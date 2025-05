For me, Volti Audio systems from Greg Roberts have become perennial standouts at audio shows. Their purity, vivid dynamics, and—perhaps most important—their rich, natural tone create an immersive presentation in which all types of music truly swing and sing.

This year’s AXPONA was no different. Roberts officially debuted his new 104dB/W/m, 20Hz–25kHz Vittora loudspeaker system, which includes two main Vittora loudspeakers, two ELF12 subs, two ELFamp amps, and one ELFpre ($50,000 for the lot).

The chain featured an Innuos ZENith music server ($6699) feeding a Mojo Audio Mystique DAC ($8499) into a Cary Audio SLI-80 integrated amplifier ($4995). A full loom of cables from Triode Wire Labs connected everything.

I asked Roberts how, at audio shows, he prepares a room for both sonic performance and optimal presentation. He outlined five priorities:

“First is to know my system before I show up on set-up day. Shows are not the place for unknowns or experimentation. I set up weeks ahead to familiarize myself with the sound and iron out any bugs.

“Second, where to place the speakers. My goal is to have the system sound as close as possible to my demo room, and that usually means setting up on the long wall. Spreading the speakers wider gives me one seat in the sweet spot with pinpoint imaging and a wide soundstage.

“Third, I keep the amount of stuff in the room to a minimum. Visitors spend only a few minutes looking and listening, so I keep the focus on the fact that we build great-sounding, beautiful horn-loaded speakers.

“Fourth, I set up a table with a couple of interesting props and a sheet that lists all the gear with basic specs and prices.

“Last but not least, signage and branding are vital. I make sure people know this is the Volti Audio room. The speaker name goes on the door, and the Volti Audio sign is front and center so it’s in every photo and video.”

As the show wound down, I had only limited time with the Volti system—but what I heard reaffirmed its place among the more compelling setups at AXPONA.