Analog Corner #302: 25 Years and Counting

You were a voice in the wilderness! Back in the early 90s when self-doubts started to creep in as to whether or not I should submit and give up on the ol' LP12, I picked up my Stereophile issue and read your defense of the vinyl record. I seem to recall you called the doubters "shills". That bit of confidence reinvigorated me that "yes" I was on the right path choosing the LP12 when I heard the Beethoven violin concerto compared against a Denon CD player in 1984. Fast forward to the present; five turntables in my apartment and a sixth about to be rebuilt as I stash away the new SME tonearm that just arrived from my wife's unapproving gaze!
CDs???? Never heard of them!!!