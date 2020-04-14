Art Dudley, Rest in Peace

|Columns
We miss you Art ...... It was always informative and entertaining to read your reviews and your Listening column in Stereophile ....... R.I.P. ..........
Art Dudley passed peacefully this morning around 4am after a short illness. The cause was metastatic cancer.
Art bought his first record—Roger Miller's "King of the Road," the single—at age 8 or 9. He picked up the guitar at 16 and played throughout his life. When he was young, he had a band, The Norm.
Starting in the late '70s, Art worked at Backpacker magazine. In 1985, he joined The Absolute Sound as its managing editor, quitting that gig after precisely a year. After that, he earned his living in other ways while dabbling in hi-fi writing. Then, in 1994, after learning he'd been laid off from his job teaching sixth-graders—not enough fifth-graders, apparently—he decided to start Listener, a highly opinionated journal of music and audio. (It's safe to say that everything Art ever did was highly opinionated.)
Listener covered single-ended triodes, integrated amplifiers, turntables, tweaks, and music. It was known for its distinctive covers. Listener was an important magazine, profitable and with an enthusiastic following. In 1999, shortly after the birth of his daughter, Art sold Listener to Belvoir Publications, staying on as editor. Despite the magazine's continuing success, the company shut it down in late 2002. (See John Atkinson's comments for more details.)
Art's first column—Listening #1—appeared in Stereophile in the January 2003 issue. His first words: "Even poor people fly." That column also included this sentence, which would inform everything he wrote for this magazine: "Music is easy to miss for the listener who thinks his job is to concentrate on the sound." His final column—#210—appears in Stereophile's June issue.
I got to know Art well only after I became Stereophile's editor, in early 2019. Over the year we worked closely together, I came to admire him as much as anyone I've known. Art was a superb writer, witty, opinionated, and disciplined, and a fierce editor of other people's words—fierce, but kind. He was accomplished, and he knew it, but it never went to his head: He remained dogged and meticulous until that became impossible, after he got sick mere weeks ago.
Art was quiet, funny, and self-effacing, but in his own way he was—that word again—fierce in everything he did. He was my partner and my friend.
Three days ago, Janet, Art's wife, sent a text message to John Atkinson and me, sharing a story. Art was in pain but still lucid.
"I need to tell you both what just happened as it is SO Art Dudley," Janet wrote. Art had told her, "I just cannot get away from my thoughts," and then, "I need to tell you something: There's not going to be a last piece." Janet wrote: "Of course, I heard that as PEACE, and my heart was breaking, and then I realized he meant PIECE of his writing. And I told him, 'It's ok, you can put down the pen now, you've written all you need to write. You can hit send and be done.' And he said, 'Good, I kept thinking I would be expected to write a last piece, and there's not going to be one.' And I told him you all were going to ensure his writing legacy lives on. And he smiled and nodded and said, 'Good.' Now he's sleeping quietly."—Jim Austin
John Atkinson adds some thoughts
I had been familiar with the name "Art Dudley" from seeing it listed as managing editor on the staff page of mid-1980s issues of The Absolute Sound. So when Art's byline started appearing at the end of the '80s, first in Hi-Fi Heretic magazine, then in Sounds Like . . ., I paid attention. Here was an insightful writer who combined convincing observations with considered points of view, humor with a steel core beneath.
Both magazines that featured Art's reviews were short-lived, and I approached Art at a hi-fi show in 1994 about his joining Stereophile's team. He politely but firmly turned me down, explaining that as he had been laid off from his job as a sixth-grade teacher, he and his wife Janet were going to start their own magazine, Listener. I promised that if ever Listener ceased publication, a spot on Stereophile's masthead would be waiting for him.
An editor judges competing magazines by how many articles they publish that he wishes he had published. And on that score, Listener was a superb magazine. Reviews of often obscure but deserving brands were combined with in-depth articles on music, refreshing show reports (sometimes penned by Janet), and editorials and essays, mostly by Art, that adhered to my own philosophy: express an original thought; support it; and convincingly sum it up. And throughout it all shone Art's sense of humor: whether it was offering a photo of a bunny to offended readers; or printing a single letter on the each issue's spine so that when you placed Listeners in chronological order on your bookshelf, the message WILMER SAYS "NO" TO POT SMOKING appeared. Wilmer was Art and Janet's pet cat.
