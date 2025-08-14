EISA Awards

EISA, or the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, is an organization representing 53 of the most respected special interest publications and websites from 26 countries that cover Hi-Fi, Home Theater, Photography, Mobile Devices, and In-Car Electronics. Every year EISA's Expert Group members, including editors from this publication, test a very wide range of new products from their field of expertise before comparing results and voting to decide on the cream of every product category.

To win an EISA award all products undergo a comprehensive multi-step judging process, and many still fall by the wayside. EISA's product evaluation begins in the first few months of the year and runs right through to early July with EISA's webinar program putting brands and their latest technologies in front of the Association's expert editorial audience. Over 50 brand webinars were hosted by EISA this year and over 90 new—often very new—products were shipped between member countries. In-depth testing and judging extended over many months, fueling lengthy and highly informed discussions. Finally, after all the testing, EISA's democratic voting process establishes a consensus of excellence that ultimately determines the winning products.

To find out more about EISA, visit www.eisa.eu

Blending Italian craftmanship and acoustic engineering, the second generation of the Sonetto V harnesses technology from Sonus faber’s flagship Suprema system, including the distinctive Camelia midrange driver and innovative internal cork chamber. The moderate cabinet size, combined with smart looks and exquisite wood finishes, allow this three-way floorstander to easily enhance living room interiors. Sonic performance is just as dazzling, ticking all the boxes whatever music genre you throw at it. Excellent soundstaging, tight, punchy bass and delicious highs ensure the Sonetto V G2 is a loudspeaker to cherish, ready for you to relax and listen to your favourite tunes for hours on end. A work of art!

The name might be a nod to the legendary KEF Concerto from 1969, but all other aspects of the Q Concerto Meta are very much rooted in the 21st century. For the largest standmount model in the renewed Q range, KEF has pulled out all the stops, beginning with the 12th generation Uni-Q driver—with Metamaterial Absorption Technology—for crystal-clear detail and image cohesion. A rare three-way design in this size and price category, the Q Concerto Meta can range over all music styles, delivering delicate classical pieces and thumping techno with the same determination. There’s very little this sleek speaker doesn’t do well, resulting in a versatile, balanced sound that puts you in the front row.

Delivering genuine hi-fi performance at a price that doesn’t break the bank, the Borea BR04 bookshelf scores points for its airy detail and excellent vocal clarity, delivered by Triangle’s bespoke silk dome tweeter and 160mm cellulose pulp bass/mid driver. A generously sized cabinet underpins a very respectable low-end, while the front-facing bass reflex port means placement is easier in smaller rooms. It’s a great looking speaker too, with no fewer than six finishes ranging from black and white to eye-catching wood options with green or blue baffles. Triangle makes it easy to find a design that suits your tastes, leaving the Borea BR04 to seduce you with its warm, engaging sound.

More than just a loudspeaker, Focal’s DIVA UTOPIA is a spectacular-sounding system incorporating a streaming platform, DAC and 2x400W of amplification. Combining the best of Focal’s cabinet design and driver technology—including dual side-facing woofers—with sister brand Naim’s electronics expertise, the well-connected DIVA UTOPIA delivers exceptional performance. It’s equally adept at streaming over Bluetooth or through the Focal & Naim app, as handling TV audio via HDMI eARC and music from analogue and USB sources, and all this functionality is wrapped up in a striking injection-moulded enclosure. This is a groundbreaking speaker system that’s bound to send shockwaves throughout the audio world—and right into the living spaces of the most demanding music lovers.

The RUBIKORE loudspeaker family contains multiple models, each built according to DALI’s overarching design principles. This consistency is welcome when assembling surround setups, with the LCR-capable RUBIKORE CINEMA and RUBIKORE ON-WALL, in particular, suited to multichannel duties. Yet the lineup, topped by the floorstanding RUBIKORE 8, is also superb for two-channel listening, serving up exciting bass, a refined midrange and crisp, high-frequency detail. Clarity Cone drivers, featuring the manufacturer’s proprietary SMC material, plus DALI’s characteristic hybrid tweeter array and components leveraged from the flagship KORE speaker, make these loudspeakers hard to beat in their class. Sumptuous finishes, in a choice of four colourways, call to mind the best of high-end Danish design.

