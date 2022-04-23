Legacy Audio Loudspeakers at AXPONA

Bill Duddleston brought not one, but four of his Legacy Audio systems to Axpona, where he mixed and matched components, but each system was largely unique, especially in the loudspeaker complement.

In System D, the new Legacy Wavelet II DAC/preamp/processor/correction unit ($7950), Legacy PowerBloc2 monoblocks ($2145 apiece) rated at 325Wpc into 8 ohms, 650Wpc into 4 ohms, and Legacy Studio HD standmount monitors in Cabernet High Gloss ($2695/pair).

System C consisted of the Legacy Wavelet II all-in-one, Legacy Amp I*V 2 (610Wpc into 8 ohms, 1kWpc at 4 ohms) with ICEdge Technology ($4785), and alternating Legacy Focus SE floorstander ($11,963/pair) or Legacy Calibre XD ($8778/pair) standmount loudspeakers.

System B included the Legacy Wavelet II all-in-one, Legacy Amp I*V 2, and alternating 4.5 way Legacy Aeris SE ($24,338) and Legacy Signature XD ($10,800/pair) floorstanding loudspeakers.

Duddleston brought his heaviest artillery to System A, including the Legacy Wavelet II all-in-one, Legacy Amp I*V 2, and the Legacy Valor Rosewood/Black Pearl floorstanders ($86,000/pair). This large system produced large scale music, personified by a smooth, even sensibility that made listening to vinyl from Johnny Hodges to Lucinda Williams sound sweet and relaxed.