Other publishing companies also saw what Art was achieving, and in December 1999, Belvoir Publications bought Listener from Art and Janet. Art continued as editor, but as often happens, the new owners didn't realize that what they had purchased was not a physical magazine but Art and Art's points of view. Friction between editor and publisher was inevitable, and in July 2002, Art emailed me to let me know that Belvoir was going to knock Listener on the head and asked if my 8-year-old offer still stood.
"Of course!" I replied, adding that "the idea of you contributing to Stereophile has me jazzed." We agreed that as a freelance writer Art would start a monthly column, to be called "Listening," and contribute equipment reports. The first column appeared in the January 2003 Stereophile, as did Art's first review, of the Final Laboratory Music-4 phono preamplifier, Music-5 line preamplifier, and Music-6 power amplifier.
Being able to publish Art Dudley was a highlight of my tenure as Stereophile's editor, and in June 2015 I was able to offer him a full-time job as the magazine's deputy editor. As Jim Austin writes above, he fulfilled that role superbly.
Art's passing is a loss not just to Stereophile but to the worlds of audio and music. (Art was a gifted bluegrass guitarist and contributed for some years to Fretboard Journal magazine.) He will be missed, but his writings live on: You can find everything he wrote for Stereophile here, a video profile here and a video conversation about Listener magazine with Herb Reichert here.
Art, thank you for all you did for Stereophile.—John Atkinson
Michael Fremer writes
I first met Art back in 1986, when Harry Pearson hired me to write for The Absolute Sound. Art's level-headed demeanor and buttoned-down sense of humor were the opposite of me, which is probably why we instantly clicked. It wasn't Stan and Ollie, but after both of our magazines folded (which, believe me, was hardly funny for either of us), if we had decided on a comedy career, it would have been like that. I was honored to be Listener's popular music editor for a while, and Art's joining Stereophile was the best news. Though our musical and sonic tastes often differed, when my prose goes south and I am having difficulty framing my ideas, the cure has always been (and will continue to be) opening any copy of Stereophile and reading Art's column. To say that Art will be missed is a cliché, but it's all I've got right now.—Michael Fremer
Herb Reichert:
Whenever Art Dudley called me, he would say, "Hello Herb, it’s Old Art." I would remind him that he was still young and that I was genuine old, not him.
Only weeks ago, on an unseasonably warm day, I was walking down the street and my phone rang. It was "Old Art." He was editing my latest work, and he called to ask, "Herb, would you give me permission to capitalize the word 'God' in this sentence?" I believe that humble question tells you, his readers, more about Art than I ever could.
Completely casually, in a sunny afternoon way, that conversation segued into a discussion about the nature of God and what might happen when we pass over to the other side. Art told me his views on death and heaven (and that other place) then asked me what I imagined it would be like. Quoting somebody, I said, "We don’t remember being born and we won’t remember dying, but I feel certain it is nice on the other side." Art said he thought so, too. But I did warn him: "It might be scary the same way flying is scary." (Art did not like flying.) And I cautioned him: "It’s best not to be grumpy when you get to heaven. Do not make a bad first impression on God!" I thought of that yesterday as I told him I loved him on the phone.
Art was my writing and music mentor and unquestionably one of the biggest influences on the person I have turned out to be. I remember Art and I having another editorial discussion, about an article I had written for his audio magazine, Listener (which specialized in great writing and photos of bunny-behinds). Art was upset with something I wrote, and he scolded me like a bad dog. I told him, "No one ever scolded me like that—not even my ex-wife." I heard him laugh as he said, "But she didn’t give you complete permission to scold back. I do."
Every time I spoke to Art on the phone, I would close by begging for "just one more" pinup photo of his naughty dog, Chatter.
