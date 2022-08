EISA, or the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, is an organization representing 60 of the most respected special interest publications and websites from 29 countries that cover Hi-Fi, Home Theater Video, Home Theater Audio, Photography, Mobile Devices, and In-Car Electronics. Every year EISA's Expert Group members, including editors from this publication, test a very wide range of new products from their field of expertise before comparing results and voting to decide the cream of every product category.

To win an EISA award all products undergo a comprehensive multi-step judging process. So, while EISA's annual Convention in Antwerp in May and Awards Meeting in June were, once again, both cancelled due to the pandemic and travel chaos, the comprehensiveness of the Association's product testing was not diminished. EISA hosted no fewer than 50 webinars through the Spring months that put new technologies, and brands, in front of its expert editorial audience. This, combined with regular video conferences for the Expert Groups, and the shipment of products between member countries, allowed judging to extend over many months, fueling lengthy and highly informed discussions. EISA's democratic voting process was reinforced, establishing a consensus of excellence that ultimately determined the winning products.

To find out more about EISA, visit www.eisa.eu

EISA HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Ferrum Audio OOR

Following the EISA Award-winning Hypsos programmable power supply unit, Ferrum has focused its expertise on designing a purely analogue headphone amplifier. The OOR (Dutch for 'ear') offers a deep and wide response, and enough power to drive even the most challenging of high-end headphones – whatever model you use, balanced or unbalanced, appears to have been given a shot of extra power. This superior performance is complemented by a compact, desktop-friendly design that emphasises ease of use, and is a cosmetic match for Ferrum's Hypsos PSU, which can of course be employed by way of upgrade. Balanced and single-ended inputs and headphone outs cater to every listening scenario.

Meze's Elite leverages the breathtaking design of its earlier Empyrean headphone and betters it with new low-distortion drivers, once again provided by Ukraine's Rinaro Isodynamics. These lightweight, ultra-thin, dual-coil drivers – an evolution of planar magnetic technology – ensure the open-back Elite captivates with its detailed bass performance and lifelike soundstaging, and unlike many other flagships this headphone is also easy to drive, making your choice of amplifier more straightforward. Completing a remarkable high-end package is the Meze's superb build quality (including rugged aluminium carry case) and focus on listening comfort. Once you put this headphone on, you'll never want to take it off…

Primare's NP5 Prisma MK2 makes it easy to introduce streaming capabilities to any outboard DAC or other component with a digital input/DAC. This well-priced device is based on the multiroom audio platform the Swedish brand utilises in even its most expensive hi-fi components, meaning there's slick control via the dedicated Prisma app, playback from local USB and networked storage, and streaming over Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast and Roon. Also a fine upgrade for legacy Primare gear thanks to its RS232 control port, the NP5 Prisma MK2 supports DoP with Roon and MQA passthrough, various output sample rates, and hi-res files to 192kHz/24-bit and DSD128. This streamer may be compact, but sure is mighty when it comes to possibilities.

A turntable descended from vinyl royalty, Thorens' TD 1500 takes the classic suspended sub-chassis principle – and design style – of its TD 150 forebear and reimagines it for the modern era. Via its factory-fitted tonearm and supplied Ortofon 2M Bronze cartridge, this deck unearths commanding, weighty bass, delicious attack and a lush midband from LP grooves. Setup and operation is a breeze too, the TD 1500 benefiting from full adjustment of suspension level and tonearm height, and slick electronic speed control. However, while build, looks and price are irresistible, it's the TD 1500's sound quality that will turn the most heads. This is a peerless blend of 'old' and 'new'.

Vinyl enthusiasts keen to step up from an entry-level turntable need look no further than Pro-Ject's X2 B. This new balanced upgrade of the company's tried-and-trusted X2, kitted out with the excellent Ortofon Quintet Red MC cartridge on a damped carbon-aluminium tonearm, offers an astute and gorgeous sound. Its 2kg acrylic platter and rigid massive plinth, available in four lavish finishes, deliver consistent and resonance-free playback. Pro-Ject's Phono Box S3 B phono stage is then the ideal partner for the X2 B – this versatile little box retains the advantages of a balanced connection all the way from cartridge to amplifier, and sounds superb.

