Analog Corner #269: TechDAS Air Force III turntable and Graham Engineering Phantom III tonearm

Don't lose sleep on those hearsayers who listen to hearsays more than music.
Blind tests, ABX etc, are not all angels. The protoco employed by most, if not all, blind tests, easily render the audition results void.
What can be more convincing than the blind test condudcted by Hiroshima University: the listeners can distinguish sounds encoded and reproduced at different sampling frequencies (48, 96 & 192KHz) under the following conditions:
(1) in a enechoic chamber.
(2) 7 young listeners of average age of 22, 2 were female.
(3) flat test signals (white noise + gaussian impulse) - no music.
None of the above IDEAL conditions can be provided by other blind tests ever carried out. How can we take all those audition findings seriously??
So whoever challenges us subjectivists with blind tests etc etc, tell them go home !
Listening is believing