As Art lay dying these last days, I kept reading and rereading the latest installment of his new column, "Revinylization #4"—especially the first part about Nancy Priddy—and thinking how true this is: Art could write about anything, no matter how silly or mundane, and it would feel smart, witty, and snarky, and maybe even a little sarcastic underneath, but it would be intimate, and sincere, and real. Art’s writing always grabbed me by the shirt and pushed my face into the page and made me see what was hidden between the lines. More than any other audio writer, Art Dudley’s voice-driven prose made being an audiophile human and close-up.
I will now begin to honor Art by slowly re-reading everything he wrote. I never want to forget the sound of his voice. I invite you to join me.—Herb Reichert
My Condolences to Mrs Dudley and Julia. Mr Dudley's column was the first I read when Stereophile arrived. He had wit, class,charm and it was a pleasure to know him through his words. May God's countenance shine upon you.
Art was my favorite writer at Stereophile and maybe my favorite magazine writer overall, a sentiment I often thought to post but never did. The opening to his review on the Jadis Orchestra Black integrated amplifier was brilliant.
Please, Stereophile, if you do have an archive of unpublished AD reviews, I'm happy to help in any way to get them up on the site.
Art was one of the true shining lights of my audio world.
I honestly can't imagine the hobby without him.
His humanity illuminated every corner of his explorations in Hi Fi and even though I never met him, I KNOW he was one of those rare wonderful people who left things better than he found them.
This is truly a quantum shift in the universe.
If there is a way, please let his family know that we considered him family in our house, as well.
As a subscriber to Listener magazine, I canceled my subscription after seeing the issue with the naked woman in the bubble bath, with her breasts covered by LPs. I wasn't convinced that I ever wanted to meet this man, Art Dudley. Then, when Art joined Stereophile, I was floored by the uninterrupted brilliance of his writing. Art's ability to say so many things in so few words - to pull multiple worlds together in a single sentence - left me breathless.
Then we met at an audio show, and my heart opened to Art immediately. Art did not like to fly, and suffered from terrible jet lag at the one RMAF we covered together. Because I had a suite in the hotel, while Art's was down the road, I immediately gave him the key to my room and invited him to use it to take a nap while I was going room-to-room. That was the year that Art got so jumbled from lack of sleep that both he and Stephen Mejias covered the same floor, and John Atkinson had to dash around like a madman trying to cover all the rooms that had been missed. (I'm so glad we don't try to cover every room anymore.)
But beyond all that, Art was a friend. When I first began reviewing for the magazine and, at one point, didn't know what to do, I'd give him a call. He was so helpful. I trusted Art, as did John and Jim and so many others. I trusted more than his knowledge; I trusted his wisdom and his willingness to be there for me 100%. What that meant for me, ultimately, is beyond words.
You were more than the best of men, Art Dudley; you exemplified the best that humanity has to offer. May you soar free. When the Angels ask if you could please help them repair their turntables' aging plinths, tell them you're taking a break, and enjoy the celestial music instead. In our heads and hearts, we will always see and hear you enjoying it. Much love to you, dear man, and much love to Janet, your daughter, and all who are mourning your passing.
Naked woman covered with ....... Who else could have such a wild imagination, other than Art Dudley? ...... He sure will be missed :-) ........
Wonderful tribute to Art, Jason. Thank you so much.
Very said to hear this. I only spoke to Art a few times at RMAF, but he was a wonderful guy and a briliant writer.
Best, Stephen
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Arthur Thomas Dudley.
I remember calling Art during the Listener days, probably to renew my subscription, and finding him to be such a nice man. I also spoke with him a couple of years ago at the DC show, where he was on a panel about vintage audio. There was a persistent questioner mucking up things, and I recall being surprised by Art's gentle reaction when I spoke with him afterwards. Between these interactions and the videos published in the past few years, I have a bit of the feeling of knowing him distantly, like a friend from long ago. And I have that related feeling of missed/wasted opportunity to know a worthwhile person better.
Jim, Art recently made mention of some unpublished writings - while old reviews of discontinued products may seem pointless to some, it would be a pleasure to be able to read more of Art's writing. Perhaps at some appropriate time Janet might be able to track down some of these for publication by Stereophile. I know I'll be spending time reading his pieces on the Stereophile site, watching the videos, and I'll dig out my Listener collection and think of Art. Ave atque vale, Art, and rest in peace.
