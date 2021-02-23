Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO turntable

|Columns
Reminds me of my AR turntable . Simple but effective.
"How much do you want to spend?" I asked cautiously. His answer: $500, tops.
For a sane, music-loving American, that's a reasonable sum to allocate to buying a really good record player, way better than the ones you'll find at big box stores or, God help us, Urban Outfitters. Yet, in the trenches of our hobby, $500 can be an awkward amount to spend on a turntable, much less an entire record playing system; it's a price more commonly associated with a perfectionist USB cable. "Right," I said. "Huh."
The turntable I ended up recommending was Pro-Ject's best seller, the Debut Carbon DC ($449). With its hefty steel platter, carbon-fiber arm, and Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, it made for an effective combination with my friend's Bellari outboard phono preamp and Audioengine powered speakers. This compact system filled his small New York City apartment in a pleasingly fleshed-out and satisfying way, whether playing Stevie Wonder or Sibelius.
So, a few weeks later, I was suitably delighted when Pro-Ject's follow-up to the Debut Carbon DC—the Debut Carbon EVO—arrived at my door.
Jeffrey Coates of Sumiko, Pro-Ject's US importer, told me that part of the impetus for the EVO, which retails for $499, was an unfavorable exchange rate and production cost increases at Pro-Ject's factory in the Czech Republic. "We hated to raise the price," Coates told me, "so we thought hard about practical ways of upgrading the turntable with existing technologies from our more expensive models." The EVO ended up with a new motor suspension, a heavier and better-damped platter, adjustable metal feet, and a motor-control circuit said to improve speed accuracy and stability. Instead of the Ortofon 2M Red, the new turntable comes with an installed Sumiko Rainier, a high-output moving magnet cartridge that retails for $150. As Coates told me, this was a totally different beast.
Setup
I probably shouldn't admit this, but for me the fussiness and tedium of setting up a turntable rank somewhere between scrubbing a bathtub and doing taxes. But setting up this one turned out to be almost tedium free—following a poster-sized sheet with logical, well-illustrated instructions, I had the Debut assembled, connected, and leveled on my Box Furniture stand in about half an hour, a personal best. Someone at Pro-Ject had thought carefully about assembly and taken the time to iron out the kinks, a sign of a mature product. I checked the cartridge alignment with a Dennesen Soundtracktor. It was nearly perfect.
Much about this turntable struck me as thoughtful and cool. The carbon-fiber tonearm features a tiny screw near the base for azimuth adjustment, and I could detect no play in its synthetic sapphire bearings. The reassuring 3.75lb steel platter is damped along the outer edge with a strip of thermoplastic elastomer; watching it from the side, I could barely tell it was moving. The shielded, directional phono cable included in the box appears far more substantial than the no-frills RCA interconnect usual at this price point. And changing speeds from 33 to 45rpm—previously accomplished by removing the platter and manually moving the belt from one pulley to another—is now done with a discreetly placed three-way rocker switch.
Which brings me to my favorite, stealth feature of the Pro-Ject: a second belt that allows it to play 78rpm discs, a gift to those of us with beloved shellac collections.
As it turned out, not every kink has been ironed out. The mystifyingly short cable of the wall-wart power supply barely reached my floor, making connecting the Pro-Ject to AC power needlessly kludgy. The tonearm offers no way to adjust VTA, so changing cartridges and platter mats remains a dicey proposition. And when I first listened to the turntable, I heard a distractingly loud hum. I checked that both of the grounding spades were connected—they were—then noticed that the hum changed volume as I repositioned the phono cable, suggesting it was being affected by noise from nearby power supplies. On advice from Chris Menth, an analog specialist at Sumiko, I unplugged the Pro-Ject from my AudioQuest Niagara 1000 and plugged it into a surge protector connected to another outlet. I also ran a wire between the grounding posts on the turntable and my preamp. Both steps decreased the hum slightly but didn't banish it. Changing to another phono cable did. Both Coates and I suspect that I received a faulty cable, and I left good enough alone.
