 7, 2022 - 7:03pm

There's nothing *extraordinary* about claiming something has a sound so if that's Sagan in a nutshell, either he's wrong or the application to audio is.

That statement is full of confusion.

Of course Sagan's dictum would apply to audio. It applies anywhere someone is making a deeply dubious claim. If I claim my new audio cables revealed the singing of angels in Kind Of Blue, that's an extraordinary claim about what those cables can do!

If you claimed to hear 70,000 Hz from your stereo, that's not only almost certainly wrong such frequencies are coming through your speakers, it is certainly wrong you can hear that high. That's an extraordinary claim. Audio does not have some Magic Power to block extraordinary claims.

When an audiophile claims that, for instance, a $1,000 boutique USB cable changed all sorts of aspects in the sound of his system vs a properly functioning but lower cost USB cable, given how the technology works, that claim borders on the extraordinary. It is in all likelihood wrong, and so it makes sense to vet such claims with more rigor than "He Said He Heard It."

All that is in keeping with Sagan's advice to scale the demands of evidence to the plausibility of the claim.

"There actually happens to be a mountain of good work in the field ranging from power cables to loudspeakers and everything in between that I've yet to see any objectivists cite."

I'd be willing to bet we'd differ on what makes for "good work."
And the reason you likely don't see objectivists "citing" that work is because it doesn't actually establish good evidence for the claims many make about cables. What you often see is a lot of theory, often pseudoscientific, but in any case, almost no controlled evidence that these things actually changes the musical signal. Witness all the audiophiles who are swayed by some manufacturers of AC cables plugging them in to outlets and measuring changes in noise levels. Then we are to take the inference "therefore this will lower your noise floor!" SKIPPING the fact that most well designed equipment is already designed to filter out such noise! But you pretty much never see the measurements made for changes in the musical signal, or blind tests establishing anyone can hear, for instance, differences between USB cables.

But, be my guest, cite some of this research. Let's see if it doesn't have some of the failings I just mentioned.

It doesn't fit that system of belief and so this and that must be snake oil.

Which are just the type of statements you'll hear regularly at your local Psychic Fair, when trying to dismiss skeptics. "This doesn't fit your belief system" is red herring tactic 101 in the playbook.

It's not simply about "not fitting a system of belief" it's about whether it passes a certain system of rigorous inquiry. The system of inquiry isn't just assumed a priori - it has gained justification from the long process of winnowing it from less reliable methods.

"and that is an falsifiable claim and unscientific. A belief system."

Except what I'm talking about is anything but. As I explained earlier, a scientific method of inquiry is anti-dogmatic. The method allows the possibility of falsifying claims, of justifying changing one's belief. No claim is held to be above the crucible of skeptical inquiry. As I explained earlier, it's the purely subjective approach that mirrors dogmatism. As long as someone claims that his subjective impressions are the ultimate arbiter and rejects any methods to dis-confirm the claim, he has removed his claim from falsification. He's made audio a religion.

But...we've been here before.

So long.