WoW. What a loss for all of us. He was funny, cantankerous, opinionated, subversive....you can pile on adjectives to describe. The best would probably be unique. His family lost a husband and father, we lost a friend and mentor. He intuitively understood that just because it was "new" did not mean it was "better" and that sometimes the past can teach us about the present and future. I will go back and read from my collection of Listener magazines, and then relish the last few articles that will appear in SP. He will not be easy to replace, and he will not be forgotten.
The news of Art's passing is so hard to take. Perhaps it is the days we are currently enduring; to receive this news is devastating. Rest in peace my friend, you will not be forgotten.
This is very sad news. I remember how much "Listener" would brighten my day whenever I'd run across the latest copy at the newsstand. His writing was humane and funny, helping to sharpen whatever sensibilities I hold about hifi to this day. He had, for a little while there, the best little magazine going. I'm gonna need a bunny rabbit to help with this loss- R.I.P., A.D., and thanks for making the hifi world a little better.
..but right now I feel definitely worse.
For 20 years Art's writing made my world a brighter place. I will miss terribly his humanity, warmth, knowledge and insight. Much love to Art's family
I never knew Art personally, only professionally. Since his days at Listener when we built our Audio Note Kit 1's concurrently, to our purchases of Sony SACD players, his a 777ES, mine a SCD-1, to introducing him to Bob's Devices step-ups. We were on the same wavelength. When our SACD players started to have mechanical issues and my complaining about Sony not having parts, I praise Art for having the courage to ask manufacturers in his reviews of CD players if they had spare parts for legacy products.
I will miss his wit, humor, sarcasm, and honesty. Art was one of the great audio writers that I could count on one hand (JGH, HP, Art, JA, HR; after JGH and HP passed I added Roy Gregory and MF).
We will talk about your "last piece" when I see you again.
And thank you kind sir.
I’ve dabbled on and off with Stereophile since 1989 (mostly on), and Art was my favorite writer of all time. I respected and appreciated his love of analog, old gear, and picking.
His article in 2006 was my inspiration for buying and rebuilding my Quad ESL’s.
I always hoped I could meet him at a Audio Show and personally show my appreciation. Alas, this won’t happen. For someone I never met in person, the loss is unusually personal.
RIP Art, and my condolences to your family and close circle of friends.
Yes, we in the audio world mourn the loss of a quirky writer, who I believe, had great taste in music. But right now I am not that upset that I will no longer read another Listening article by Art, but I do feel particularly upset knowing that his loving wife and daughter will no longer have him around. He sounded like a great father, husband and friend to his immediate family. I share in their grief and I am truly sorry for their loss.
You were a breath of fresh air and it was truly a pleasure to follow your musings that no matter which tangent they took off on always found their way back to the wonderful world of audio & music.
My deepest condolences to Art's family, friends, and colleagues. I didn't always agree with Art, but try as I might, I could not stay away from his articles. His writing invited us into his life, and his passion. I will miss this...
I will miss Art greatly. He was such a good writer and audio journalist. My heart goes out to his family. Does anyone know if there is a charity that Art supported?
Art confided in me during one of the Montreal shows that he'd had a run-in with cancer, but I thought he'd beaten it. I did not see this coming. It happened so fast. I'm shocked and sad. What a huge loss.
I consider him a legend in the audio biz, and though I may sound selfish saying so, I wish he'd been able to write one last article, to say goodbye.
His columns always felt like conversations, to me, so I agree with your sentiment.
I like to think he would have offered up the audiophile version of Warren Zevon's last interview...Enjoy every record.
Really really sad right now.
Everything one can think of feels cliche' but, respect to a man who followed his passions.