Having earned a 2024-2025 EISA Award for its revived A1 amplifier, Musical Fidelity repeats the trick with its resurrection of the B1. While retaining the original’s Class AB topology, the new B1xi integrated amplifier is a modern interpretation of the 1980s icon, with an improved power supply and re-engineered circuit design now including a USB digital input. Extra attention paid to reducing the impact of RF interference and the implementation of a new phono stage pays off, both when spinning vinyl or other sources through digital and analogue inputs. Musical Fidelity has deliberately omitted Wi-Fi streaming to keep this affordable model simple, but Bluetooth and HDMI eARC are smart additions, making the B1xi a very sensible choice for music and TV sound.

In a market replete with do-it-all amplifiers, Marantz’s MODEL 60n stands out. Whether playing TV audio via HDMI eARC, listening to vinyl through the MM phono connection or using one of its many other inputs, the MODEL 60n is a master of the lush and organic sound quality that fans of the brand expect. It’s proficient at music streaming as well, handled via the user-friendly HEOS app or with AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Roon among alternative options. Packaged in a slender industrial design that weds vintage elements with sleek modern lines, the Marantz MODEL 60n is an eye-catching addition to any setup—but it’s the authenticity when portraying music that seals the deal.

While the Denon PMA-3000NE integrated amplifier, DCD-3000NE SACD/CD player and DP-3000NE turntable have individual appeal, it’s as a trio that they gel into an astonishing system worthy of one of the oldest brands in hi-fi. The innovative UHC-MOS Single Push-Pull circuit at the heart of the PMA-3000NE amp delivers the goods in terms of speaker-driving power and dynamics, alongside a quad DAC arrangement and wide selection of digital and analogue inputs to connect just about any source. Turntables fitted with MM or MC cartridges are supported, and Denon’s meticulously engineered DP-3000NE direct-drive design is the prime candidate. The DCD-3000NE is a first-rate addition too, allowing you to play your CD and SACD collection in crisp, engaging quality. Proof that good things come in threes.

Nicknamed the ‘Raven’, Hegel’s D50 is a welcome addition to the standalone DAC segment and well equipped with inputs, including AES/EBU, USB-B, and a BNC connection supporting the DAC-Loop function of its integrated amplifiers. Hegel has, in the past, provided superb DAC stages across its hi-fi hardware, adding its own ‘twist’ to familiar designs, but here it’s leveraged in-house expertise to further refine the technology, with a focus on signal purity. The result is a D/A converter that prioritises a naturalistic, musical sound above obvious embellishment. It’s a performance reflected in the unit’s unobtrusive black casework, stressing that the Raven is about what you hear, not what you see. This might just be a Nordic classic in the making…

Evolved from Bluesound’s NODE and NODE NANO streamers, the flagship NODE ICON deploys a new dual-mono DAC stage that delivers excellent sound quality from wired and wireless sources, and debuts a 5in, full-colour display. Fitted with a slew of connections, including HDMI eARC and a balanced XLR output, this streamer is ready to function as the ‘brains’ of a whole music system, underpinned by the BluOS multiroom platform and app control. AirPlay 2 and bi-directional Bluetooth, with aptX HD support, add to its versatility, while Dirac Live calibration is available to tackle ‘tricky’ room acoustics. Easy to use, gorgeously styled and packed with features, Bluesound’s newest NODE is a triumph.

