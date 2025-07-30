Room Treatment Reviews

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment Digital sources: Custom Intel/Win11 music server running JRiver Media Center v33, Roon 2, and DiracLive-ART. Merging Devices Hapi II DAC. QNAP TVS-873 NAS. Oppo Digital UDP-103 universal disc player.
Power amplifiers: Benchmark AHB2.
Loudspeakers: 3 × KEF Blade 2 Meta with IsoAcoustics GAIA II feet (L/C/R). KEF LS 60 Wireless (surround L/R), KEF KC92 and SVS SB2000Pro subwoofers.
Cables: Digital interconnects: Mogami Gold AES TD DB25-XLR0 snake. Analog interconnects: Mogami Gold AES TD DB25-XLR snake, In-wall Cat6 wiring per AES72 with Thomann Sssnake and Studio-Hub adapters between XLR and RJ45. Loudspeaker: Blue Jeans speakON-terminated Canare 4S11.
Accessories: Furman Elite 15 DM.
Listening environment: 24' L × 14' W × 8' H, furnished with GIK Monster Bass Traps built into front wall. Sidewalls lateral to L/R speakers have 2" thick, 2' wide floor-to-ceiling OC 705 panels. Front wall has large windows variably covered by solar shades. Rear of room opens into 10' × 7' foyer and a 12' × 8' dining area.—Kalman Rubinson