Most of my contact with Art was at the Montreal audio show, where we often shared the task of reporting on the show. Art was not fond of flying, and usually passed on the Las Vegas CES. But he loved the Montreal show, which he was able to get to by train, Sharing the show report coverage meant that we were each supposed to visit a different set of rooms, a practice that Art did not always adhere to, because he could not refuse the pleas of some exhibitors to visit rooms that were not part of his coverage. Watching Art's interactions with exhibitors and attendees, I was always impressed by the kindness and patience he showed, even when dealing with individuals who were making excessive demands on his time. I used him as a model, and tried to be understanding when an exhibitor showed disappointment when they found out that they were part of my beat rather than Art's.
A particularly fond memory that I have of Art is the dinner that my wife, Beverley, and I had with Art, his wife, Janet, and daughter, Julia, at a restaurant in Cherry Hill, NJ, near what was then their home. The conversation was wide-ranging, almost none of it dealing with audio. I subsequently tried to persuade Art to attend the Toronto audio show, and he showed interest, but the timing was not right. Now, sadly, it is not to be.
I shall miss him greatly.
Here is one of your favorite songs, Art .......
'What if all these fantasies come flailing around?' ......... 'Losing My Religion' :-) .......
and a person with a good heart. You'll be missed.
Greg
My sincerest Condolences to Art’s family. Art’s writing and his profoundness in those symbols he put down on “paper” that make up ideas amd convey notions were second to none in the audiofools world. May you rest in peace.
He was not only an excellent audio writer. For me he was also a teacher and a preacher of listening culture. With a very down to earth perspective. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to the family.
I’m saddened, Art Dudley has a very kind person with an exemplary education and culture, friendly and always ready to listen to you, a real gentleman. I will miss him with his smile and this humanist way without ever making you feel uneasy.
He left too young R. I. P Art Dudley may your rest be serene and filled with music.
I always went to Art first,his perspective nailed it for me.GOD BLESS
The angels in heaven are playing bluegrass today.
Thanks for that.
I'm feeling sad & guilty for this loss and I didn't even know this person. I realized Mr.Art had something to say and the abilities to say it.
I'll visit all his writings in a binge reading frenzy. ( I've been waiting for a rainy day, like this virus )
For me, a distant reader, Mr.Dudley has/had a mysterious greatness that enticed my curious eye to discover. I miss him now and will continue to miss him.
Tony in Venice
ps. from now on, we will continue to lose everyone
It's funny...
Art's taste in music and gear is almost completely opposite mine. But, his was the first column I read every month. Each and every month. (No offense to the rest of you guys...) Such was the grace of his thought and writing.
I am already missing that.
Art was my favorite audio writer of all time, and the reason I began subscribing again after many years. The magazine Listener was great and his column Listening was great as well.
Reading Art's storytelling in Listener rekindled my love of hifi, and reading Listening reminded me what's really important in this hobby. For Art, the stuff never outshone the experience, and the experience was grounded in the music.
When they break in new writers at Stereophile, Absolute Sound, or any other audio magazine, just hand them a few copies of Art's work, and simply say, "This is how it should be done."
To Art's family, we are all so sorry for your enormous loss.
This was a very saddening shock to read!
Just yesterday I was discussing my admiration for Art's writing with an audio reviewer friend, and my friend agreed "He's the writer I want to grow up to be."
I was a fan of Listener magazine and given that was my introduction to Art Dudley, I always had the feeling he was a bit of an odd fit for Stereophile. But any way to read more of his writing was good by me.
The way he would pull together different subjects in to an article, always with a wit that reflected back through each subject, blew me away. My go-to example was picking up a Stereophile and seeing Art start a column on horn-designs with "Consider the Coelacanth..."
As usual he had me hooked with his first sentence, wondering where it would go, and he was always a trustworthy and entertaining guide.
My condolences to Art's family...and to the rest of us whose audio lives he has been a part of for decades and who will miss his writing so much!
Condolences to Janet & daughter, his family and extended audio family. For me, this quote says it all about the man - "Music is easy to miss for the listener who thinks his job is to concentrate on the sound." RIP, Art.
I am shocked and saddened to learn of Art Dudley's passing. It could be argued that writing about audio is akin to dancing about architecture (to paraphrase Frank Zappa or whomever said something along those lines about music criticism), but Art was one of my very favorite hifi writers. He will be sorely missed.
