Grandinote's Forthcoming Solo Amplifier

Having debuted his extremely impressive Mach 8XL loudspeaker ($30,800–$33,000/pair, depending upon finish) at AXPONA , Grandinote owner/designer Massimiliano Magri and North American distributor Reinhard Goerner joined forces in Munich to preview the forthcoming dual mono, fully balanced, class-A Solo amplifier ($20,000 + options).

Expected to ship around Labor Day, the Solo t outputs 60Wpc into either 8 ohms or 4 ohms. It includes a 9" multi-function touchscreen display that can change color, dim, and be switched from what you can see in the photo above either to a spectrum analyzer or to a VU meter. Upgrades include a phono stage (approx. $5000) and streamer (approx. $8000) that will pass PCM files up to 768kHz and DSD up to 256. MQA is not in the cards for this baby.

"It can serve as a complete front end in a single box," Goerner (above) said. The extremely precise volume control has 68 steps, and its reed relay is claimed to be devoid of switching noise and remain "very silent."