The largest model in Paradigm's Founder range features the same modern design cues, driver technologies and cabinet construction as its brethren, but while the other Founders are passive loudspeakers, the 120H is a hybrid design. An active bass section, with trio of 8.5in woofers and 1000W of amplification, dovetails with passive mid and tweeter units to form a perfectly integrated whole. Further setting this floorstander apart from the crowd is the inclusion of ARC Genesis, which brings room correction even to very traditional hi-fi setups. The result is a premium loudspeaker that can be optimised to your own room and system, and one with a powerful, controlled and engaging performance.

KEF's slender LS60 Wireless feels revolutionary, and demonstrates to the world what the future of hi-fi could look like. Utilising a range of the brand's in-house innovations, including the space-saving Uni-Core bass driver technology from the KC62 subwoofer, 12th-generation Uni-Q driver, and single-apparent-source design from its mighty Blade, this active floorstander offers incredible bass, tangible power and immaculate imaging. Furthermore, adapting the software platform from KEF's LS50 Wireless II bookshelf model means the LS60 carries the same exhaustive set of streaming options, including AirPlay 2 and Roon, plus user-friendly app-based control. Put simply, there's nothing comparable out there – all buyers need to do is pick a colour…

Marantz's rich history contains many landmark amplifiers, and the Model 40n ties perfectly into that heritage. Yes, it's gorgeous to look at in either black or silver gold finish, but more appealing still is how it fuses the brand's performance-first ethos with a dizzying range of features. Stream digital music via the HEOS platform, connect a turntable to the MM phono input, or lace up a TV through HDMI ARC – the Model 40n is equally at home playing your analogue or digital music collection as taking TV and movie entertainment to new heights. Anyone seeking a modern, do-it-all integrated amplifier with superb sound will find it here.

Denon's PMA-900HNE is a perfect choice for music lovers building an affordable system with wide functionality and powerful sound. The company's proven Advanced High Current technology is on hand to capably drive partnering loudspeakers and – in a first for a Denon integrated amp – HEOS wireless streaming and app control join a connections roster that also includes Bluetooth and a headphone socket. Using the PMA-900HNE with a turntable or television is also possible too, the latter via its ability to learn the commands of a TV remote. Pick it up with Denon's equally affordable DCD-900NE CD player and you have a brilliant two-box system that covers all the bases.

By integrating amplification, DSP and a wireless module based on the hi-res-capable WiSA platform, System Audio's passive legend 7.2 loudspeaker is transformed into something unique in its 'silverback' guise. On-wall installation means this slim cabinet won't clutter up an interior, while also giving an acoustical boost to its pair of 5in bass/mid drivers. Wired playback remains an option, but marry the speaker to System Audio's optional Stereo Hub and it becomes easy to stream music via AirPlay, Bluetooth, Chromecast or Spotify Connect. This compact box also offers built-in room correction to improve sound performance, and a plethora of inputs for external sources – all without a loudspeaker cable in sight!

With a sleek design that's both an homage to classic Roksan hardware and a refreshing take on a 'just-add-speakers' amp, you could be mistaken for thinking the Attessa Streaming Amplifier is all about form, not function. But this powerful Class AB amp is focused on fulfilling your musical needs, both via wired inputs – including an excellent MM phono stage – and the superb BluOS streaming platform. To these multiple digital and analogue inputs is added app-based control and multiroom functionality. Performance, too, is exemplary – the Attessa Streaming Amplifier has a grown-up sound that'll have you listening for hours, driven by a power plant that just keeps on giving.

You might fall for the Omnia's striking looks and its illuminated touch controls, but you'll stay for the signature Sonus faber sound and sweeping feature set. Courtesy of its multi-driver array, robust amplification and advanced signal processing, this all-in-one loudspeaker brings the width and space of a traditional stereo speaker setup to a one-box design, and proves equally talented when it comes to music replay or filling a living room with clear, powerful TV sound. The Omnia is also very well connected – streaming talents include Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Roon, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect while vinyl is more than welcome thanks to a dedicated phono input, and HDMI ARC means hooking up a TV is child's play.

