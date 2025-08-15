Media Server Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: Dedicated music server/streamer with up to 16TB storage via M.2 SSDs (up to 8TB internal, up to 8TB via expansion slot, all seen as a single volume). 20 internal processors (10 performance cores, 10 virtual cores). Memory: 32GB. Outputs: Two USB 3.2 Gen2 (for backup/optical drive), one PreciseUSB USB 2.0, one PreciseNET 1Gbps RJ45, and one HDMI (for service only). File formats: WAV, AIFF, FLAC, ALAC, AAC, MP3, DSF, DFF. PCM up to 32-bit/768kHz, DSD up to DSD256 via DoP or up to DSD512 via native DSD with compatible DACs. Music Library software: Innuos Sense, Roon, UPnP Server, or HQPlayer (NAA endpoint only). Streaming sources: Qobuz and Qobuz Connect, Tidal and Tidal Connect, Deezer, HighResAudio, iDagio. Spotify Connect, internet radio & podcasts. CD ripping available via external USB optical drive + installed storage.
Dimensions: 18.9" (480mm) W × 8.66" (220mm) H (with feet) × 16.54" (420mm) D. Weight: 79.37lb (36kg).
Finish: Silver (with ceramic coating).
Serial number of unit reviewed: Preproduction unit. Designed and assembled in Portugal.
Price: Approx. $50,000. Approximate number dealers: US 50, North America 65, innuos.com/where-to-buy/. Warranty: 3 years.
Manufacturer/Distributor: Innuos, Portugal. Email: sales@innuos.com. Web: innuos.com.