After the success of the previous EISA Award-winning DMP-A8, Eversolo marches into the premium streamer category with its full-sized DMP-A10. Build quality and aesthetic design of this unit are spectacular—not least the touchscreen interface and built-in display of the volume control—but it’s what’s under the hood that truly impresses. Close attention has been paid to the technical design, focusing on reduced jitter and noise and the use of high-end components in the DAC and preamp stages. The software and app-based interface is built on the Android platform, and refined by Eversolo to be intuitive and versatile. The DMP-A10 offers a wealth of functions to explore, including room correction, dual-sub control, extensive DSP/EQ adjustment, and so much more…

In abandoning the DJ-friendly functions that Technics decks are known for, the SL-1300G resolutely aims for a top-tier performance focused on the essence of vinyl reproduction, while still cutting a stylish figure in silver or black. The Japanese brand’s new ΔΣ-Drive technology is the result of decades of experience with direct-drive motor systems, and delivers smooth, stable and quiet rotation, ensuring playback is as dynamic and exact as can be. The three-layer, dynamically balanced platter, and vibration-damped dual-layer chassis, also contribute to the SL-1300G’s audiophile performance, as does its well-engineered S-shaped tonearm. In short, Technics’ turntable aims to extract every ounce of musical information from the grooves of your vinyl—and does so with panache.

The aluminium chassis and retro-inspired design of FiiO’s K17 immediately captures attention, but it’s the advanced technology inside that sets it apart. Designed for discerning headphone enthusiasts, this desktop unit’s Class AB power stage is capable of driving even the most demanding headphones with ease, while a high-performance dual DAC delivers exceptional clarity and precision. The K17 also functions as a preamp when needed, and its range of digital and analogue connections—including balanced headphone outputs—adds impressive flexibility, alongside wireless streaming via AirPlay, Bluetooth, and Roon. Control is intuitive and enjoyable, thanks to vintage-style knobs paired with a modern touchscreen interface to make every listening session fun as well as sonically rewarding.

There are many ways to stream music to audio systems and speakers, but Audirvāna Studio distinguishes itself with a bespoke interface that integrates locally stored music with selected streaming services, Internet radio, and podcasts. Whether savouring old favourites or discovering new music, users can easily enjoy high-quality playback either via USB to a DAC or over a network to a UPnP-enabled device—the software also caters to relaxed, sofa-based listening through an intuitive control app. Comprehensive upsampling and digital signal processing options are on hand to fine-tune performance, while Audirvāna applies optimisation to limit interference from the PC processor, all to get the most out of your music.

Setting a new benchmark, the MODEL 10 is a flagship integrated amplifier with the power to effortlessly drive virtually any loudspeaker. Built at Marantz’s Shirakawa facility, its potent output comes from advanced Purifi Class D modules adapted and tuned by Marantz’s ‘Sound Master’. The result is a captivating listening experience of exceptional clarity and room-filling scale. Aesthetically, the MODEL 10’s aluminium chassis, which conceals an internal construction utilising extensive copper shielding of its various stages, evokes classic Marantz designs and exudes audiophile luxury. For an all-encompassing high-end setup, the amplifier can be paired with a matching SACD player and network streamer, bringing its performance to bear on digital as well as analogue sources.

Eversolo’s affordable integrated amplifier packs advanced technology and a wealth of features into an exceptionally compact enclosure. Controlled through a large, customisable touchscreen or smartly designed app, the amp’s Android-based platform supports music streaming services, third-party apps, and local music playback. Deep-reaching EQ capabilities, along with room calibration, allow sound optimisation tailored to your listening room and speakers. It’s also impressively flexible, with a wide range of connections including HDMI eARC for use with a TV, an MM/MC phono input for turntables, and a USB output to pair with an external DAC. Eversolo’s Play is a high-performance ‘just add speakers’ solution that covers all bases ¬– without hurting your wallet.

Although an affordable turntable designed to make vinyl accessible to all, Pro-Ject’s E1.2 doesn’t skimp on quality. Offering robust bass and fulsome vocals, this is a disc spinner that’s equally suited to modern pop releases and vintage jazz. The plug ’n’ play design includes a pre-adjusted Pick it MM E cartridge to take the sting out of setup, and the step-by-step manual helps vinyl novices get quickly on their way. It’s a complete package too, supplied with dust cover, felt mat, and high-quality RCA cable. The E1.2 is a welcome, well-rounded offering in the often ‘quirky’ budget segment, and there are options with Bluetooth output or phono stage integration to make system setup even easier.