My condolences to his family.
RIP Art. Your Listening column was always the first thing I read in every Stereophile that hit my mailbox. I loved your writing. You were cheated out of the chance to write a "last piece" but I think that a paraphrase of the last words of your final column will suffice as an epitaph: He was a hell of a guy, and I loved every minute with him.
I am so very sorry to hear of Art's passing. I have known Art for so many years, I can't even remember what the audio world was before Art came along. We also had a special connection as musicians, Art was a fabulous bluegrass guitar picker.
I am shocked and saddened. During Art's years at Stereophile, I came to respect and enjoy his work as a writer and as an editor. More than that, he was a fascinating human being. I now savor memories of spending time with him over a drink or a meal and sharing our life events on a deeply personal level. He will be missed in many ways.
His writings will be desperately missed. I was a Listener subscriber and very much enjoyed that magazine and discovered at least one great turntable (which I still own) from writings in Listener. Condolences to his family; RIP Art.
Oh no. A great loss.
Art was the most musical of audio reviewers, of high integrity and generous, and his writing was unique; artfully clear and simple yet very thoughtful and complex. I never met him, but somehow feel like I surely have. I will miss Art Dudley.
Condolences to Art's family and friends.
Shocking, yes. Numbing too.
The thing Art's writing did was what music--but only great music--does.
It makes you feel and think and thus understand the writer's informed opinions, not just his perspective. Art did not write like a lawyer. HE did not write to convince or persuade anyone, he wrote to tell you what he felt and thought and the reasons and his experiences that led him to those ideas, values and judgments. There was his viewpoint and his experience informing why he believed what he believed, without proselytizing, offered in clear yet pregnant prose (the greatest feat in writing) (unlike this comment).
You could adopt or be repelled by Art's loving views about idler wheels, efficient ancient speakers, mono carts, or low powered tube amps, but they were his and he told you why they worked for him. Its that clarity of self understanding (yet continuing evolution and self reflection) that we saw on the page. He was truly human and I surmise humane. I really regret never meeting him and hope his stowed material is published and his family finds comfort in how many other people to whom Art Dudley really mattered.
borne ceaselessly into the past.
That quotation from "This Side of Paradise" comes to mind when I think of Mr. Dudley, whose work I enjoyed and never failed to read over many years. Mr. Dudley seemed always to be about the recapture of lost time . . . going back to older audio technologies and saying to the rest of us, who thought we had moved on, "see, you missed something."
In a world where The Next Big Thing is constantly hyped and praised, Mr. Dudley offered a unique and valuable perspective. What's more, he did so elegantly and with an ever-present sense of humanity.
Well done, sir!
And thank you.
'Highly opinionated' to quote Jim Austin, but even if you didn't agree you had to read him because his columns were so well written. The video interviews in more recent years show a nice, fun, humble guy behind that sharp wit. This is very sad.
Listener magazine was my all time favorite audio magazine and Art my absolute favorite audio writer. I was heartbroken when Listener ceased publication. From the great group of writers he put together, the bunnies, to his great sense of humor and, his humanity, I cherished the arrival of every issue. I was delighted when he joined Stereophile as I would once again be able to read his thoughtful, fun and informative writings, interspersed with humor and, perhaps a soft lecture on life. I met him at the New York Audio Show a few years ago and was delighted to discover what a personable, genuine and gracious human being he was. My heart is broken this afternoon with this unexpected news. I received my May issue of Stereophile in the mail around 1PM today and immediately went to Art's Listening column to see what I'd be reading this evening. I set it aside for reading later tonight. I had no idea. Then late this afternoon, a friend and colleague copied me with his Facebook post, paying tribute to Art. I'm pretty numbed. I will greatly miss Art. I hope Janet, Julia and all his friends realize how much he was loved by those in our little hobby. Peace, I hope I get to see you again some day.
It was reading Art's pieces on this website that got me into the whole audiophile world a few short years ago. I didn't realise then that his writing would teach me about a whole lot more than just music playback equipment, but about how to be thoughtful, how to be truthful, how to be kind, and just plain how to be a human being.