Ready to do some listening, I beheld the EVO on its shelf; mine came in a wood-veneered plinth. To me, it looked neither beautiful nor sleek—in the low-key manner of, say, the Rega Planar 3, which I owned in various iterations for over 20 years—but rather competent and purposeful. Not to mention sane. My own turntable, a 1956 grease-bearing Garrard 301 in a Box Furniture plinth outfitted with a 12" tonearm from Thomas Schick and an Ortofon SPU Classic G cartridge, looks and sounds wonderful but requires a high tolerance for neurosis. It is more a lifestyle than a machine. Putting it together required exotic accessories, specialized services, perusing obscure articles, and—worse—internet forums. (Restoring the Garrard, at Woodsong Audio in Idaho, cost almost twice as much as this Pro-Ject turntable.) In contrast, the Pro-Ject promises good sound while asking for very little in return: not much of your space, not much of your money, not much fuss. There's something kind of Zen about that, or at least something Marie Kondo.
Hi
Yup. Quite a few vintage TTs, given proper maintenance/upgrade, still work wonder as of today.
IMO, given a low budget as trial for new vinyl fans, vintage TTs can be a good choice ! So often their performance value can easily beat those brandname new models catered for low budget markets.
Jack L
Love the review, it really seemed to capture your energy regarding this table!
Love playing with mats, so that was a total added bonus. Headshells and mats are two great ways the 'fifty percenter' can thrash about in the audio pool, for sure!
I think this table is fine to also be called "perfectionist." Thank you for not saying "high end USB cable!" I think JA 2 has also picked up on 'perfectionist' as a term. The term showed up twice in this issue, perhaps a trend is happening!
As someone yet to take the plunge into vinyl, I’d love to read some comparisons between a ‘table like this and streaming through the price commensurate Bluesound Node 2i, which I own. How much do I have to spend to better its sonic performance, leaving aside the tangibility, process, and collecting sides on vinylism?
Hi
As a somewhat 'seasoned' vinyl guy (owning 1,000+ LPs), I can only tell you there is huge gap between digital & vinyl.
First off, digital does not involve the somewhat tedious "tangibility, process, and collecting sides on vinylism". It provides quick & easy access to millions of music titles at one's fingertip. For those digital guys who are already 'spoiled' by the digital convenience, do NOT fancy vinyl. Vinyl to them is like opening up a huge can of worms, no joke !
So how come I've switched from digital to vinyl only a few years back no regret ?
Simply for its closer to LIVE music quality that no digital up todate can yet catch up, IMO. You will appreciate what I mean to tell you after you have frequented enough live music performances like me.
That said, I still keep my CD, DVD-audio & WiFi Blu-ray players for on back burner, just for once-a-while listening some really good music titles which vinyl does not cover.
Only last year, I added a no-name DAC (paid dirt cheap from a no-name web vendor) for processing music from my 50" 4KUHD WiFi TV via its optical Toslink output. I hook up the DAC to my audio rig to get the best sound quality available from the music performances (mainly classical music) streamed from YouTube - FREE !!
So why I would go streaming ? For one purpose: to update myself the latest trend of music performances worldwide to cover what I would always miss from my existing music 'software'. Strictly for quick & easy FREE music access convenience. NOT repeat not, for the digital sound quality which nowhere come close to vinyl music, IMO.
That's why I only spent dirt cheap money for streaming: for convenience rather than sound quality !!!
Listening is believing
Jack L
Jack, your response certainly jives with what I’ve heard from others and what I’ve experienced myself on a $300k system at HiFi Buys in Atlanta featuring Vandersteen, D’Agostino, VPI (I think), AR, and dCS. But surely the turntables at Urban Outfitters won’t best my Node 2i! So my question remains: what level of vinyl gear do I need to meet or exceed my current sound quality?
Lately, I have started to wonder....
Channel separation for digital absolutely crushes vinyl. Digital usually has >70 dB channel separation, with cartridges running in the upper 20s.
Perhaps we like vinyl because our speakers might not be placed as diligently as they could be and we notice that 'flaw' more with digital and are happy with the more 'mono-like' sound of vinyl. Maybe vinyl hides the flaws in our stars, so to speak.
It's cool this review was posted so close to the Wilson review. I wonder how many more audiophiles would like digital better if we were only better at speaker placement.