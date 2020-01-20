As a side note ....... May be JA1 could review the Innuos Phoenix USB reclocker ($3,149) .......It is a device used between the server/source and the DAC :-) ........
2020 Jitter Measurements
As our reviews of these products were published before Paul Miller's and the late Julian Dunn's development of the "J-Test" diagnostic signal, I performed J-Test jitter measurements to bring that 1994 review into the 21st Century. You can see what I found here.
Oh, and the heading image? This is the PS Audio's output spectrum when fed TosLink data representing a full-scale, 16-bit 10kHz tone and corrupted with jitter at 1kHz with an amplitude of 1 nanosecond. The Ultralink can't deal with the jitter, throwing up sidebands at ±1kHz.
For a $300 device, AQ DragonFly Cobalt also has outstandingly low Jitter measurements, some what similar to dCS Bartok :-) .........
With asynchronous USB and ethernet (inherently asynchronous), jitter levels have been low for more than a decade. IMO the Dragonfly Cobalt is rather expensive for what it does.
The more important question is - was jitter ever important when it came to audibility; much like the question of whether 24-bit sample depth is ever important given the limitations of the rest of the audio chain and human hearing (obviously 24-bits are useful in production, but we're talking about domestic listening).
I won't post the link here since it's to my blog, but if you're interested, do a Google search for "Archimago jitter demo" and have a listen for yourself and consider the J-Test results. Compare the results here with some of the samples.
My sense is that jitter, while a real phenomenon and should be minimized for hi-fi playback, is more an objective finding than actually a problem unless very severely - literally "broken" equipment!
Another $400 device ...... Pro-Ject Pre Box S2 also has outstandingly low Jitter measurements :-) ........
One of the biggest knocks against USB was the jitter it induced.
John Siau of Benchmark had originally written about how this was not a problem with his DAC's since he'd designed a buffer into his USB system that made the use of an asymmetrical USB driver unnecessary.
Well, the term "asymmetrical USB" became a mantra amongst the industry and a year or so later Benchmark's DAC's have them. I'd imagine that it was more for marketing purposes than anything else.
I use a Emotiva XMC-1 for my serious listening and viewing. It has two DSP processors. One sorts all of the signals coming in. They are clocked at the original rate with all of the incoming jitter eliminated (hopefully) and format/listening mode decoding done. Between this DSP and the next is a buffer.
With all the bits in place, the signal then moves onto the second DSP that involves the outputs and their processing. It is after this that the digital data hits the DAC's for output.
I haven't seen any jitter spectrums in reviews, but the thing sure does sound pretty fantastic.
There is more than one way to skin the proverbial cat. Proper engineering will always win out in the end.
The less than $2,000 Mytek Brooklyn reviewed by Stereophile in 2017 may be a better way to compare how much better jitter rejection has gotten than the $15,000 dCS Bartok, no?
https://www.stereophile.com/content/mytek-hifi-brooklyn-da-processor%C2%96headphone-amplifier-measurements
Here's a challenge for you, JA.
Take your vintage DAC's and compare the delta between how they played CDs and how they played high resolution music.
Then try the same with the Mytek Brooklyn or dCS Bartok.
I think you'll have interesting findings to talk to your readers about. Can we still justify high resolution music at all?
...device that worked well, but should not likely be useful in most modern setups, was (is?) the Monarchy Audio DIP (digital interface processor). The original DIP was clocked at 44.1_kHz, and that one was renamed DIP Classic after they came out with a 96_kHz version.
Stereophile reviewed the 96_kHz version. Not sure about others.
https://www.stereophile.com/digitalprocessors/339/index.html
Also see Stereophile review of AQ JitterBug, USB noise filter, $50 :-) ..........
Well, jitter entered the audiophile vocabulary (as well as published lab bench metrics ) in the early 90s, as JA noted.
What is less clear is how aware the orig. R&D scientists were of the issue? I.e., the Sony/Philips RedBook team, back in the late 70s.
Ditto with "linearity" -- which entered the audiophile vocabulary a few years earlier.
I have gone thru a few early Philips papers, and found nothing.