Offering a far larger improvement over the regular Contour 20i than the mere addition of a ‘Black Edition’ label might suggest, these standmount loudspeakers are a testament to the ingenuity of Dynaudio’s R&D department. Upgrading to the company’s Esotar 3 tweeter, improving the motor system of the 180mm NeoTec bass/mid driver, optimizing the speaker’s flared port, and reconfiguring the two-way crossover—these revisions bring about a scintillating performance focused on authenticity. The Contour 20 Black Edition excels at playing music as it was intended by the artist, and the bass extension is remarkable for a standmount design, bringing full-range listening to spaces unsuited to larger models. And, of course, the all-black finish is sumptuous!

Hailing from a maestro cartridge builder, the MP-700 is the first new product from Nagaoka in over 15 years, coinciding with the 85th anniversary of the Japanese manufacturer. It’s been worth the wait, as this accomplished cartridge takes moving permalloy technology to a new level. Easy to set up and not requiring specialised phono pre-amplification, the MP-700 offers an alternate path when considering an upgrade from moving-magnet to moving-coil. Through its carefully engineered ultra-duralumin body and nude microridge diamond stylus, it delivers grand dynamics, excellent detail reproduction and superior tracking ability. The Nagaoka MP-700 is a tour de force that will breathe fresh life into your vinyl collection.

A premium high-fidelity headphone with objet d’art looks, the finely crafted Meze Audio POET brandishes an open-back design to deliver airy detail and an engaging bass performance. Within its sculpted enclosures are planar-magnetic drive units from Ukraine’s RINARO ISODYNAMICS, combined with licensed AMTS (Acoustic Metamaterial Tuning System) technology to finesse their high frequency response and deliver long listening sessions without fatigue. Going hand in hand with the POET’s refined, immersive performance is an all-round design packed with attention to detail, from the magnetically attached earpads and lightweight headband to the robust carry case and braided 6.35mm cable. A marriage of sound quality, style and ergonomics, Meze Audio’s POET will delight headphone enthusiasts.

It isn’t easy to distil sixty years of hi-fi experience into modern-day, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, but Bowers & Wilkins has pulled it off with the Px7 S3. These elegantly styled cans are exceedingly good at immersing you in your music, even when on-the-go in very noisy environments, courtesy of a brilliantly efficient noise cancelling system utilising eight microphones. With aptX Lossless providing CD-quality playback over Bluetooth, and discrete DSP and DAC/amplification circuits optimising performance, the Px7 S3 never sounds anything less than thrilling. Add in the smart design, trio of colour options, USB-C connection option and app-based customisable EQ, and B&W’s headphone becomes the one to beat.

Bringing together Purifi’s engineering know-how, a custom tweeter built in Denmark and the acumen of Peter Lyngdorf’s Nordic HiFi, the petite Clarity 4.2 from Radiant Acoustics is a fine example of technical design meeting astonishing performance. You might be able to hold this speaker in your hand—although the build quality and mass of its cabinets, with aluminium baffles, will surprise—but it sounds like a model twice the size. Utilising three 100mm USHINDI woofers from Purifi, two employed as side-firing passive radiators, and an AMT high-frequency driver mounted in a waveguide, the Clarity 4.2 combines a deep, rich bass performance with excellent imaging and detail. Choose from one of three high-quality finishes and enjoy!

While the classic HD 5xx chassis of the HD 550 will appear familiar to many headphone aficionados, a new 38mm driver custom-built by Sennheiser at its own Irish facility makes all the difference. The open-back HD 550 is tuned to perform with all types of content, from music and live recordings to movie and gaming soundtracks, and its warm, lush sound ensures hours of listening pleasure. Lightweight and comfortable, with impressive build quality and a modular design ensuring durability, the HD 550 is a great choice for die-hard headphone devotees on a budget, and for music lovers taking their first steps on the road to true hi-fi sound.

