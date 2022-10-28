Ferrum's Prelude to the Warsaw Audio Show

|Columns
Looking forward to your coverage.
Not that there was much to see. Besides a reception room with lots of wine, water, tea, and pastries, our pre-dinner tour consisted of a small listening room with Ferrum gear feeding Wilson Sabrina loudspeakers and a large testing room. There, a small group of employees earned overtime, sitting at testing benches doing their day jobs.
Learning took precedence over visual dazzle. As explained by company CEO Marcin Hamerla (shown center in the heading photo, flanked by Development Team manager Pawewī Gorgoń on the left and Main Engineer Maksymilian (Max) Matsuzak on the right), the company currently known as Ferrum has been active for 25 years. If you haven't heard of it, that may be because it began as the designer/manufacturer of Mytek D/A and A/D gear as well as an OEM manufacturer. It was only after 2020, when Mytek split off, that Ferrum launched its EISA Award-winning Hypsos and OOR linear/switching hybrid power supply and headphone amp, and the newer ERCO headphone D/A/amp. These eye-catching products, housed in smaller cases similar in size to Mytek's discontinued Brooklyn line, are responsible for 80–90% of the company's current business.
Hamerla, who claims to have designed the original Mytek products—Matuszak designed some of the software in the Brooklyn Bridge—explained that the Ferrum team now consists of 20 people. The company's name—Ferrum = "iron"—derives from two sources: the site of Hamerla's home, which sits atop land formerly occupied by a Roman era iron factory, and the occupation of Hamerla's father, who was a blacksmith.
"Ferrum designs are radically different than before," Hamerla explained in the factory. For example, the new headphone amp/DAC integrates the contents of four chips plus an MQA circuit into a single PGA chip which, because it also used in military applications, remains available amidst parts shortages.
As for the sound, Hamerla attempted to avoid direct comparisons. "We wanted something new and innovative," he said. "I'm a headphone guy, who finds it the easiest way to listen to music when I'm at home with my wife."
At his work station, Matuszak offered that Ferrum strove for a more "natural" sound with highs less pronounced. Although I didn't get a chance to listen, I look forward to Ferrum's new top-of-the-line DAC, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023. The price isn't set, but it will probably be in the $3000 range. As for Mytek, a review sample of the new Empire, not yet unpacked, is currently sitting in the hallway of my music room many, many thousands of miles away.
Rather than posting a plethora of online blogs, coverage will consist of a few blogs and two essays, the first appearing on the Back Page of a future issue. Please stay tuned.