Showcasing Rotel at its best, and launched to celebrate the Japanese brand's sixtieth anniversary, the Diamond Series partners an integrated amplifier with CD player/DAC. The first of those, the RA-6000, incorporates technology from Rotel's high-end Michi models, and offers a thrilling blend of power, authority and clarity. Meanwhile the matching DT-6000 doesn't just bring refined CD playback – it's named a DAC Transport for a reason, and features a superior 384kHz/32-bit conversion stage that can be used with other digital sources to great effect. Put together, Rotel's Diamond Series duo becomes an insightful, dynamic music system that will excite and delight.

Hailing from the DAC pioneer, Musical Fidelity's M6x DAC is a worthy successor to the Digilog model that started it all – in 1988. There's a lot going on behind its unassuming but finely crafted aluminium chassis, including a bespoke clock solution and pair of the latest ESS DAC chips operating as a dual mono design, supporting hi-res material to 768kHz/32-bit and DSD512. Put into action, it delivers amazing insight, imaging and detail, with eight filters available to fine-tune its sound to your taste. Inputs, including USB-B and AES/EBU, will cover just about every digital source. And the M6x DAC isn't just an excellent addition to a speaker-based separates system – there's a fine headphone amplifier built-in too…

Blending the advantages of active loudspeaker design with multiple streaming options at an affordable price point, SVS's Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers are a brilliant addition to the American marque's catalogue – and your listening room. The two-way enclosures, driven by built-in 2x100W amplification, are bookshelf-sized but produce a large, powerful, room-filling sound. A subwoofer output allows for optional upgrading; the EISA Award-winning SVS 3000 Micro being a logical option. Integration with the hi-res-capable DTS Play-Fi platform opens up a world of sources, and SVS hasn't economised on physical inputs either, including digital optical, analogue line-level, and HDMI ARC. This is an all-round package that will delight music lovers.

By offering a 'stack' of four discrete units in finely crafted aluminium housings and each dedicated to their particular role, EarMen has created a brilliant standalone solution for headphone lovers to stream. The Staccato is a slimline streamer controlled by a user-friendly smartphone app, which sends hi-res audio to the fully balanced Tradutto DAC. The CH-Amp preamp/headphone amp continues the fully balanced ethos, and has the capability to power even the most demanding of head gear. Each EarMen component can be used separately, but it's when they're put together and powered by the triple-output power supply unit bundled with the CH-Amp that you get a high-performance system that really shines.

Although a relatively young brand, Argon Audio has become one of the largest turntable manufacturers in Scandinavia, and its flagship but still affordable TT-4 shows why. This deck is all about pitch-perfect, accurate music replay, aided by a 1.5kg platter, heavyweight MDF plinth and vibration-damping feet – even the 8.9in carbon-fibre tonearm features an ATS (Anisotropic Torsion Stabiliser) system to minimise resonances. Ease of use is aided by the TT-4's integrated, high-quality RIAA phono preamp, electronic speed control and prefitted Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. And with its timeless combination of wood veneer, black and white chassis options, this overperforming turntable is a bit of a looker too…

Adding to the Canadian company's successful line of hi-fi components, the Voice 22 is MOON's first foray into loudspeakers – and it's superb. A finely crafted two-way bookshelf/standmount, it benefits from a resonance-controlled bass-reflex cabinet, striking a fine balance between crisp detail and a weighty, room-filling performance that surprises given the compact design. This sonic signature will suit a variety of amplifiers, but the Voice 22 is ideally partnered with the slim but powerful ACE all-in-one. This integrates the company's versatile MiND 2 streaming platform, intuitive app control, and a host of physical inputs with a powerful amplifier, ensuring the MOON Voice 22/ACE system will be loved by every music aficionado in the house.