Nothing says ‘serious’ like a satin-black finished turntable weighing in at 27kg, and in the case of European Audio Team’s F-Dur, this heft is thanks to a substantial platter crafted from solid aluminium and TPE-damped to absorb resonances. Also addressing weak points that can impair vinyl playback are the deck’s dual AC motor design and improved belts to minimise wow and flutter, and massive MDF plinth with adjustable feet. The 12in F-Note aluminium tonearm, in silver or matt black finish, is also easily adjustable, integrating a laser level for setup. Best of all, the F-Dur matches its premium engineering with a heartfelt performance that brings you closer to your favourite tracks on your treasured vinyl.

From a brand known for its portable and desktop devices, the S15 finds FiiO making a stunning entry into the full-sized streamer category. Running powerful Android-based software and featuring AKM’s flagship upsampling/DAC combination, the unit delivers a fluid, detailed musical experience from integrated apps or FiiO’s own Music interface. Control, through the S15’s 7.84in touchscreen or companion app, includes multiple operating modes—Pure Music and USB DAC functions allow users to disable unnecessary features for optimal performance. HDMI eARC, plus an additional HDMI input, handle integration into home theatre systems, while the array of digital and analogue outputs makes it easy to incorporate the S15 into your hi-fi setup. Streamers don’t get more versatile than this!

In revisiting one of the most iconic and revered systems in hi-fi history, Quad has paid homage to Peter Walker’s original designs while engineering a performance to meet the expectations of today’s audiophiles—this is a ‘vintage’ reissue as it should be. The 303 amplifier brings an uptick in Class AB power better suited to contemporary speakers, plus the option of adding a second unit for enhanced control and output. The 33 preamp, meanwhile, features upgrades to connectivity and ease of use. In tandem, Quad’s amps conjure wide, crisply detailed soundstages that captivate the listener. This is a genuine ‘back to the future’ system to delight audiophiles both old and new.

The latest addition to Dynaudio’s flagship Confidence series becomes the brand’s premium active loudspeaker—and makes a stunning impression. Leveraging Class D amplification and DSP technologies from Dynaudio’s Core studio monitors, and featuring the top-of-the-range Esotar 3 tweeter and NeoTec bass/mid driver, the Confidence 20A’s beautifully judged sonics offer controlled bass, crystal-clear detail and thrilling dynamism. The stands are an integral part of the speaker’s design, housing the electronics, balanced analogue and digital connections, and user controls that make setup simple. This is a high-end, gorgeously styled active speaker that delivers the sonic goods, but without the hassle that high-performance audio sometimes entails.

Musical Fidelity’s M8x Vinyl is not your average phono preamplifier. Designed to accommodate virtually any moving-magnet or moving-coil cartridge through its comprehensive loading and gain options, it caters to demanding vinyl enthusiasts—including those with multiple tonearms and turntables, courtesy of its extensive connectivity. In use, the excellent channel separation and rich, detailed sound rises from a beautifully dark background, which points to the M8x Vinyl’s thoughtful interior design and robust construction. A phono stage that ticks all the boxes, this Musical Fidelity unit will help you get the very best from your vinyl collection and stands ready for future deck or cartridge upgrades.

A sealed subwoofer engineered for high-end performance in both home cinema and stereo systems, SVS’s SB17-Ultra R|Evolution showcases a newly developed 17in driver backed by dual 8in voice coils and a 24kg toroidal ferrite motor. Combined with a dual mono amplifier stage claiming peaks up to 6kW, and an Analog Devices DSP for precise signal processing, the result is deep, accurate bass (comfortably ranging below 20Hz) that’s delivered with slam, grip and scale. SVS’s control app enables easy adjustments of volume, preset EQ, and setup tools, plus in-depth parametric EQ to tailor the sub’s output to your room, loudspeakers and listening preference. The SB17-Ultra R|Evolution is an ideal addition to any premium music or home theatre setup.