The writer Calvin Trillin used to recall a simple piece of advice his father gave him: "You might as well be a mensch." To me that was the attitude that came through in Art's words: we only go around once, so for goodness' sakes get it right. He always seemed to just get it right. Rest in peace.
This is very sad news indeed. Art was a gifted writer, a master of clarity. Reading his contributions was always a joy and something to look forward to. I will miss him. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at Stereophile.
Art was the gentlest of Gentlemen. I admired his writing, of course, but also (most critically) his emphasis on music as primary. The gear is a fun distraction, but those who worship at the altar of music had, in Art Dudley, a righteous pastor. May God welcome you home gladly, amigo.
I'm saddened to learn of Mr. Dudley's passing. He once fried me in his Volti Audio Vittora review (under my previous "Tesla one" name), and I had to give it to him for waiting for the official review to get the last word. May he rest in peace.
Though I know Art only by reading his reviews starting last year & never knew this was his last contribution only 2 weeks back on the Rogers.
RIP, Art. God be with you in heaven.
Everybody must go one day, sooner or later. It is God's blessing that you did not suffer. Like my old Dad who was 102 & was in good health until he passed away peacefully while staying in hospital for only a week last November. NO suffering, thanks God.
Jack L
Canada
My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Dudley family. May Art forever rest in peace.
I have enjoyed reading Art's articles for many years, and I always looked forward to his latest reflections. Seeing him on YouTube confirmed my suspicions that he was a really cool guy. A really cool guy indeed, who will be missed by all who he touched through his very genuine, always unassuming writings. RIP Art Dudley . . . . Thank you.
My deepest condolences to Art's family and friends.
... your time might be up.
While our proverbial clocks are still ticking, here are some words to live by taken from one of AD's early Listening columns:
"Get out. Go for a walk. Hug your children. Call your mom. Go bird-watching. Give a lot of money to someone you think really needs it (use your imagination). Buy a Zane Grey novel, take it to a nursing home, and read from it to the first patient you find there. (Old people love Zane Grey.) Go to a pet store and look at the bunnies. Smile more. Lose a little weight. Go to the library and read a biography of your favorite composer. Shovel someone's sidewalk. Hug your children again."
RIP, AD.
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
My wife and I were loyal readers of Listener, which was brilliant, and Art was the center of that brilliance. We met him once at the Capital Audio Fest, and our brief hallway discussion is a fond memory. Somehow he was the writer we most related to as a person -- and it wasn't just the bunnies(!) (although they helped).This news has knocked us back. Our sympathy goes out to his family. Life isn't fair.
When I came back to the hobby six or seven years ago after a 20-year hiatus, one of Art's articles in Stereophile was among the first things I read. I knew I'd come to the right place. I look forward every month to his wit, knowledge, modesty, and remarkable ability to explain complex technical issues in an approachable way. I'm so sorry he's gone, and send condolences to his family, whose loss much be very great.
I was honored to have been a contributing editor, writing reviews of classical music CDs, for Listener for a number of years. Art Dudley was the coolest person I never met---we spoke on the phone, exchanged email, but I never saw him face to face. My loss. OUR loss. RIP
I don't think any reviewer enjoyed listening to music more than Art.
Condolences from New Zealand. One of the nice things about Stereophile was always that the writers had strong personalities. Even then it was only Art's columns that I reread - not just for content but pure wit.
I didn't know he was sick. I will miss reading his articles. My best to his family. RIP Art. You will be missed.
To borrow from another post elsewhere, I didn't know Art, and he didn't know me, but I feel like I've lost a friend.
Have every copy of Listener. Art seemed to be talking to me when he wrote, with wit, humour, insight and knowledge. His writing was lucid, precise and entertaining and, frankly, he kept my interest in audio going when I was ready to abandon it all. Followed his columns at Stereophile too. His loss leaves a great hole in my reading on this hobby but I'm glad to have had the chance to read his writing contemporaneously.
Farewell Art, from Auckland, NZ and Yorkshire, UK. RIP.
