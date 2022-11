When I walked into the Potomac room, a large VAC/Von Schweikert system was playing vintage Steely Dan tunes (era) via vinyl into the sprawling space—what's not to love? While one exhibitor poked me in the ribs for criticizing their choice of Michael Jackson'sat last year's event, the Yacht Rock flowing out of the mighty Potomac room suited me perfectly. And it sounded fantastic.

This big rig included a Kronos Pro turntable with Black Beauty tonearm and Ultra Cap power supply ($51,000) running a Hana Umami Red cartridge (3900). An Esoteric K1 Grandioso CD/SACD player ($31,000), Esoteric N-01 XD streamer, Esoteric G-01 clock ($20,000), and Aurender W20SE music server performed digital duties. VAC amplification included the VAC Statement phono preamplifier ($80,000), VAC Statement line preamplifier ($80,000), and four, eight-KT88-tubes-apiece VAC Statement 452 iQ Musicbloc mono/stereo power amplifiers ($75,000/each), driving a baby blue pair of Von Schweikert Ultra 7 loudspeakers ($180,000/pair) as well as a pair of Von Schweikert Shockwave 12 subwoofers ($30,000 each). Nine Critical Mass Ultra Q racks held all this muscular gear erect and ready for duty.

Kevin Hayes, President of VAC, was on hand to educate me re the details, such as the vertical arrangement of the 225Wpc 452 iQ amps; how their stacked strata of internal components allowed for shorter cable lengths, and enabled the amp's unusual, innate tube cooling system.

More Yacht Rock ushered forth with a room-filling, immersive presentation, skull shattering dynamics, and precise imaging, while earthquake-worthy classical selections were equally impressive.