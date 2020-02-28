I really hope things like this end up being over reactions when we look back. But it seems like a smart idea now. With luck the impact of the virus will end up being small and another blip in our history.
High-End Munich Cancelled
The press release also revealed that, at the beginning of February, the society offered Chinese exhibitors options for leaving the show. Since then, the society had received an increasing number of inquiries as to the show's fate. Refunds are promised to all ticket holders.
In a separate statement, AXPONA, North America biggest audio show, affirmed its intention to go ahead with plans for its April 17-19 event, at Chicago’s Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center. “As always, the health and safety of our customers is our number one priority,” says the statement. “We will be reinforcing recommended measures on-site regarding appropriate hygiene standards and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and local health authorities. …We certainly appreciate anyone’s individual decision not to travel due to their own personal health concerns and we recommend that anyone who feels under the weather should remain at home.”
May be Stereophile could cancel covering the AXPONA as well as the Montreal Audio Expo ....... We need all our Stereophile reviewers ........ They are our valuable assets (seriously) :-) .........
...not overreacting.