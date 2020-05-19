RMAF Nixes 2020

Denver’s Rocky Mountain Audio Fest (RMAF) has canceled its 2020 show. In an email to exhibitors signed “Your Friends, Marjorie and Marcie,” show director/owner Marjorie Baumert and Operations Director Marcie Miller state, “The course of action that we must take to remain a viable entity is to cancel our show for 2020. As we stated in March, RMAF will be issuing full refunds to those exhibitors who made their initial deposits.” ( See the email .)

In the message, which was distributed in the early hours of May 19, the RMAF organizers cited Centers for Disease Control projections of “an even more deadly second wave in the fall . . .. We are frightened on behalf of our friends in the audio industry on many levels. While the financial health of our exhibitors is reflected in our own company's well-being, for us that is a secondary concern. The very worst thing that we can envision is for someone to fall ill because they came to our show, whether as an exhibitor, a journalist, an attendee, or a volunteer. Good health is a precious gift, and we are learning that although recovery is possible, the residual effects of COVID-19 can be profound, and we are unwilling to risk even one case.”

Acknowledging that “finances can be a delicate balance” in such challenging times, RMAF pledged to deposit refunds within the next 7—10 business days. Companies that issued checks were assured that they remain undeposited and will either be returned or shredded per each company’s direction. When questioned about the financial ramifications of her decision, Marjorie (as she prefers to be addressed) would say nothing other than, “It’s my way of doing business.”

Looking toward the future, the letter ends with the scheduled dates of the next RMAF: October 7—10, 2021.