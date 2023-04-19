Audio-Ultra showcases CH Precision and Magico

If you wanted to hear an admirably smooth, solid, all-of-one-piece system with a huge soundstage and extremely fast and firm bass, Ed DeVito's Audio-Ultra exhibit was one of the best to visit. It was also the only room where you could hear CH Precision gear with the latest upgrades and the diminutive Magico A1 standmount loudspeakers ($9400/pair in silver finish).

The A1 includes a full braced 6061 T6 grade aluminum enclosure, a 1.1" beryllium-dome tweeter and a 6.5" mid-bass driver with a nanographene cone. Frequency range is specified as 35Hz–50kHz, sensitivity 84dB, and impedance 4 ohms.

Ed DeVito, the diminutive Magico, and an Aurender N20 server ($12,500) did full justice to CH Precision's D1.5 HD ($43,000) with optional CH Link ($2000), C1.2 DAC ($36,000), L1 line stage ($34,500), A1.5 450Wpc amplifier in stereo mode ($39,500), and X1 dual power supply ($20,500). Major credit is also due AudioQuest Dragon, Thunderbird, Hurricane, and WEL signature cabling, a StromTank Quantum MKII battery power regenerator ($27,500), which powered fthe ront-end components, Critical Mass Ultra Q racks, Sound Anchor A1 speaker stands, Stillpoints Aperture panels, and three small SOtM components: the sNH-10G with CLK-EX switch ($1910), sPS-500 power supply ($920), and sCLK-OCX10 master clock ($3620). (More on SOtM in a blog to follow.)

As for the music, we focused on a 16/44.1 file of Barb Jungr's "Trouble in Mind."