My Condolences to Mrs Dudley and daughter ,Julia. Mr Dudley,in his writing,exhibited,wit,charm,passion,empathy and sarcasm.his column was my first read when a new issue arrived. RIP Sir and my God's countenance shine upon you
Although I rarely agreed with Art's choice of gear, I always read everything he wrote. I read it because Art was a superb writer and a joy to read. He wrote with intelligence, humility and humor. I would go so far as to read articles he wrote on matters far from anything I would ever need to know--like his series of articles about his reconstruction of a vintage turntable.
If Art wrote an article about how ice melts , I would read it because I could count on learning something about the process while smiling at some ironic observation in his prose. If E.B. White had been an audio scribe, he would have had nothing on Art. I will miss him very much.
I knew Art professionally. I always felt he was a kindred spirit and wished I had the chance to know him better. My colleagues and friends Peter McGrath and Dave Wilson became good friends with Art. I felt I came to know Art through them.
The history of Dave and Art's relationship is fascinating and speaks to each of their personalities. Early on, Dave saw Art as an iconoclast, a writer who was determined to be different for different's sake. Art's predilection for esoterica—triodes and horns and generally tweaky, anachronistic audio components that Art euphemistically called "vintage" (a term he may have coined)—was anathema to Dave. For his part, Art saw Dave as a purveyor of expensive, carriage-trade extravagances with high prices born more of ego than substance. Sophia, Wilson’s first effective loudspeaker ambassador to Wilson Unbelievers, changed all that. Peter, who had by then become good friends with Art, convinced him to try a pair with no obligation to write about them. Like so many others within the ranks of audiophiles and reviewers who start with a preconceived idea about Wilson and Dave's analytical approach to "sound," Art was utterly seduced (“smitten” was the word he used) by Sophia.
After their initial rocky start, the two men quickly developed a mutually respectful relationship that continued to blossom over many years. Later, Dave and Art's respective experiences with cancer became the basis of an even deeper bond. By the time Dave passed away, he and Art had become close friends.
I featured Art's obit for Dave in The Wilson Way. Here is a snippet.
"...For the longest time, I was out of sync with Dave. I first met him and his family in 1985, in Sea Cliff, NY, when I worked at The Absolute Sound—but I didn't get to know him at the time. And then, for a few years after I left TAS, I became a Linnie—and Wilson Audio loudspeakers were not on the list of things that Linnies were allowed to like. (Looking back, neither were most of the world's other great hi-fi products, but that's neither here nor for there.)
"Then two things happened, more or less back to back: In the first half of 2010, I reviewed—and was thoroughly smitten by—Wilson's then-new Sophia Series 2 loudspeaker, which impressed me as the company's most beautiful-sounding product. During the writing of that review, I got to know Dave a little better, and I came to appreciate him not just for having the technical sensibilities of a good recording engineer, but for his sly and at times almost subversive sense of humor. Who knew?
"And then, in the second half of 2010, I was diagnosed with eye cancer. I didn't share that news with many people outside of my family, but I did tell my dear friend Peter McGrath, and he passed it on to Dave. And in the months during which I recovered from surgery and acclimated to a regimen of treatments that were decidedly off-putting, there at my side, figuratively, was former cancer patient Dave Wilson, sending me books about people who had fought the same thing (he would always buy one copy for me and one for himself, so that he could read it himself and get up to speed), and calling me regularly to offer encouragement. I learned a lot from his generosity of spirit, his inquisitiveness (and facility with all things scientific), and, yes, his immense, unshakable faith. A dark time was made brighter by Dave's many acts of kindness and friendship."
I didn't know Art very well, but I loved his writing. For me, he joins Wes Phillips and Harry Pearson (and perhaps even Dave himself) in a very exclusive club of lost great writers who showed us that, in the right hands, even audio writing could be an art form.
I will truly miss Art and his wonderful column. My heart goes out to his family and friends. This is such a shock.
As energy neither created nor destroyed, as divine stardust, breathing through us all, living and inanimate, may whatever he passes on to in this infinite universe be even more beautiful than what he leaves behind.
A sad day for the audio world, indeed. I will miss his writing and sharp wit. So long, sir.