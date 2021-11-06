GT Audioworks, Pass Laboratories, Lampizator, Small Green Computer, and Magnan

GT Audioworks presented their Reference 3 Planar Ribbon Speakers ($49,000/pair), which debuted in January 2021.

Described thusly at the GT Audioworks website—“Full range planar driver, 72" x 10", Ribbon tweeter, 72" x1/2," [at] 4 ohms, 92dB, 40Hz--30kHz,” with an active, optional subwoofer (60Hz—15Hz)—these large planar speakers and subwoofer columns were driven by Pass Laboratories XA160.8 monoblocks ($27,300/pair). Preamplification duties were performed by the Pass Laboratories XP-32 preamp ($17,500). A VPI HW-40 Direct Drive turntable played vinyl into a Pass Laboratories XS Phono Preamp ($45,000). A Lampizator Pacific DAC ($30,750) rendered music from digital files, aided by a Small Green Computer Sonic Transporter i9 "optical storage" Roon server ($3075) and a Sonore Signature Rendu SE optical streamer ($4490). The musical signal traveled over Magnan Signature RCA ($1800) and Magnan XLR balanced ($1200) interconnects and Magnan Signature speaker cables ($1225). Richard Gray Power Company Substation ($2995) and RGPC 400 ($795) improved the A/C entering the system.

Playing contemporary folk music while I was there, the GT Audio Works system sounded punchy and spacious with a big, deep, wide soundstage.