High-End Munich Cancelled

(February 28) High End 2020, aka Munich High End, has been cancelled “due to the current worsening trend with respect to the spread of the novel coronavirus.” Citing a rapid increase in infections in Italy “within a few days,” and uncertainty as to how the virus will continue to spread in Europe, Stefan Dreischärf, Managing Director of High End Society Service GmbH declared, “We consider it our responsibility to act in a timely manner.”

The press release also revealed that, at the beginning of February, the society offered Chinese exhibitors options for leaving the show. Since then, the society had received an increasing number of inquiries as to the show's fate. Refunds are promised to all ticket holders.

In a separate statement, AXPONA, North America biggest audio show, affirmed its intention to go ahead with plans for its April 17-19 event, at Chicago’s Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center. “As always, the health and safety of our customers is our number one priority,” says the statement. “We will be reinforcing recommended measures on-site regarding appropriate hygiene standards and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and local health authorities. …We certainly appreciate anyone’s individual decision not to travel due to their own personal health concerns and we recommend that anyone who feels under the weather should remain at home.”