COMBINED WITH HOME THEATRE AUDIO EXPERT GROUP

EISA POWER AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Primare A35.8

Designed for both the home theatre audio and hi-fi worlds, Primare's multichannel 35 Series amplifier deploys eight bridgeable channels of potent, dynamic Hypex Ncore amplification, and then lets the user decide what to do with them. For a home cinema, the A35.8 can spread its output across a surround array, or be used to bi-amp the front LCR speakers; in a two-channel system, bridged pairs bring phenomenal power and grip, and all eight amps can be put to work on loudspeakers with a split crossover. This is a flexible, innovative and imperious-sounding amplifier, in a stylish, understated chassis typical of the brand.

Perlisten has raced out of the blocks with its S Series debut, a high-end range comprising five models. Key to its impeccable sound quality is the bespoke Directivity Pattern Control (DPC) array, a nest of beryllium tweeter and carbon-ply midrange domes that's precision engineered for controlled dispersion and pin-point imaging. A feature on all the speakers, from the range-topping S7t floorstander through monitor, centre channel, standmount and height/surround options, Perlisten's DPC brings exceptional levels of detail and nuance to movies and music, and is underpinned by rock-solid lows from custom bass drivers. Lush looks and outstanding build quality make this series even more of a winner.

COMBINED WITH MOBILE DEVICES EXPERT GROUP

EISA MOBILE DAC 2022-2023

iFi Audio xDSD Gryphon

The portable DAC market is highly competitive, but the xDSD Gryphon stands out from the crowd thanks to its insightful sound, comprehensive feature set and extensive connectivity. A successor to the EISA Award-winning xDSD DAC, it features iFi Audio's new OLED screen to keep you informed about input choice, bitrates and more, plus revised, user-friendly controls. Inside, the latest Qualcomm QCC5100 Bluetooth chip supports just about every audiophile codec out there, while hi-res enthusiasts can play their collections via USB or S/PDIF connection. Add in impressively long battery life, an attractive well-built housing, and support for single-ended and balanced headphones, and the xDSD Gryphon is a leader in its class.

A headphone you'll always want to take with you, the WH-1000XM5 finds Sony fine-tuning its flagship wireless active noise cancelling design to great effect. A new-look, lightweight chassis features comfortable, cushioned earcups that keep unwanted sounds out without applying too much pressure. Inside, 30mm drivers have been designed with noise-cancelling in mind and deliver a refined sound with remarkable detail in the mid and higher ranges – codec-wise you can choose from LDAC, AAC and SBC. Four microphones ensure crisp voice calls, with another quartet deployed for recognition and reduction of external noise, so this headphone triumphs in the busiest of environments. Sony's smartphone app leverages a wide range of functions, turning the WH-1000XM5 into the ultimate daily workhorse.

The sixth generation of JBL's Flip offers numerous refinements under the hood, making it a brilliant upgrade of one of the most popular Bluetooth loudspeakers ever. Similarly styled to the Flip 5, but with improved build quality including silicone rubber supports, it features two drive units – a racetrack bass/mid and new tweeter – plus dual passive radiators for deep bass. Claimed onboard power is a healthy 30W, its rechargeable 4800mAh battery providing up to 12 hours of music replay. The Bluetooth specification has been uprated to v5.1, and water/dust protection meets the IP67 standard. Add full control of the Flip 6's sound parameters via JBL's dedicated app, and what more could you ask for from an affordable, portable Bluetooth speaker?

