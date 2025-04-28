Sasquatch Stomps, Black Pearl Shines: Ampsandsound Presents a System Featuring OJAS, ANK, and Denon

Justin Weber of Ampsandsound greeted AXPONA with the world premieres of two products hand-built in his Aliso Viejo, California, factory: the Black Pearl XL SE 300B amplifier and the horn-loaded Sasquatch three-way speakers.

The Black Pearl XL SE ($19,000) “introduces our proprietary output transformers, expanding frequency response and enhancing transient detail, built on a robust chassis, Gen 6 power supply, and an ultra-low noise floor,” according to the Ampsandsound press release. The amp produces 8Wpc into 8 ohms and offers a bandwidth of 10Hz–24kHz (–2dB at 1W).

The Sasquatch three-way speakers ($17,000/pair) are horn-loaded and aim to combine high efficiency with relatively room-friendly proportions. Each cabinet includes an 18" woofer, an elliptical horn, and hand-built crossovers. Ampsandsound describes them as a blend of vintage inspiration and modern performance.

The system also included an OJAS DL-103 cartridge ($549); a Denon DP-3000NE direct-drive turntable ($2499); an ANK DAC 4.1x ($3500); an Ampsandsound Yellowstone preamp ($25,000); and a Butcher Block Acoustics 4-shelf equipment rack ($2300). All cables were Cardas Clear.

Ampsandsound has evolved well beyond its headphone-amp roots. Justin Weber’s line now includes preamps, power amps, and loudspeakers. The system’s sound has grown more refined with each show, and room 550 ranked among my top five at AXPONA.

Streaming Radiohead’s Kid A, the rig unearthed halo tones—Thom Yorke’s ethereal vocal meshing with unctuous Rhodes chords while drum sounds tapped and scattered across the soundstage. Colin Greenwood’s electric bass was all rich sheen and rotund weight.

Switching to vinyl, Byron Janis’s performance of Rachmaninoff music revealed an enveloping soundstage. Pedal tones approached organ depth, and the system delivered striking physicality and lifelike textures. This was next-level hi-fi.