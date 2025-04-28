Treehaus, DaVa, and Iconoclast: Wood You Believe This System?

Treehaus: The name conjures bark and birdsong, but its products are pure Klangbildvergrößerungsmaschinen*. Rich Pinto of Treehaus Audiolab creates gear that fuses sonic beauty with sculptural woodwork and the control of a practiced hand. All circuitry and internal construction are the work of Radu Tarta, a designer known for his meticulous builds.

Making its world debut at AXPONA, the Treehaus LCR phono preamplifier ($24,000) pairs a tube-rectified outboard power supply with Finemet inductors in LCR configuration and 7308/12AT7 gain stages.

The analog front end includes an SME Model 12 MK2 turntable with SME Series V tonearm ($15,599), is fitted with a DaVa field-coil cartridge ($9750). A Soulnote D-2 DAC ($5845) handles digital duties.

To step up the cartridge’s signal, Pinto uses his Treehaus moving-coil transformer ($3000). It’s Urushi coated and offers three selectable ratios. Inside are Shōwa-period, silk-packed Finemet cores, handmade shields, and Cardas RCA connectors.

The signal path continues into the Treehaus Audiolab preamplifier ($19,000), a design that shares the same Finemet DNA. The preamp’s 4P1L stage operates as a directly heated triode, known for delivering clean, uncolored signal amplification. It uses filament bias and runs capacitor-free in the signal path. The topology also includes Finemet output transformers and 6CJ3 damper diodes for rectification.

The preamp feeds a Treehaus Audiolab 300B-2 SET amplifier ($24,000), a two-box design inspired by Susumu Sakuma’s 300B architecture. It features a 10Y/801A driver, Finemet interstage and output transformers, Coleman filament bias, GOSS-core power transformers, and, like the preamp, 6CJ3 damper diodes for rectification.

Completing the system are Pinto’s Phantom of Luxury field-coil loudspeakers ($29,000/pair), an open-baffle design measuring roughly 30" wide and 52" high. Available in live-edge walnut or elm with hard-maple accents, they pair Atelier Rullit Super Aero field-coil drivers with Fostex T900A super tweeters, Miflex caps, and Cardas and Neutrik connectors.

Cables were supplied by Iconoclast, and power conditioning was by Puritan.

With Goldfrapp and Aphex Twin on the SME turntable, the Treehaus system casts a stage of generous height and panoramic width. Aphex Twin’s manic breakbeats move with speed and force, the techno grooves nearly lifting me out of my seat. The smallish full-range drivers produce oceanic bass. Most satisfying.

*German for “soundstage enlargement machines.” Obviously.