More EISA Awards 2022-2023:

PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERT GROUP

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2022-2023

Nikon Z 9

EISA MICRO FOUR THIRDS CAMERA 2022-2023

OM System OM-1

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2022-2023

Canon EOS R7

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2022-2023

Sony Alpha 7 IV

EISA BEST BUY CAMERA 2022-2023

Fujifilm X-T30 II

EISA PROFESSIONAL CAMERA 2022-2023

Canon EOS R3

EISA VLOGGING CAMERA 2022-2023

Sony ZV-E10

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA 2022-2023

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH6

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2022-2023

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

EISA MACRO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S

EISA MANUAL LENS 2022-2023

Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm F1.7 ASPH

EISA PROFESSIONAL TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S

EISA STANDARD LENS 2022-2023

Fujifilm FUJINON XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR

EISA STANDARD ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

EISA SUPERZOOM LENS 2022-2023

SIGMA 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports

EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm F6.3 VR S

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

EISA TRAVEL ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

EISA WIDE ANGLE LENS 2022-2023

SIGMA 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

EISA ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD

HOME THEATRE AUDIO EXPERT GROUP

EISA COMPACT SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX

EISA HIGH-END SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Devialet Dione

EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

TCL C935U

EISA HOME THEATRE SOLUTION 2022-2023

Loewe klang system

EISA INTEGRATED SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Philips Fidelio FB1

EISA HOME THEATRE SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Hisense U5120GW

EISA HOME THEATRE PROCESSOR 2022-2023

Anthem AVM 90

EISA HOME THEATRE AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Trinnov Amplitude16

EISA HOME THEATRE AV RECEIVER 2022-2023

Denon AVR-X1700H

EISA HOME THEATRE SUBWOOFER 2022-2023

Perlisten D215s

HOME THEATRE VIDEO & DISPLAY EXPERT GROUP

EISA PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023

TCL 65C835

EISA HOME THEATRE TV 2022-2023

Philips 65OLED+937

EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2022-2023

Philips 55OLED807

EISA BEST BUY LCD TV 2022-2023

TCL 55C735

EISA FAMILY TV 2022-2023

Philips 55PUS8807

EISA PREMIUM LCD TV 2022-2023

Hisense 65U8HQ

EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2022-2023

Sony XR-65A95K

EISA GAMING TV 2022-2023

LG OLED42C2

EISA GAMING PROJECTOR 2022-2023

BenQ X3000i

EISA UST PROJECTOR 2022-2023

XGIMI AURA

EISA HOME THEATRE PROJECTOR 2022-2023

Epson EH-LS12000B

MOBILE DEVICES EXPERT GROUP

EISA ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

OPPO Find X5 Pro

EISA BEST BUY SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Honor 70

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Sony Xperia 1 IV

EISA SMARTWATCH 2022-2023

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

EISA WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2022-2023

Sony WH-1000XM5

EISA MOBILE SPEAKER 2022-2023

JBL Flip 6

EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2022-2023

OPPO Enco X2

EISA TABLET INNOVATION 2022-2023

TCL NXTPAPER 10s

EISA MOBILE PROJECTOR 2022-2023

Philips GoPix 1

IN-CAR ELECTRONICS EXPERT GROUP

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

HELIX P SIX DSP ULTIMATE

EISA IN-CAR SOUND PROCESSOR 2022-2023

ESX QL812SP

EISA IN-CAR PREMIUM UPGRADE 2022-2023

Audison AF M12.14 bit

EISA IN-CAR DSP SOFTWARE 2022-2023

DSP PC-Tool 5 by Audiotec Fischer

EISA IN-CAR SPEAKER SYSTEM 2022-2023

Ground Zero GZ ULTRA T-30 + GZ ULTRA K-165

EISA IN-CAR SUBWOOFER 2022-2023

Hertz MPS 250 S2/S4

EISA IN-CAR HIGH-END COMPONENT 2022-2023

Ground Zero GZ ULTRA A-2

EISA IN-CAR DASHCAM 2022-2023

Nextbase 622GW

EISA IN-CAR OEM PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 2022-2023

Maserati Grecale with Sonus faber High Premium Audio System

EISA IN-CAR CAMPER VAN COMPONENT 2022-2023

Eton UG FIAT SUB 6A

COMBINED WITH HOME THEATRE VIDEO EXPERT GROUP

EISA MEDIA PLAYER 2022-2023

Zidoo NEO S

COMBINED WITH MOBILE DEVICES EXPERT GROUP

EISA MOBILE DAC 2022-2023

iFi Audio xDSD Gryphon

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Sony Xperia 1 IV